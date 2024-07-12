Del Mar fairgrounds board concerned over SANDAG's rail relocation project

Complaints over the San Diego Association of Government's (SANDAG) rail relocation project are shifting from Del Mar, to Solana Beach, and now the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

SANDAG’s latest proposals listed three route options. One of those options was highly favored by Del Mar, but upset its neighbor Solana Beach.

That route starts at the Solana Beach train station and runs through the Del Mar Fairgrounds before running next to Interstate 5.

Now, the 22nd District Agricultural Association Board of Directors, which operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds, is holding a meeting to discuss their concerns with SANDAG’s plans.

They say they will oppose any project that has a negative impact on the property and that the plan could jeopardize the fairgrounds as a potential site for affordable housing.

One thing they do support is the seasonal platform that would stop at the fairgrounds. That has been decades in the making.

The fairgrounds board of directors will meet on Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The deadline to submit comments to SANDAG on all the rail relocation options is Friday, July 19th.