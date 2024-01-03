Give Now
Quality of Life

San Diego Humane Society seeks to reunite lost pets with owners after New Year's

By City News Service
Published January 3, 2024 at 1:54 PM PST
The entrance to the San Diego Humane Society is pictured, Sept. 18, 2006.
San Diego Humane Society
The entrance to the San Diego Humane Society is pictured, Sept. 18, 2006.

The San Diego Humane Society said Wednesday that 101 stray pets have been taken in since New Year's Eve, yet few have been claimed by their owners.

Out of the 101 animals — including 68 dogs and 30 cats — who are currently in the Humane Society's care, only 15 have been claimed following last weekend's New Year's celebrations.

The Humane Society says it is waiving fees to reclaim lost pets through this Sunday, Jan. 7. Other applicable licensing fees will still apply.

Anyone who has lost a pet was encouraged to visit sdhumane.org/lost or text "LOST" to 858-SAN-LOST to see if theirs are among the pets taken in this weekend.

Quality of Life Animals
