Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
podcast_1400-MiddayEdition.jpg
KPBS Midday Edition Segments

Formerly unhoused advocate shares perspective on how to address homelessness

 April 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Neiko Will
Homeless Families Crowd San Diego Shelters
A growing number of San Diego homeless families are waiting to get into long-term shelters. During the wait, many families, like the Riddles, stay at the Rescue Mission's emergency shelter.

On KPBS Midday Edition, we talk about homelessness a lot but we rarely get to talk with people who are most directly affected by it. Theo Henderson knows first hand what it's like to be unsheltered. He was formerly unhoused for eight years and is now an advocate for the unsheltered. He served as an activist-in-residence at the Institute on Inequality and Democracy at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. He shared his personal experience with Midday Edition and what he thinks people and policy fail to understand about homelessness.

Guest:

Theo Henderson, creator and host of the podcast “We the Unhoused

KPBS Midday Edition Segments