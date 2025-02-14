Valentine's Day Dinner at Oceana Coastal Kitchen

Love takes many forms — a chance meeting at a Mission Bay bonfire, a lifelong friendship, a beloved family tradition or even a perfect plate of carne asada fries. It’s in the moments, big and small, that make San Diego feel like home.
Explore stories of love in all its forms—romance, friendship, family, and the connections that shape our lives. Scroll through heartfelt memories, photos, and voices from across the city, and celebrate the love that lives here.
Your stories in photos
Love, in all its forms, shared by those who've experienced it. Swipe through to discover these heartfelt stories that remind us of the beauty in connection, timing and life's unexpected turns.
Finding love in the pursuit of knowledge
by Nancy Bahena
A love story that has always gifted me valuable life lessons is the pursuit of knowledge. The unknown has been a wonderful motivator, and discovering new things about the world, myself and others, has brought me great appreciation and satisfaction. Sometimes the lessons have been dynamic, and other times they've been straightforward. Nonetheless, I allow myself to nourish that curiosity and remain grateful for all of the tears spilled in frustration, the bellowing laughter and everything in between.
I encourage anyone who currently yearns for insight into something they seek to go after it. Regardless of the outcome, I know that the journey itself will be worth it. Rest assured, this love story with knowledge is one I hope you'll remember too!
A love story born at Pride
by Joseph Bennett
We met at our first wedding. Literally.
What?
It's true! In a crowd of 100,000 people at the Pride Festival in Balboa Park, there was an inaugural mass commitment ceremony for a few dozen couples — and we happened to be standing next to each other, watching, witnessing.
Complete strangers.
When the minister said, "Please face your partner and repeat these vows," I (Joseph) turned to Eli and said, "Hey, you wanna do this?"
Eli, in a totally uncharacteristic way — without reading reviews or Consumer Reports — simply said, "Yes!"
At the end of the ceremony, Eli gave me a shy kiss and said, "Now that we're married, what's your name?"
And the rest is history. A week later, we exchanged rings and have been supporting each other to our highest potential ever since.
Our relationship is powerful, loving, supportive, fun and spiritual. So lucky! (We've been married three times — the last one, legally, finally! — under the same tree at Marston Point.)
Our story was even published in the Modern Love section of "The New York Times"!
A love story that started with math and physics
by Priya Bhat-Patel
UCSD’s Pepper Canyon Hall has a sweet spot for my husband (Tej) and me. We met there back in 2006 during our first year of college. We had Vector Calculus in that building and were walking to class.
Tej was walking in front of me on a Tuesday morning after our discussion class. I was about 20 feet behind him, so I called out, “Hey, aren’t you in my math class?” I had to repeat this a few times before catching his attention, to which he finally replied, “I think so, yeah.”
We had a few other classes together and became friends, best of friends for a few years. Then we decided to start dating in 2009, got engaged in 2012, married in 2013 (in India!) and haven’t looked back since.
Since then, Tej started a company, I ran for local office, we adopted our pup Kishmish, we had our son and we recently celebrated our 11th wedding anniversary (with a vow renewal during our 10th).
Our love story starts with math and physics, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Jury duty led me to by husband
by Beth Branning
I met the love of my life during jury duty. As Jurors #9 and #10, we sat side by side in downtown San Diego as we watched a nightmarish child sexual abuse case unfold. During lunches and breaks, members of the jury would sometimes spend time together. The only thing we had in common — the trial — was the one thing we couldn't discuss, so we all got to know each other.
I would never have met my husband, Mark, if not for jury duty. We didn’t have any mutual friends and were from different parts of the county. But in the short span of a couple of weeks, I saw him exhibit values that were important to me. We both cared about the community because we had honored our commitment to jury duty and held strong beliefs about seeing justice done. We both felt compassion for the human beings involved in both sides of the case and agonized over the responsibility of choosing guilt or innocence for the defendant.
After all the evidence was presented, Mark and I both sat quietly during chaotic deliberations that raised more questions than answers among the jury members. Finally, at the same moment, both Mark and I stood up to grab a marker and capture the group’s thoughts on a whiteboard. It was clear that we were in sync about helping the jurors come to a decision.
When a verdict was reached, it was an emotional time for the jury members. Someone suggested that we should all get together and celebrate the fact that our trial was over. I said, “Party at Mark’s house!” and we have been together ever since. Our trial was in 1999, and we were married in 2021.
The trash run that changed my life
by Kathleen Davis
In the spring of 1973, about seven months after moving to San Diego from Memphis, Tennessee (because I'd always wanted to be a California girl), a coworker and I found a two-bedroom apartment to share in North Park on Mississippi Street.
One day, while taking out the trash to the alley, I noticed a small group of young men behind the next building, all trying to get a cat down from a tree. I smiled, nodded and returned to my apartment.
Within a week or so, one of the guys from the alley "cat rescue" group introduced himself. He lived upstairs, and though we were both dating other people at the time, we became friends and even double-dated once to the fair! His friendship with both me and my roommate continued. I broke up with the guy I was dating, and a few months later, he ended his relationship too and called me (my roomie and I had since moved to Florida Street) to see if we could go out. When I told my roomie about his call, she laughed and said she couldn't believe it wasn't obvious to me that he had been in love with me all along.
We will be celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary on April 12 — still best friends and enjoying life together! So, my love and I met while I was taking out the trash behind 4020 Mississippi St. ♡♡♡
A love that took a lifetime
by Kari de Burgh
I met this person 62 years ago.
We were close friends at different stages of life, but it wasn't until the loss of loved ones and recovering from a divorce that, finally, at long last, I fell in love with the one person I'd known my entire life.
That person is me. ❤️
Love after loss: A new chapter at 70
by Elly Dotseth
I lost my husband to a very sudden onset leukemia last Feb. 11. We met when I was 18 and married in 1978. His passing was devastating. I had so much to do and so much grief that it felt as if the entire foundation of my life — the floor I was standing on — had fallen out from under me. I was just hanging on for dear life.
A few months later, I attended a grief conference in San Diego organized by Soaring Spirits. There, I met many women and men who had also lost their loved ones. We shared our stories, and I listened to theirs. One of the sessions was about finding love again after loss.
That summer, I cautiously joined a few dating apps for older adults. I was not at all sure it was a good idea.
And then, his image and story caught my eye. I had to find out who this man was!
Lo and behold, this Valentine's Day, I have a truly wonderful and surprising man who loves me as deeply as I do him! At 70 years old, we have found each other — and I am just over the moon!
From deployment to forever
by Dave Ernst
Adam and I met March 23, 2009. We had been chatting via email — this was in the days before instant messaging.
I finally decided that it was time to meet, but little did I know, it was the day before his 10th deployment. We stayed up all night talking about our families, important events in our lives and where we grew up and how that shaped us as individuals.
The next morning, Adam said it was nice meeting me and that he'd be in touch. We exchanged emails from halfway through around the world and occasional phone calls.
Upon his return from deployment, we decided to see if we would work. I always felt he had one foot out the door, but I came to realize that it was a form of self-defense since he was on a short list to leave again.
That all changed when he was put on shore duty at Naval Base Point Loma. Life was good until a year later he received new orders to JFB Little Creek in Norfolk, Virginia.
This was his final duty station before retiring after 20 years in the United States Navy. It was a difficult and challenging time, being geographically separated, especially with his desire for me to stay in San Diego and care for my mom.
Luckily, my airline flight benefits allowed us to spend time together each month. In January of 2015, he was slated to go on his final deployment to the Middle East.
When he came home for Christmas 2014, we had scheduled what a lot of military couples do pre deployment: a civil wedding and a more formal event when he returned home.
Through time, distance, geographic separation and times of uncertainty, we have persevered. I can’t imagine my life without my husband, best friend and companion.
Overlooking San Diego from Mission trails
by Richard Gleaves
I took this photo at the top of Kwaay Paay Peak in Mission Trails Park.
That’s Fortuna Mountain in the background, with Black Mountain just to its right in the far distance.
It’s a warm, sunny afternoon, and you can see all of San Diego laid out before you.
Take a seat, and you’ll understand.
Crossword clues to love in San Diego
by Sarah Haase
My now-husband and I are both born-and-raised San Diegans. I grew up in North County, in Oceanside, while he grew up in San Diego's San Carlos neighborhood.
We met in the kitchen at work — Geocon Incorporated, a company founded in San Diego. As I was still new to the company and didn't have many friends, I got into the habit of working on crossword puzzles in the breakroom's copy of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
One day, I came in to find it half completed, which, for some reason, aggravated me. The same thing happened the next day, and the next, and the next. Determined to find out who was finishing my crossword puzzle, I started taking my lunch earlier to catch them in the act.
Eventually, our lunch breaks overlapped, and I discovered him — the mystery crossword solver. For months, we silently passed the crossword back and forth without speaking.
I finally got the courage to talk to him at our company holiday party at Common Theory. Now, nearly nine years later — the two of us married — we have a beautiful three-month-old daughter.
We may have grown up in different parts of San Diego, but a handful of San Diego-founded companies brought us together.
A symphony of inspiration
by Faye Hollins-Moore
Although I met my husband here (through a personals ad), my most spectacular creative spark began the first time I heard a local composer and lyricist named Kent Horner on YouTube.
It was his first CD, "Secrets in the Sand." By that time, I had been an author and journalist for over 15 years. But when I heard his music, it gave me a story. I took the songs out of sequence and wrote a play — a musical tribute and staged reenactment honoring the heroes of 9/11.
It took five years to develop, and eventually, it was performed at the 1,200-seat East County Performing Arts Center in El Cajon. The city liked the premise so much that they gave us a City Day to perform the play at no charge.
To this day, I can still visualize the scenes just by listening to his music. The finale, "Spirit of America," is thunderous by nature — George M. Cohan himself would stand and cheer!
More details about the play are can be found here.
A love story at Bar Dynamite
by Adrienne Hotaling
My husband and I met the old-fashioned way — at a bar through mutual friends who were dating.
It was midsummer in 2010. I was hanging out with my friend, and he was hanging out with his. These two friends were dating and wanted to meet up, so I reluctantly agreed to go to Bar Dynamite so she could see him. I had previously sworn off men and wasn't about to get all dolled up for the bar. But I could at least look cute, so I wore shorts and a tank top. My hair would have to do.
When we met up, I immediately thought he was cute. We danced the night away, and he ordered the same cocktails I did to make it easier for the bartender.
After last call, we drove up the hill to see the Shepard Fairey Obey mural in Hillcrest. He's a huge fan but hadn't had a chance to see it yet. Standing in front of the mural, we kissed, and it was like the night stood still.
We've been together ever since — married with two kids.
We had many more fun nights at Bar D, dancing to the DJ. My husband's friend eventually became a DJ there, and my husband even took part in DJ battles.
Every time we drive down Washington Street and pass Bar D, I instantly remember that night.
Finding my path in dementia care
by Alison Hranek
In 2017, I fell in love with a specific community in San Diego. Until age 30, I never cared about having a "career"; I just wanted to work to live. A San Diego native, I was coming back from a five-year stint living in LA and working in the film industry. I earned a film degree from SDSU in 2009, but now, I was working odd jobs to get by and feeling lost.
Then, in May 2017, I volunteered to spend time with a woman being cared for by her husband. In that program, I was educated and introduced to this special community, and it was love at first sight! I changed my entire life to serve this special community in San Diego. I dove deep into educating myself on their needs and went back to school to get a degree that would best serve them.
After volunteering at Alzheimer's San Diego, I recognized the path I wanted to be on. I went from having no direction to a very straight path forward, supported every step of the way. In 2021, I earned my graduate degree in Social Work and began my career.
The clients, volunteers, staff and especially my boss Adrianna, have been my champions on this journey. I've never felt so at home at a workplace, and for the first time in my life, I am exactly were I belong. I serve the people living in San Diego County who are caring for a someone with memory loss, living with memory loss themselves or grieving the loss of someone they loved.
In addition, I help new social workers discover their own paths as I share my passion for my beloved dementia care community. I discovered my love for people living with dementia at 31, and now, at 39, I feel like I've just gotten started.
Cosplay and beyond: A lifelong passion
by Chioma Iheme
I have always loved cosplaying ever since I was 21 years old. Every time I go to theater to watch a movie, I dress as a character from that movie. When I heard about Comic-Con, I was hooked!
Every year, I register as a volunteer, do my job and, afterward, I check out the show — in costume of course! Every Halloween, I dress up as my favorite characters: Disney, anime, even celebrities!
Not only do I cosplay, but I also sing and dance. My love for cosplaying will never end!
How love buzzed into our lives
by Diane Ingalls
My husband Richard and I met nearly 55 years ago on the Bahia Belle. He was playing in the band in the bar upstairs, and I was selling ice cream downstairs during my summer break from college.
He rode a motorcycle to work, and one evening, not long after I started working on the Belle, he collided with a bee at about 50 miles per hour. The stinger — and part of the bee — became embedded in his neck.
He came to the ice cream counter to ask for ice for the pain and swelling. I got the stinger out and supplied ice throughout the evening.
He's always told people it was like the story of Androcles and the lion.
We were married the next summer, and now we have grandkids.
You never know when, where or how Cupid will strike.
A teenage romance in our 70s
by Deborah Katz
About five years ago. I started attending a monthly Meetup lecture series on various social issue topics and the history of Jewish people in different countries. Some of the members posted personal descriptions, and while I didn't, a fellow named Phillip did. His picture and his write-up intrigued me.
This was not a singles group, but he mentioned he was a widower. To make a long story short, I decided to ask him out. It took me awhile to work up the courage, which I'd be happy to share more about, but Phillip is an engineer and computer scientist, so it took a bit longer than usual.
Although he was a 67 and I was 66, I eventually got the message across that I was interested, and we started dating. It turned into a true, happy ending love story. When we first realized we were falling in love, we joked that, at 66 and 67, we were like the characters in "The Sound of Music" singing "I Am 16 Going on 17" — only 50 years late.
We eventually got engaged, and about two years ago, we got married. Now, at 71 and 72, we live in a beautiful home together, still madly in love and having a blast with our "teenage romance" in our 70s.
Happy Valentine's Day!
San Diego: The perfect place to say 'yes'
San Diego has always been a special place for my wife and me. Over the five years we had been dating, we took numerous trips there — visiting friends and family, exploring the city and, of course, making our regular pilgrimage to the San Diego Zoo. So when I decided it was finally time to propose, there was no better place to do it.
I had the whole day planned out. We spent hours wandering the Zoo, taking in our favorite exhibits, and even booking a private experience where we got up close with the animals. We fed flamingos and giraffes, and at one point, we stood just a feet away from a cheetah. Later, after I proposed, my wife told me that for a split second, she actually thought I might have gotten the cheetah to deliver the ring. I wish I had that kind of pull with the Zoo, but alas, I had to go with a slightly more traditional approach.
That night, we dressed up for a fancy dinner along the Embarcadero, soaking in the city lights reflecting on the water. Afterward, we took a stroll along the waterfront, and I guided us — casually, as if by chance — to Waterfront Park. I had scouted the area beforehand and knew there was a beautiful fountain there, the perfect setting for what was to come.
We sat by the fountain, and I told her how much I loved her. Then, I reached into my pocket and handed her a small object — a blue feather. For anyone else, it might have seemed like an odd choice, but for her, it was unmistakable. In the "Harvest Moon" video game series, which happens to be her favorite, a blue feather is what you give when proposing.
She stared at it for a second as realization dawned, her eyes widening. That’s when I got down on one knee and opened the ring box.
She said 'yes.'
A few minutes later, as we were still caught up in the moment, security politely informed us that the park was technically closed and that loitering wasn’t allowed. We laughed it off — nothing was going to ruin that night. Instead, we walked into Little Italy and kept the celebration going, stopping at a few bars and excitedly telling anyone who would listen that we had just gotten engaged.
Now, two and a half years later, we’re still happily married — and still make time for our trips to San Diego.
The simple magic of love
by u/ChickenCherryCola
Once upon a time, I was looking for love on dating apps. It wasn't going well — dating apps are hell on earth. But then a girl messaged me back. We got coffee at a communal college café. Afterward, we decided to see a movie. We went on another date soon after. She made me feel good, something I hadn't felt in a long time. She didn't do anything special — there was no "magic moment" — the magic was just being with her all the time. We could go to restaurants, hang at her house or hang at mine, but really, the thing was, we just wanted to be with each other.
Both of our leases were ending soon, so we moved in together.
And then, COVID happened. We were both scared and unemployed. We were lucky to have each other through it. Neither of us can imagine how we would have survived it alone.
I knew that I wanted to marry her before COVID. I planned on saving up for a ring and proposing in the fall. But our savings were destroyed by COVID. We both got jobs after, but inflation went crazy. Eventually, I proposed (kind of spectacularly, but that's another story). I got her a ring, and we got married in 2023. We celebrated out first anniversary last fall.
The thing is, our story is pretty mundane. The twists and turns came more from the world around us than from us having the power to create a magic moment. But I think that's the real wisdom: Love isn't a magic moment. It doesn't spark. Love is like the phases of the moon — always happening. Maybe there are ups and downs, maybe sometimes you can't see it, but it's always there, inexorable. She makes me happy. It's pretty simple, but as it turns out, that's all you need.
From friendship to 20 years of marriage
by Naomi Lake
I was Cleopatra and he was Thomas Jefferson. We met at a 1999 New Year’s costume party at the First UU Church in San Diego. Soon, we became BFs. No romance, just really good platonic friends for several years.
We belonged to a not-so-young adult group. We dated other people and then cried over coffee as we shared our dating foibles.
Then, after about two and half years of die-hard friendship, a group of us singles sat around, and someone mentioned how “touch-deprived” single people are. I offered to give him a massage that night.
Two years later, we got married. We just celebrated our 20th anniversary, and we are incredibly happy! I married my best friend. We are the couple everyone loves to hate, and we know it!
A sailboat, fate and a forever love
by Robin Lang
My husband, Paul, and I first met on a sailboat at the Police Dock on Shelter Island. I was 18, and it was his 19th birthday (Sept. 24, 2000). My girlfriends and I had been invited by his mutual friends, who lived in the engineering dorm together at SDSU), to go sailing for the day.
Serendipitously, my best friend and I had met his friends in Avalon on Catalina Island walking just a few weeks prior. That day, as we went sailing, Paul's tiller broke. He nonchalantly got out his toolbox, fixed it without breaking a sweat and didn't even mention it. I was smitten.
I should mention that he had recently moved onto the sailboat, living on it because it was cheaper than paying rent on land. He and I were both in college and shy introverts, while our friends were outgoing. I wanted to see him again, but I was too terrified to give him my number in front of everyone.
I went down below into the cabin, wrote my number down and tried to find a spot to hide it, so he'd find it later while in private (should I hide it under his pillow, in the book he was reading?). I decided that would be creepy. When he came down, we chatted about a picture of him on the wall climbing Mount Shasta (he's from NorCal). I remember our eyes locked, and it took my breath away. I realized at that moment I had to get to know this guy, no other option.
But I was still too scared to give him my number, and he was too shy to ask. After the sail, he tied the boat back on the Police Dock, and my friends and I walked back to the parking lot. As we were about to leave, fate kept nagging at me. At the last minute, I ran back down the gangplank to give him my number (embarrassment be damned) only to see his sailboat gliding through the water as he pulling away from the dock.
Dejected, I got into my friend's car. As we were driving down Shelter Island, we drove next to the car full of new friends we had met on Catalina. We all had our windows down. I figured it was now or never. I handed my number to my friend to pass through the open window to the driver of the other car (as we're all driving down the road) and yelled to make sure it got to Paul.
Four or five days went by, and I didn't hear anything. I figured maybe he wasn't interested after all. But the call finally came. This was just as cell phones were becoming popular, and I didn't have one yet, so he had to call me on the landline at my parents' house. Thankfully, I was home, and we talked for over two hours during that first call.
Twenty-five years later, we've been married for 17 years, have triplet seven-year-old boys, both work at universities in town and have gone on countless adventures together (some on a sailboat). Looking back, so many things had to align for us to meet. My friend and I almost missed the last ferry of the day to Catalina on what was a super last-minute trip. I wonder what would have happened if my phone number had blown away in the wind as it was handed through a car window or if his friend lost it or didn't give it to him.
Every day, I'm thankful that ended up together and are still going strong.
A love story that started with a note
by Martin Lowe
I worked at HSBC Auto Finance off of the 805 and Clairemont Mesa Blvd in the early 2000s. I had just graduated from UCSD and was as oblivious as you could get — bad with social cues, never having had a serious relationship.
One day, I went out to the parking lot to get in my car and leave for the day. As I was pulling onto the 805 North onramp, I saw a piece of paper fluttering under my windshield. My first thought was, "How the heck did I get a ticket when my car was parked in the company parking lot?"
I pulled over, not wanting it to fly off while driving, and opened it up. To my surprise, it was a note from a coworker saying they had seen me in the hallways and wanted to hang out, with a name and phone number. I went home and showed it to my roommates, immediately assuming it was some sort of prank. Their response was quick: "Are you nuts? CALL HER!!!"
I called the number, and after a brief introduction, we agreed to meet up for a little blind date. I was about to leave town for the holidays and had planned to go to my favorite used bookstore on Broadway in downtown, inviting her along. An avid book fan, she happily agreed.
I stumbled through a conversation, and amazingly, she agreed to a second date after the holidays. Unbeknownst to me, she had been trying to get my attention in the office for months, but I had completely missed it. Her friends had finally double-dared her to leave the note on my car, and she wasn't ready to give up on me after only one date.
But love won out, and our relationship exploded into something meaningful, with San Diego being the backdrop of our love — the cliffs of La Jolla, Theo's in Pacific Beach, Mariposa Ice Cream in Normal Heights, Bully's East in Mission Valley, the San Diego Zoo, Mission San Diego de Alcalá (where we were married in 2005) and Zion hospital, where our son was born. Every inch of this wonderful city has a story behind it that ties back to the love we continue to share.
From glitch to love: Our eHarmony journey
I had been divorced for several years, had raised my daughter and was ready to date. So, I filled out my eHarmony profile and waited for my perfect computer match. I was in my 40s, living here in San Diego. I wanted someone no more than an hour away and no older than ten years older than myself.
My "perfect" match came in. He was a 60-year-old hay loader from Nevada. He mentioned that the one thing he could not live without was "gambleing, boling and sex." Yes, the ONE thing was three things and he spelled "bowling" and "gambling" incorrectly. I tried to keep an open mind, but this just didn't seem right. I called eHarmony, and they let me know there had been a glitch in the system and asked me to resubmit my answers.
The first reply I got was from Dan. He was my age, just 30 minutes away, and had the most beautiful eyes. We met, talked and I just felt at home on our first date. About a year and a half later, he proposed at Buon Appetito in Little Italy, where we had our first dinner date. I was so taken that I forgot my purse in the restaurant, but the waiter brought it right out to me on the sidewalk.
We got married right next to Dog Beach in Coronado. We love dogs, but our cats do not, so we get our dog fix at the dog beaches. We will be celebrating our 14th anniversary this May, and all is good.
This photo is from our wedding. My daughter, April, is by me, and Dan's son, Eric, and daughter, Jen, are by his side. They all get along great.
A gift in more ways than one
by Mary Pampuch
I had been dating Jake about five years. We traveled a lot together, and I introduced him to many places he had never been. He fondly called me "his gift." In September 2019, he was diagnosed with cancer and given only a few months to live. He called me with the news the night before I was leaving for Europe. I offered to cancel the trip, but he insisted, saying that this is exactly why I needed to go.
The disease progressed more quickly than expected, and Jake passed away at the end of October 2019. His celebration of life was held in early December. Little did I know — and I certainly wasn't looking — that I'd meet someone very special there. Our romance progressed quickly, and we became inseparable.
In the spring of 2021, Brian popped the question.
We were sitting on the patio having a nice evening fire and looking for shooting stars. After a while nothing appeared, Brian went back into the house and when he came back out, he got down on one knee and said, "I'm your shooting star baby.” We were both in tears after that!!!!
In April of 2022, we married.
As a senior, I never expected to meet the love of my life so late. It took him FOREVER to show up. LOL.
While I was Jake's "gift," Brian became "Jake's gift to me." I am grateful and blessed!
A "Moondance" to forever
by Lori Parker
I met my husband at work in 1983, right after moving down to San Diego, where I had grown up until the age of 6. He was supposed to take me out to show me the ropes. Instead, he called off all my appointments and said, "Well, we're free tonight. Can I take you to dinner?" I was free NOW!
He took me to Elario's, which was at the top of the now La Jolla Hotel. They had a wonderful jazz band playing. (How did he know I loved jazz? I wondered.) While we were enjoying the evening, he leaned over and asked me about myself. I got a few words out before he said, "That's nice, I think you should kiss me now." I already liked him quite a bit, so I kissed him.
Later that evening, he said, "You're going to marry me someday." I replied, "Now you're just being a presumptuous little s--t!"
We walked out of Elario's into a gorgeous full moon. He asked if I'd like to take a walk on Moonlight Beach, right near his house, with the full moon to light our way. I didn't know where Moonlight Beach was, but I said yes to such a romantic question.
On the way there we had the sunroof open, with the moonlight pouring into the car, and Van Morrison's song "Moondance" came on: "Well, it's a marvelous night for a moondance, with the stars up above in your eyes." We both looked up at the stars, frozen in the moment, and didn't say a word as the song played.
We still celebrate our first "date" from that night on Oct. 15, 1983. We've been married for 40 years.
21 years of love at UCSD
by Jyoti Mishra Ramanathan
I am a professor in the School of Medicine at UC San Diego. I met my husband — a clinician at UCSD and the VA San Diego — in graduate school at UCSD.
I saw him the first day of graduate school at UCSD in 2003, when we were doing a neurosciences boot camp together and dissecting squid axons! Back then, he had curly hair, an attractive husky voice and a cool swagger. I couldn't take my eyes off him and had a crush on him for an entire quarter!
It turned out he also had a crush on me, and eventually, he asked me out. We started going out in January 2004, and just celebrated our 21st dating anniversary. This is our 17th year of marriage. We have two kids and live in beautiful Pacific Beach in San Diego.
Together, we direct the NEATLabs at UCSD.
The top image is of us from grad school graduation and the bottom photo is from just two weeks ago when we celebrated our 21st dativersary!
Happy Valentine’s Day to our sweet Chica
by Nina Thompson
Love wasn’t planned, but it found us the day we brought you home. Two years ago, we thought we were just giving you temporary refuge from the overwhelming shelter. You were frail, trembling and carrying the weight of a past that had left you afraid.
But those deep brown eyes — full of sorrow and hope — looked right into my soul, and something shifted.
We told ourselves it was temporary, just a short-term commitment to help San Diego Humane Society during a difficult time. We had just lost our beloved dogs, and our hearts felt too shattered to open again. We weren’t ready to love another.
But then, Chica, you changed everything.
The moment you curled up in our home, hesitant but willing to trust just a little, we knew. You were never going back.
It took months for you to believe that love was real. Months to step outside without fear. Months to realize that you were safe, truly safe. We were patient. We walked at your pace, let you discover the world on your terms.
And now, you are not just our dog — you are our heart. Our best friend. Our family.
Chica, you mean the world to us. We will spend every day making sure you know how loved, cherished and safe you are. You may not have started with us, but you are exactly where you were always meant to be.
Happy Valentine’s Day, our sweet, beautiful girl. ❤️
17 years in the making
by Lois Wetzell
On September 15, 2024, I married the love of my life on the 17th anniversary of our first date. No one can say we were rushing into things! As an older couple, we knew going slow would be key to the longevity of our relationship. But the love story started the day we met. At the end of our first meeting, I knew I wanted to see him again. By the end of our first month together, I knew I wanted those months to turn into years. And by the end of our first year together, I knew we had the makings of a “happily ever after.”
From the experience of our wedding, I now know that “happily ever after” is not only achievable, but inevitable. After 17 years of practicing, withstanding the hills and valleys, and putting in the hard work to give our relationship strength and purpose, I now know that “forever” is just another marker in our time together.
Love at first swing: A high school story
by Susana Whitaker
It was the summer before my senior year in high school, and friends were gathering at Mission Bay for a cookout and bonfire. I had grown up in upstate New York and moved to San Diego halfway through 10th grade.
As the sun was setting, I spotted a tree that reminded me of one I had in my backyard back east, so I climbed up on the lower branch to enjoy the view and reminisce. When it was time to get down, I grabbed the branch and swung down — only to promptly clock a guy I had a crush on right in the lip! I had no idea he was coming up behind me to help me down.
His lip eventually stopped bleeding (it bled a lot), and we've been together ever since — 46 years and counting. Oh, I should mention that it wasn't until much later that he told me that he had already split his lip earlier in the day. ; )
A San Diego love story that almost never was
by Hyun Young
My San Diego love story plays out like a little movie. Joseph and I met when online dating platforms were just starting to peak 15 years ago. We met through eHarmony and learned we lived only a 10-minute drive away from each other.
Joseph lived in Poway, and I grew up in Rancho Bernardo. We both went to the same university, UC Berkeley. We both went away and came back to live in our hometown, where our parents lived.
We were both children of immigrants, of same age and both looking for love. How is it possible we never crossed paths in all those years until that moment? We must have gone to the same movie theater, grocery store, or walked the same streets in Rancho Bernardo or Poway. Life works in mysterious ways.
Once we met, I fell in love quickly with my smart, handsome, thoughtful man. We got married a few years after and we are still together with two adorable children.
I love you, Joseph!
When time stopped, love stayed
Carrie and Ryan met in high school more than 60 years ago and fell in love. They were prom dates and cherished the photos from that day. Carrie went on to pursue musical theatre, while Ryan focused on his college degree. Carrie married first, to someone in the music industry, and invited Ryan to the wedding. She looked for him, but he stood across the church and watched. Both felt a deep sadness.
Ryan completed his degree, married and traveled the world. Carrie remarried and traveled as well. One wonders how close they might have been to each other at any time.
Coincidentally, at one high school reunion, they saw each other while with others, and danced together. The moment brought back such fond memories, but circumstances made any rekindling impossible. Many years passed, but both remembered the original love they had shared — and it endured.
Ryan had been unhappy in his life and was ready to go on his own. At a much later high school reunion, by chance, he heard Carrie sing, and his heart came alive again. He contacted her, not knowing that her own life had taken a sad turn. He invited her to lunch.
He had kept all of the notes she had written him in school and brought them with him. When they locked eyes that afternoon, it was as if time had never passed. They read the notes together, laughing until they cried. From that moment on, they knew they belonged together — for whatever time remained.
Finding love in the pursuit of knowledge
A love story born at Pride
A love story that started with math and physics
Jury duty led me to by husband
The trash run that changed my life
A love that took a lifetime
Love after loss: A new chapter at 70
From deployment to forever
Overlooking San Diego from Mission trails
Crossword clues to love in San Diego
A symphony of inspiration
A love story at Bar Dynamite
Finding my path in dementia care
Cosplay and beyond: A lifelong passion
How love buzzed into our lives
A teenage romance in our 70s
San Diego: The perfect place to say 'yes'
San Diego has always been a special place for my wife and me. Over the five years we had been dating, we took numerous trips there — visiting friends and family, exploring the city and, of course, making our regular pilgrimage to the San Diego Zoo. So when I decided it was finally time to propose, there was no better place to do it.
I had the whole day planned out. We spent hours wandering the Zoo, taking in our favorite exhibits, and even booking a private experience where we got up close with the animals. We fed flamingos and giraffes, and at one point, we stood just a feet away from a cheetah. Later, after I proposed, my wife told me that for a split second, she actually thought I might have gotten the cheetah to deliver the ring. I wish I had that kind of pull with the Zoo, but alas, I had to go with a slightly more traditional approach.
That night, we dressed up for a fancy dinner along the Embarcadero, soaking in the city lights reflecting on the water. Afterward, we took a stroll along the waterfront, and I guided us — casually, as if by chance — to Waterfront Park. I had scouted the area beforehand and knew there was a beautiful fountain there, the perfect setting for what was to come.
We sat by the fountain, and I told her how much I loved her. Then, I reached into my pocket and handed her a small object — a blue feather. For anyone else, it might have seemed like an odd choice, but for her, it was unmistakable. In the "Harvest Moon" video game series, which happens to be her favorite, a blue feather is what you give when proposing.
She stared at it for a second as realization dawned, her eyes widening. That’s when I got down on one knee and opened the ring box.
She said 'yes.'
A few minutes later, as we were still caught up in the moment, security politely informed us that the park was technically closed and that loitering wasn’t allowed. We laughed it off — nothing was going to ruin that night. Instead, we walked into Little Italy and kept the celebration going, stopping at a few bars and excitedly telling anyone who would listen that we had just gotten engaged.
Now, two and a half years later, we’re still happily married — and still make time for our trips to San Diego.
The simple magic of love
by u/ChickenCherryCola
Once upon a time, I was looking for love on dating apps. It wasn't going well — dating apps are hell on earth. But then a girl messaged me back. We got coffee at a communal college café. Afterward, we decided to see a movie. We went on another date soon after. She made me feel good, something I hadn't felt in a long time. She didn't do anything special — there was no "magic moment" — the magic was just being with her all the time. We could go to restaurants, hang at her house or hang at mine, but really, the thing was, we just wanted to be with each other.
Both of our leases were ending soon, so we moved in together.
And then, COVID happened. We were both scared and unemployed. We were lucky to have each other through it. Neither of us can imagine how we would have survived it alone.
I knew that I wanted to marry her before COVID. I planned on saving up for a ring and proposing in the fall. But our savings were destroyed by COVID. We both got jobs after, but inflation went crazy. Eventually, I proposed (kind of spectacularly, but that's another story). I got her a ring, and we got married in 2023. We celebrated out first anniversary last fall.
The thing is, our story is pretty mundane. The twists and turns came more from the world around us than from us having the power to create a magic moment. But I think that's the real wisdom: Love isn't a magic moment. It doesn't spark. Love is like the phases of the moon — always happening. Maybe there are ups and downs, maybe sometimes you can't see it, but it's always there, inexorable. She makes me happy. It's pretty simple, but as it turns out, that's all you need.
From friendship to 20 years of marriage
by Naomi Lake
I was Cleopatra and he was Thomas Jefferson. We met at a 1999 New Year’s costume party at the First UU Church in San Diego. Soon, we became BFs. No romance, just really good platonic friends for several years.
We belonged to a not-so-young adult group. We dated other people and then cried over coffee as we shared our dating foibles.
Then, after about two and half years of die-hard friendship, a group of us singles sat around, and someone mentioned how “touch-deprived” single people are. I offered to give him a massage that night.
Two years later, we got married. We just celebrated our 20th anniversary, and we are incredibly happy! I married my best friend. We are the couple everyone loves to hate, and we know it!
A sailboat, fate and a forever love
by Robin Lang
My husband, Paul, and I first met on a sailboat at the Police Dock on Shelter Island. I was 18, and it was his 19th birthday (Sept. 24, 2000). My girlfriends and I had been invited by his mutual friends, who lived in the engineering dorm together at SDSU), to go sailing for the day.
Serendipitously, my best friend and I had met his friends in Avalon on Catalina Island walking just a few weeks prior. That day, as we went sailing, Paul's tiller broke. He nonchalantly got out his toolbox, fixed it without breaking a sweat and didn't even mention it. I was smitten.
I should mention that he had recently moved onto the sailboat, living on it because it was cheaper than paying rent on land. He and I were both in college and shy introverts, while our friends were outgoing. I wanted to see him again, but I was too terrified to give him my number in front of everyone.
I went down below into the cabin, wrote my number down and tried to find a spot to hide it, so he'd find it later while in private (should I hide it under his pillow, in the book he was reading?). I decided that would be creepy. When he came down, we chatted about a picture of him on the wall climbing Mount Shasta (he's from NorCal). I remember our eyes locked, and it took my breath away. I realized at that moment I had to get to know this guy, no other option.
But I was still too scared to give him my number, and he was too shy to ask. After the sail, he tied the boat back on the Police Dock, and my friends and I walked back to the parking lot. As we were about to leave, fate kept nagging at me. At the last minute, I ran back down the gangplank to give him my number (embarrassment be damned) only to see his sailboat gliding through the water as he pulling away from the dock.
Dejected, I got into my friend's car. As we were driving down Shelter Island, we drove next to the car full of new friends we had met on Catalina. We all had our windows down. I figured it was now or never. I handed my number to my friend to pass through the open window to the driver of the other car (as we're all driving down the road) and yelled to make sure it got to Paul.
Four or five days went by, and I didn't hear anything. I figured maybe he wasn't interested after all. But the call finally came. This was just as cell phones were becoming popular, and I didn't have one yet, so he had to call me on the landline at my parents' house. Thankfully, I was home, and we talked for over two hours during that first call.
Twenty-five years later, we've been married for 17 years, have triplet seven-year-old boys, both work at universities in town and have gone on countless adventures together (some on a sailboat). Looking back, so many things had to align for us to meet. My friend and I almost missed the last ferry of the day to Catalina on what was a super last-minute trip. I wonder what would have happened if my phone number had blown away in the wind as it was handed through a car window or if his friend lost it or didn't give it to him.
Every day, I'm thankful that ended up together and are still going strong.
A love story that started with a note
by Martin Lowe
I worked at HSBC Auto Finance off of the 805 and Clairemont Mesa Blvd in the early 2000s. I had just graduated from UCSD and was as oblivious as you could get — bad with social cues, never having had a serious relationship.
One day, I went out to the parking lot to get in my car and leave for the day. As I was pulling onto the 805 North onramp, I saw a piece of paper fluttering under my windshield. My first thought was, "How the heck did I get a ticket when my car was parked in the company parking lot?"
I pulled over, not wanting it to fly off while driving, and opened it up. To my surprise, it was a note from a coworker saying they had seen me in the hallways and wanted to hang out, with a name and phone number. I went home and showed it to my roommates, immediately assuming it was some sort of prank. Their response was quick: "Are you nuts? CALL HER!!!"
I called the number, and after a brief introduction, we agreed to meet up for a little blind date. I was about to leave town for the holidays and had planned to go to my favorite used bookstore on Broadway in downtown, inviting her along. An avid book fan, she happily agreed.
I stumbled through a conversation, and amazingly, she agreed to a second date after the holidays. Unbeknownst to me, she had been trying to get my attention in the office for months, but I had completely missed it. Her friends had finally double-dared her to leave the note on my car, and she wasn't ready to give up on me after only one date.
But love won out, and our relationship exploded into something meaningful, with San Diego being the backdrop of our love — the cliffs of La Jolla, Theo's in Pacific Beach, Mariposa Ice Cream in Normal Heights, Bully's East in Mission Valley, the San Diego Zoo, Mission San Diego de Alcalá (where we were married in 2005) and Zion hospital, where our son was born. Every inch of this wonderful city has a story behind it that ties back to the love we continue to share.
From glitch to love: Our eHarmony journey
I had been divorced for several years, had raised my daughter and was ready to date. So, I filled out my eHarmony profile and waited for my perfect computer match. I was in my 40s, living here in San Diego. I wanted someone no more than an hour away and no older than ten years older than myself.
My "perfect" match came in. He was a 60-year-old hay loader from Nevada. He mentioned that the one thing he could not live without was "gambleing, boling and sex." Yes, the ONE thing was three things and he spelled "bowling" and "gambling" incorrectly. I tried to keep an open mind, but this just didn't seem right. I called eHarmony, and they let me know there had been a glitch in the system and asked me to resubmit my answers.
The first reply I got was from Dan. He was my age, just 30 minutes away, and had the most beautiful eyes. We met, talked and I just felt at home on our first date. About a year and a half later, he proposed at Buon Appetito in Little Italy, where we had our first dinner date. I was so taken that I forgot my purse in the restaurant, but the waiter brought it right out to me on the sidewalk.
We got married right next to Dog Beach in Coronado. We love dogs, but our cats do not, so we get our dog fix at the dog beaches. We will be celebrating our 14th anniversary this May, and all is good.
This photo is from our wedding. My daughter, April, is by me, and Dan's son, Eric, and daughter, Jen, are by his side. They all get along great.
A gift in more ways than one
by Mary Pampuch
I had been dating Jake about five years. We traveled a lot together, and I introduced him to many places he had never been. He fondly called me "his gift." In September 2019, he was diagnosed with cancer and given only a few months to live. He called me with the news the night before I was leaving for Europe. I offered to cancel the trip, but he insisted, saying that this is exactly why I needed to go.
The disease progressed more quickly than expected, and Jake passed away at the end of October 2019. His celebration of life was held in early December. Little did I know — and I certainly wasn't looking — that I'd meet someone very special there. Our romance progressed quickly, and we became inseparable.
In the spring of 2021, Brian popped the question.
We were sitting on the patio having a nice evening fire and looking for shooting stars. After a while nothing appeared, Brian went back into the house and when he came back out, he got down on one knee and said, "I'm your shooting star baby.” We were both in tears after that!!!!
In April of 2022, we married.
As a senior, I never expected to meet the love of my life so late. It took him FOREVER to show up. LOL.
While I was Jake's "gift," Brian became "Jake's gift to me." I am grateful and blessed!
A "Moondance" to forever
by Lori Parker
I met my husband at work in 1983, right after moving down to San Diego, where I had grown up until the age of 6. He was supposed to take me out to show me the ropes. Instead, he called off all my appointments and said, "Well, we're free tonight. Can I take you to dinner?" I was free NOW!
He took me to Elario's, which was at the top of the now La Jolla Hotel. They had a wonderful jazz band playing. (How did he know I loved jazz? I wondered.) While we were enjoying the evening, he leaned over and asked me about myself. I got a few words out before he said, "That's nice, I think you should kiss me now." I already liked him quite a bit, so I kissed him.
Later that evening, he said, "You're going to marry me someday." I replied, "Now you're just being a presumptuous little s--t!"
We walked out of Elario's into a gorgeous full moon. He asked if I'd like to take a walk on Moonlight Beach, right near his house, with the full moon to light our way. I didn't know where Moonlight Beach was, but I said yes to such a romantic question.
On the way there we had the sunroof open, with the moonlight pouring into the car, and Van Morrison's song "Moondance" came on: "Well, it's a marvelous night for a moondance, with the stars up above in your eyes." We both looked up at the stars, frozen in the moment, and didn't say a word as the song played.
We still celebrate our first "date" from that night on Oct. 15, 1983. We've been married for 40 years.
21 years of love at UCSD
by Jyoti Mishra Ramanathan
I am a professor in the School of Medicine at UC San Diego. I met my husband — a clinician at UCSD and the VA San Diego — in graduate school at UCSD.
I saw him the first day of graduate school at UCSD in 2003, when we were doing a neurosciences boot camp together and dissecting squid axons! Back then, he had curly hair, an attractive husky voice and a cool swagger. I couldn't take my eyes off him and had a crush on him for an entire quarter!
It turned out he also had a crush on me, and eventually, he asked me out. We started going out in January 2004, and just celebrated our 21st dating anniversary. This is our 17th year of marriage. We have two kids and live in beautiful Pacific Beach in San Diego.
Together, we direct the NEATLabs at UCSD.
The top image is of us from grad school graduation and the bottom photo is from just two weeks ago when we celebrated our 21st dativersary!
Happy Valentine’s Day to our sweet Chica
by Nina Thompson
Love wasn’t planned, but it found us the day we brought you home. Two years ago, we thought we were just giving you temporary refuge from the overwhelming shelter. You were frail, trembling and carrying the weight of a past that had left you afraid.
But those deep brown eyes — full of sorrow and hope — looked right into my soul, and something shifted.
We told ourselves it was temporary, just a short-term commitment to help San Diego Humane Society during a difficult time. We had just lost our beloved dogs, and our hearts felt too shattered to open again. We weren’t ready to love another.
But then, Chica, you changed everything.
The moment you curled up in our home, hesitant but willing to trust just a little, we knew. You were never going back.
It took months for you to believe that love was real. Months to step outside without fear. Months to realize that you were safe, truly safe. We were patient. We walked at your pace, let you discover the world on your terms.
And now, you are not just our dog — you are our heart. Our best friend. Our family.
Chica, you mean the world to us. We will spend every day making sure you know how loved, cherished and safe you are. You may not have started with us, but you are exactly where you were always meant to be.
Happy Valentine’s Day, our sweet, beautiful girl. ❤️
17 years in the making
by Lois Wetzell
On September 15, 2024, I married the love of my life on the 17th anniversary of our first date. No one can say we were rushing into things! As an older couple, we knew going slow would be key to the longevity of our relationship. But the love story started the day we met. At the end of our first meeting, I knew I wanted to see him again. By the end of our first month together, I knew I wanted those months to turn into years. And by the end of our first year together, I knew we had the makings of a “happily ever after.”
From the experience of our wedding, I now know that “happily ever after” is not only achievable, but inevitable. After 17 years of practicing, withstanding the hills and valleys, and putting in the hard work to give our relationship strength and purpose, I now know that “forever” is just another marker in our time together.
Love at first swing: A high school story
by Susana Whitaker
It was the summer before my senior year in high school, and friends were gathering at Mission Bay for a cookout and bonfire. I had grown up in upstate New York and moved to San Diego halfway through 10th grade.
As the sun was setting, I spotted a tree that reminded me of one I had in my backyard back east, so I climbed up on the lower branch to enjoy the view and reminisce. When it was time to get down, I grabbed the branch and swung down — only to promptly clock a guy I had a crush on right in the lip! I had no idea he was coming up behind me to help me down.
His lip eventually stopped bleeding (it bled a lot), and we've been together ever since — 46 years and counting. Oh, I should mention that it wasn't until much later that he told me that he had already split his lip earlier in the day. ; )
A San Diego love story that almost never was
by Hyun Young
My San Diego love story plays out like a little movie. Joseph and I met when online dating platforms were just starting to peak 15 years ago. We met through eHarmony and learned we lived only a 10-minute drive away from each other.
Joseph lived in Poway, and I grew up in Rancho Bernardo. We both went to the same university, UC Berkeley. We both went away and came back to live in our hometown, where our parents lived.
We were both children of immigrants, of same age and both looking for love. How is it possible we never crossed paths in all those years until that moment? We must have gone to the same movie theater, grocery store, or walked the same streets in Rancho Bernardo or Poway. Life works in mysterious ways.
Once we met, I fell in love quickly with my smart, handsome, thoughtful man. We got married a few years after and we are still together with two adorable children.
I love you, Joseph!
When time stopped, love stayed
Carrie and Ryan met in high school more than 60 years ago and fell in love. They were prom dates and cherished the photos from that day. Carrie went on to pursue musical theatre, while Ryan focused on his college degree. Carrie married first, to someone in the music industry, and invited Ryan to the wedding. She looked for him, but he stood across the church and watched. Both felt a deep sadness.
Ryan completed his degree, married and traveled the world. Carrie remarried and traveled as well. One wonders how close they might have been to each other at any time.
Coincidentally, at one high school reunion, they saw each other while with others, and danced together. The moment brought back such fond memories, but circumstances made any rekindling impossible. Many years passed, but both remembered the original love they had shared — and it endured.
Ryan had been unhappy in his life and was ready to go on his own. At a much later high school reunion, by chance, he heard Carrie sing, and his heart came alive again. He contacted her, not knowing that her own life had taken a sad turn. He invited her to lunch.
He had kept all of the notes she had written him in school and brought them with him. When they locked eyes that afternoon, it was as if time had never passed. They read the notes together, laughing until they cried. From that moment on, they knew they belonged together — for whatever time remained.
