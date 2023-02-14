Antisemitic hate group has San Diego ties

Antisemitism and hate crimes are on the rise. Inewsource reporter Jill Castellano tells us about how one right-wing extremist group is impacting San Diego. Then, the need for more housing and sustainable transportation has North County’s transit agency exploring ways to best use their available land. And, the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival kicks off its 33rd year on Wednesday. Finally, we speak with the creators of "Under a Baseball Sky,” a new play about baseball inspired by the Logan Heights community in San Diego.

