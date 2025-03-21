Give Now
Public Safety

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria sponsors state bills to prevent human trafficking

Published March 21, 2025 at 12:33 PM PDT
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced a commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2035, October 27, 2021.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced a commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2035, October 27, 2021.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's office on Friday announced the administration will sponsor two proposed state bills aimed at cracking down on human trafficking.

AB 63, authored by Assemblywoman Michelle Rodriguez, D-Chino, would make it unlawful to loiter with the intent to commit prostitution.

AB 379, authored by Assemblywoman Maggy Krell, D-Sacramento, would establish a fund for community-based organizations supporting victims of sex trafficking and ensure that the crime of purchasing a minor for sex applies in any case where the victim is under 18, according to a statement from Gloria's office.

"The unfortunate truth is that San Diego has seen a sharp increase in prostitution and human trafficking in the past few years, harming people and the communities where loitering is concentrated," Gloria said.

"Assembly Bills 63 and 379 are common-sense measures to restore law enforcement's ability to stop illegal activity while also helping victims escape exploitation. I thank Assembly Members Rodriguez and Krell for authoring these bills, and I look forward to seeing these signed into law," he added.

Officials said the bills are a response to the "unintended consequences" of Senate Bill 357, signed into law in 2022, which decriminalized loitering for the purposes of prostitution. The bill has made it difficult for police officers to investigate suspicious activities related to sexual coercion and human trafficking, the statement said.

According to the city of San Diego, prior to SB357, the police department would see on average four to eight individuals per day attempting to engage in prostitution. Based on recent data collected by the city, that count is between 12 and 30.

"Families and business owners in affected neighborhoods are enduring the negative impacts of sex buyers circling the area for potential victims and deals for sexual activity take place," a city statement said.

"Public safety is a shared responsibility, and we commend Mayor Gloria for supporting the proposed legislation," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said. "SDPD recognizes the trauma and pain experienced by those affected by sex trafficking. These bills are important tools to restoring law enforcement's ability to intervene, offer resources and, at times, rescue victims from the cycle of violence and criminal behavior."

