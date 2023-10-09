Exploring Latino identity

San Diego State University is designated as a Hispanic-serving institution, with at least a third of its undergraduate student population identifying as Hispanic or Latino. So how does the university support students in finding a sense of identity and community?

Plus, the tensions among U.S. Latinos about the Spanish language and why some feel that language is tied to their identity.

Guests:

Emilio Ulloa , associate chief diversity officer of HSI & Regional Affairs at SDSU

Renzo Lara, director of the Latinx Resource Center at SDSU