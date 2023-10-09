Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

Exploring Latino identity

 October 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Julianna Domingo
Performers participate in halftime actives in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sept. 21, 2014, in Glendale, Ariz.
San Diego State University is designated as a Hispanic-serving institution, with at least a third of its undergraduate student population identifying as Hispanic or Latino. So how does the university support students in finding a sense of identity and community?

Plus, the tensions among U.S. Latinos about the Spanish language and why some feel that language is tied to their identity.

Guests:

Emilio Ulloa, associate chief diversity officer of HSI & Regional Affairs at SDSU

Renzo Lara, director of the Latinx Resource Center at SDSU

Alejandra Molina, reporter for the Los Angeles Times

