Linda Vista renters rally to stay in their homes and for stronger no-fault eviction protection

Dozens of tenants from the Casa Linda Apartments rallied against their no-fault evictions in front of the complex Thursday morning.

“I pay my rent on time every month. I’ve lived here for over two years," said Belinda Ward, one of the tenants at the rally. "I love living here, I want to stay here,” she said.

Her complex has a new landlord, UIP Linda Vista LLC, which bought Casa Linda in July. The company wants to remodel.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS The exterior of the Casa Linda Apartments in Linda Vista is covered in plastic tarping and wood, Sept. 29, 2022.

Ward and the other tenants received notices to leave their homes by the end of the year. She was homeless before and is scared of being homeless again.

“I have a one-bedroom apartment full of things, full of my memories," Waid said through tears. "And I've been going slowly through them trying to figure out which memories to throw away in case I can't find a place — what can I fit in my car?”

Jacob Aere / KPBS Tenants of the Casa Linda Apartments rally outside their complex in Linda Vista, Sept. 29, 2022.

Angel Gonzalez has been at Casa Linda for 10 years. He said it’s much more affordable than similar offerings on the housing market, but the new owner created health and safety issues at their homes — including asbestos exposure.

“Without telling anybody, they just came over and started doing the demolition on the outside and on the inside of the empty apartments,” Gonzalez said. "It's evil, this is totally evil. Doing something like that just to kick people out."

Jacob Aere / KPBS Belinda Ward holding a Termination of Tenancy notice that UIP Linda Vista LLC sent out to tenants at Casa Linda Apartments, Sept. 29, 2022. The residents' names and address have been blurred to protect their privacy.

In a statement, UIP Linda Vista LLC denied issuing eviction notices to tenants. Tenants showed KPBS their Termination of Tenancy notices, which is the first step to an eviction. The notice said residents must vacate the premises by Jan. 13, 2023. The company said it was a miscommunication.

“The property was acquired less than one month ago and we plan to make improvements. No tenant is being evicted to make renovations, nor will there be an attempt to do so in the future," the statement reads. "To minimize inconvenience to those tenants who voluntarily wish to move, we have offered relocation assistance. We apologize for any miscommunication suggesting otherwise."

Matthew Bowler / KPBS A unit at Casa Linda Apartments in Linda Vista is boarded up due to asbestos, Sept. 29, 2022.

Casa Linda residents and the tenants’ rights group Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) Action San Diego are demanding that the San Diego City Attorney finalize new permanent no-fault eviction protections.

They’re also asking the City Council and Mayor Todd Gloria to pass those protections immediately to prevent tenants from falling into homelessness.