BONUS: Reconnecting Communities (with David Alvarez)

The California legislature is starting a conversation about how to reunite communities that were divided by freeways. For Assembly member David Alvarez, the issue is personal. Alvarez grew up in San Diego's Barrio Logan, one of the most polluted communities in California. He's now chair of a special committee dedicated to correcting the kind of racial and environmental injustices his family has faced for decades.