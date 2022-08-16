Border returns to normal but remains shaken

Tijuana continues to recover from a traumatic weekend which saw many businesses close and residents shelter in place from threats of violence from drug cartels. Then, UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Next, the U.S. Forest Service predicted for decades a wildfire could devastate Grizzly Flats. A Cap Radio and California Newsroom investigation looks at why its plan to protect the town fell short. Then, one of San Diego’s most car-dependent neighborhoods could one day become a beacon of pedestrian-friendly urban design. Next, travel guru Rick Steves talks about travel in the age of COVID-19. Finally, San Diego author Jesse Leon tells a story of resilience in his new memoir, “I’m Not Broken.”



