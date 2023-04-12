Formerly unhoused advocate shares perspective on how to address homelessness

On KPBS Midday Edition, we talk about homelessness a lot but we rarely get to talk with people who are most directly affected by it. Theo Henderson knows first hand what it's like to be unsheltered. He was formerly unhoused for eight years and is now an advocate for the unsheltered. He served as an activist-in-residence at the Institute on Inequality and Democracy at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. He shared his personal experience with Midday Edition and what he thinks people and policy fail to understand about homelessness.

Guest: