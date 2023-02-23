Biden’s new asylum policy angers refugee advocates

A new Biden Administration policy would limit the ability of migrants to seek asylum at the Southern Border. KPBS Investigative Border Reporter Gustavo Solis reports asylum advocates are universally rejecting the policy and legal action to stop it from taking effect is expected. Then, from the American Homefront Project, a story about National Guard troops at the border, where critics say, is not an appropriate use of the guard. Next, a California writer and poet searches for the identities of Mexican migrants who died in a plane crash 75 years ago, on their way to being deported. And, a controversial restraint used by law enforcement has cost San Diego taxpayers millions. But the sheriff’s department will continue using hogtying, or maximum restraint. Finally, a growing number of people in California are getting no-strings-attached cash to help them meet their monthly budget, including here in San Diego. It’s part of the largest such effort in U.S. history.