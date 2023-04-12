Give Now
Artificial intelligence opens door to better healthcare and faster diagnosis

 April 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Harrison Patiño
Director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, Dr. Eric Topol speaks with KPBS Midday Edition about the COVID-19 vaccine and mandating masks again in San Diego County on August 25, 2021.
The transformative power of artificial intelligence isn’t just limited to the world of AI chatbots. For years now, researchers have been focusing on the potential benefits AI could have on healthcare and medicine. From early diagnosis of diseases to helping doctors with notes, the possibilities are far-reaching.

Guest:

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla

