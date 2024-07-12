Give Now
Public Safety

Del Mar fairgrounds board concerned over SANDAG's rail relocation project

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Published July 12, 2024 at 5:26 PM PDT
Aerial view of the Del Mar Fairgrounds
Intersofia
Aerial view of the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Complaints over the San Diego Association of Government's (SANDAG) rail relocation project are shifting from Del Mar, to Solana Beach, and now the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

SANDAG’s latest proposals listed three route options. One of those options was highly favored by Del Mar, but upset its neighbor Solana Beach.

That route starts at the Solana Beach train station and runs through the Del Mar Fairgrounds before running next to Interstate 5.

Now, the 22nd District Agricultural Association Board of Directors, which operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds, is holding a meeting to discuss their concerns with SANDAG’s plans.

They say they will oppose any project that has a negative impact on the property and that the plan could jeopardize the fairgrounds as a potential site for affordable housing.

One thing they do support is the seasonal platform that would stop at the fairgrounds. That has been decades in the making.

The fairgrounds board of directors will meet on Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The deadline to submit comments to SANDAG on all the rail relocation options is Friday, July 19th.

Tags

Public Safety North CountyTransportationSan Diego
Tania Thorne
I love hearing from the community and listening to what's important to you. No story is too small. If it matters to you, more than likely it matters to somebody else too.
See stories by Tania Thorne
