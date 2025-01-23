Del Mar, Fairgrounds at odds over San Dieguito Rail Bridge replacement

For more than a century, trains have crossed the San Dieguito River via a wooden trestle bridge alongside the Del Mar Fairgrounds. But the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) says the old rail bridge, built in 1916, needs frequent and expensive repairs, and is at the end of its service life.

SANDAG plans to build a new bridge in 2026. It would be higher to offset the effects of sea level rise, and double-tracked to allow for more rail traffic.

The plans now have the city and the fairgrounds at odds.

The Del Mar City Council and the Del Mar Fairgrounds recently sent SANDAG dueling letters about the bridge project.

The Del Mar City Council is asking SANDAG to delay building the bridge because of another project to move the railroad tracks off Del Mar’s eroding bluffs. Managers of the Del Mar Fairgrounds say a delay would risk funding that is already in place for the bridge.

Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland said it’s better to wait for the rail realignment plan to be finalized before spending money on building a new bridge.

“Our city council recognized that replacing this bridge before we know where the railroad tracks are going to be relocated in the railroad realignment is premature,” she said.

“(It was) two years ago that we received $300 million from the state to do the environmental studies of realignment, and this bridge has been under way, but the assumption is that the railroad tracks would not move,” Gaasterland said.

SANDAG San Diego LOSSAN Rail Realignment project alternatives map. Lines depicting the railway alignments and portal locations to be analyzed in the Draft Environmental Impact Report.

Last summer, SANDAG narrowed the realignment choices to three options: A, B and C. They all involved building a tunnel to move the tracks off the coast. Option B and C would have the tunnel through Del Mar, with the bridge being the nexus point.

“About 50 homes would be right in the area where the portal is. And then about 500 homes would either be above the tunnel or laterally next door to a house above the tunnel,” Gaasterland said. “That is a lot of residential housing that would be impacted.”

She said the better choice is Option A, which would place the tunnel underneath the fairgrounds.

But the 22nd District Agricultural Association (22nd DAA), which runs the Del Mar Fairgrounds, said that option would render it unable to produce the annual San Diego County Fair.

"It's the most expensive option," said Tristan Hallman, spokesman for the 22nd DAA. "It destroys the fairgrounds in terms of what we're able to do here for years during construction. And frankly, we have the funding for this project."

SANDAG still has to choose an option for realignment, but federal and state money is already there for the new bridge.

The 22nd DAA has sent a letter of its own to SANDAG, saying a delay in building the bridge could have consequences.

“The region is going to lose the funding that we have set aside for this," Hallman said. "That has a very specific purpose. It's for this project. It's for the seasonal rail platform.”

The bridge replacement would include a seasonal platform letting riders get off at the fairgrounds during special events. Gaasterland said there are ways to extend the funding deadline and the Del Mar City Council could help with that.

A SANDAG spokesperson said in statement the agency has received both letters and is reviewing them.

"Any action to delay the San Dieguito Double Track and Special Events Platform project would need to be considered and approved by the SANDAG Board of Directors," the statement said.

At this point, there is no word on when SANDAG might consider the city's request. The item is not on the agenda for the SANDAG board meeting this Friday.