Valentine's Day Dinner at Oceana Coastal Kitchen

21 of 31

A sailboat, fate and a forever love

by Robin Lang



My husband, Paul, and I first met on a sailboat at the Police Dock on Shelter Island. I was 18, and it was his 19th birthday (Sept. 24, 2000). My girlfriends and I had been invited by his mutual friends, who lived in the engineering dorm together at SDSU), to go sailing for the day.



Serendipitously, my best friend and I had met his friends in Avalon on Catalina Island walking just a few weeks prior. That day, as we went sailing, Paul's tiller broke. He nonchalantly got out his toolbox, fixed it without breaking a sweat and didn't even mention it. I was smitten.



I should mention that he had recently moved onto the sailboat, living on it because it was cheaper than paying rent on land. He and I were both in college and shy introverts, while our friends were outgoing. I wanted to see him again, but I was too terrified to give him my number in front of everyone.



I went down below into the cabin, wrote my number down and tried to find a spot to hide it, so he'd find it later while in private (should I hide it under his pillow, in the book he was reading?). I decided that would be creepy. When he came down, we chatted about a picture of him on the wall climbing Mount Shasta (he's from NorCal). I remember our eyes locked, and it took my breath away. I realized at that moment I had to get to know this guy, no other option.



But I was still too scared to give him my number, and he was too shy to ask. After the sail, he tied the boat back on the Police Dock, and my friends and I walked back to the parking lot. As we were about to leave, fate kept nagging at me. At the last minute, I ran back down the gangplank to give him my number (embarrassment be damned) only to see his sailboat gliding through the water as he pulling away from the dock.



Dejected, I got into my friend's car. As we were driving down Shelter Island, we drove next to the car full of new friends we had met on Catalina. We all had our windows down. I figured it was now or never. I handed my number to my friend to pass through the open window to the driver of the other car (as we're all driving down the road) and yelled to make sure it got to Paul.



Four or five days went by, and I didn't hear anything. I figured maybe he wasn't interested after all. But the call finally came. This was just as cell phones were becoming popular, and I didn't have one yet, so he had to call me on the landline at my parents' house. Thankfully, I was home, and we talked for over two hours during that first call.



Twenty-five years later, we've been married for 17 years, have triplet seven-year-old boys, both work at universities in town and have gone on countless adventures together (some on a sailboat). Looking back, so many things had to align for us to meet. My friend and I almost missed the last ferry of the day to Catalina on what was a super last-minute trip. I wonder what would have happened if my phone number had blown away in the wind as it was handed through a car window or if his friend lost it or didn't give it to him.



Every day, I'm thankful that ended up together and are still going strong.





Courtesy of Robin Lang