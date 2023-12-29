Give Now
Science & Technology

2024 San Diego International Auto Show begins at Convention Center

Published December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM PST
The San Diego Convention Center is shown in this undated photo.

The 2024 San Diego International Auto Show kicked off Friday, with hundreds of all-new cars, trucks and SUVs on display over the next four days at the San Diego Convention Center.

This year's show will include several vehicles on display for the first time in San Diego, including:

  • The electrified Corvette, the 2024 Corvette E-Ray.
  • The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe.
  • The 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz EV bus.
  • Honda's first all-electric vehicle, the Prologue.
People in the market for a new car will also have the opportunity to go for a spin on the auto show's first-ever indoor EV test track featuring the all-electric Nissan Ariya, as well as outdoor test drives from Audi, Ford (EVs) , Kia (EVs) and Chevrolet (EVs and ICE vehicles).

Returning events include the Mobility Zone, which features vehicles that have been modified with special features to provide accessibility, and the Subaru Loves Pets pet adoption event.

Tickets are $18 for guests ages 13-61, $15 for active military with ID, $15 for seniors (ages 62+) and $12 for children ages 7-12. Children younger than 6 are free.

Sunday will be the auto show's Family Day, when kids 12 and under will get in for free.

