Port apologizes for delay on Shelter Island dock, provides updated schedule

The Port of San Diego Friday apologized for delays in repairs to the Shelter Island boat launch ramp, and said work will likely begin this winter.

Damaged in June 2023, the west floating dock began bottoming out at low tide due to significant sand accumulation beneath. This caused damage to the structure and necessitated its closure. The east side has remained open.

The Board of Port Commissioners on Thursday approved a $386,775 construction contract with Harbour Construction to clear the sand and get the dock useable again, with construction slated to begin in November or December and completed sometime in spring 2025.

"The port recognizes the impacts on the boating community. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate continued patience," a port statement read.

The delay between summer 2023 and October 2024 came from a multitude of causes, the port statement reads, including an investigation to determine why it failed in the first place — gaps in the western wall had widened and filter fabric had deteriorated likely in part due to the increasing frequency of winter storms, allowing sand to accumulate.

Time was also needed to design solutions, receive permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and to accommodate for the custom nature of the large dock.

Engineering documents were approved in June, a call for contractor bids was placed in July and the port paid Bellingham Marine to build a new, custom-designed dock to replace the damaged dock for $266,114.

The work scheduled for this winter by Harbour includes removing 250 cubic yards of sand, installing neoprene sleeves to cover gaps in the seawall, removing the damaged dock and installing the new one. The total cost with all factors included is estimated to be around $717,000.

The east side floating dock remains open and accessible, and the port anticipates it will remain open during the repair project.