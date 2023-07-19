First day of school for two South Bay school districts

S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman here. Class is back in session at Sweetwater High with a focus on deep learning and critical thinking. We'll talk about how that prepares students for the future. This is Midday Edition connecting our communities through conversation. Today is the first day back to school for students in the Chula Vista Elementary and Sweetwater Union High school districts. Sweetwater High is one of more than two dozen schools in the Sweetwater District. It's principal Alejandra , and Zuniga is joining me to discuss the start of the new school year. And Alejandro , welcome.

S2: Thank you. Thank you for having me today.

S1: So glad to have you here. Your district is on a year round schedule , so Sweetwater and Chula Vista Elementary District are the first in the county to start the fall semester.

S2: You know , we all get some time off to rest , meaning our staff and our students. But the break is long and short enough that our students don't lose that learning that they had in June.

S1: And this year , the Sweetwater Union High School District is focused on a concept of deeper learning.

S2: And it really is about developing essential skills in our students. As we know , our staff are committed to teaching our academic standards , but it's really about engaging our students in their learning , which means it's learning skills , essential skills as well for life. So deeper learning looks like learning how to think for yourself. It's learning how to solve problems , to be a dynamic communicator and really developing more creativity and the ability for our students to think deeper and not only what they're learning , but what they do here on campus.

S1: That's great.

S2: So we may have an academic standard that we're teaching , but how does that impact them on their daily life ? And in our lesson plans , what we want our students to do is to also work collectively in groups and be able to , whether it's solving a problem , whether it is in a lab , coming up with collective agreements in a classroom , it really is giving them the ability to teach and learn from each other as well.

S1:

S2: Our students all learn differently. And so , you know , I encourage and we work with our teachers to plan lesson plans that hit the learning modalities of all students. And with deeper learning is learning your students deeper as well and meeting them where they are and helping them accelerate that. And that's how we communicate that deeper learning and with our students also communicating with them the strengths that they have and what they also offer to not only our school , but when they leave right to the world. And that's really that that communication is really empowering them to also take ownership of their learning and doing it in a place where we're going to have that support for them.

S1: That's great. And also , you know , it's been over three years since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools for extended periods of time.

S2: And , you know , we are setting systems so that if we have students who are having a difficult time in their learning or continuing to learn , we're setting those systems for an interventions really for those students. I think in any year I know with the coronavirus we talked about learning loss and learning gaps , but last year we really focused on accelerating our learning. And while we may have students that may have had some gaps , it was really meeting them where they are and accelerating that.

S1: And I know that there are a lot of students who speak English as a second language , who are in the school district and entering the school district.

S2: So in our school culture. Sure our English learners are all our students and so we're all teachers of any student who may need a little more support in their English development. And so as principal , I also offer many parent workshops. We have an active parent center here with parent volunteers. We work with community members to see what supports we can give any family , regardless of their language or any barriers they may have. That is a school culture that we've built around here is really supporting that whole student and family and parent as needed.

S1:

S2: We do have mental health clubs on our campuses and work directly with district psychologists and making sure that we're meeting the needs and the social needs , mental needs of our students.

S1:

S2: So as when they walk in , they know that they're coming to a school environment that is caring and safe. And that's what I'm looking forward to , is really seeing students again.

S1:

S2: And , you know , that's really what I'm dissipating more than anything.

S1:

S2: I'm really proud to be principal here at Sweetwater High School. There's a lot of pride and legacy here in National City and being a part of the Sweetwater District , I already felt that excitement from our teachers and staff and that's that's what we're looking forward to. I asked him today what they love about this school and every single one resounding said our students. And that really does feel that that pride that we have here.

S1: I've been speaking with Sweetwater High principal Alejandra and Zuniga and Alejandro , Thank you so much for joining us.

S2: Thank you so much for having me. It was a pleasure. Thank you.

S1: What do you think are most important lessons to be taught in the classroom ? Give us a call at (619) 452-0228. Leave a message or you can email us at midday at pbs.org. Coming up , we'll talk about the significance of the upcoming Filipino Friendship Festival.

S3: With this festival , we want to share our culture , our heritage , and more importantly , the history. Because again , the Philippines was once a territory and governed by the United States.

S1: Kpbs Midday Edition is back after the break. Welcome back. You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman. The third annual Filipino American Friendship Festival is this Saturday. It commemorates when the Philippines became fully independent from United States governance on July 4th , 1946. It's also an opportunity for Filipino Americans in San Diego to celebrate their history and heritage through a festival filled with Filipino food vendors , merchandise art , community based organizations and live entertainment. Here to talk more about the festival and its cultural significance is Joanne Fields. She is the government and public relations director at the Asian Pacific Islander Initiative. Joanne , welcome.

S3: Thank you for having me , Jade.

S1: So glad to have you here with us. So I want to start with some history. Could you tell us more about Filipino American Friendship Day and what it represents to Filipino Americans ? Sure.

S3: We don't hear enough information during history classes , American history classes , and many may not realize that the Philippines was once a territory like Guam and like Puerto Rico. And on July 4th , 1946 , the Treaty of Manila was signed , relinquishing US sovereignty over the Philippines and recognize the independence of the Republic of the Philippines , meaning that that is our Independence Day , which is really unique , that our Independence Day falls the same day as July 4th for the US Independence Day. So with this festival we want to share our culture , our heritage and more importantly , the history. Because again , the Philippines was once a territory and governed by the United States and we fought side by side during World War Two. So with the 217,000 Filipinos residing in the county of San Diego , according to the US Census Bureau , this is the time that we can really showcase our wares , our art , our talent and of course , our food. And it's all happening at the Naval Training Center Park and part at Liberty Station. Many people know that at least the majority of Filipinos , they came to San Diego by way of the military. So it'll be also like a reunion of sorts to come back to NTC Park , where it's a free family event. All we ask is you to bring a lawn chair and just enjoy the day with us. Starting at 11:00 all the way up until 6:00 in the afternoon.

S1: There will also be a Filipino history exhibit that will feature the duty to country curriculum , which highlights Filipino World War two veterans who served under the American flag and their decades long civil rights struggle to gain recognition and benefits from the US government. The Bataan Death March is one major example where veterans were long denied benefits. Tell us more about the history behind this exhibit.

S3: Again , much of our history isn't taught in school , so instead of waiting for someone else to develop this curriculum , we are part of a organization , the field Vet rep , where we developed the curriculum to teach the Filipino role in World War Two , the Untold Story , and we supported and contributed to the curriculum through our teachers that are on the board of the Filipino American Educators Association. So we will have a booth that will have the full curriculum available. We also have video. We have giveaways to help promote and educate our community what our untold story was during World War Two.

S1: And you mentioned Filipino American history is rarely represented in school curriculums , if at all.

S3: We're really not foreigners , especially when we were governed by the United States. We were a territory of the United States. And when you learn about your history , when you learn about the contributions of our community , that has. Helps erase hate. And we know that Asian hate runs rampant nationally and even here in San Diego. So when we can remind people we contributed in the military , we contributed into American history and our young people , when they learned that we are part of history , that is something to be proud of. That is something that we should share with one another and celebrate with one another so that it's a coming together for our community.

S1:

S3: So this way we are providing the oral history. We are celebrating in a fun way. We're able to share this with the community at large because this isn't just for Filipinos , this is for all of San Diego to enjoy and learn. And what better way to learn about the culture is through a fun festival where the whole family can participate. When we teach the curriculum in the classroom , you have to be able to be in the classroom. But for us adults and for our seasoned seniors and those that are on campus , again , this is a way that we can teach and share our rich culture and heritage.

S1: You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman speaking with Joanne Fields , the government and public relations director at the Asian Pacific Islander Initiative about the Filipino American Friendship Festival. And Joanne , you're a longtime leader and advocate for the AAPI community. You're also the director of the Filipino Resource Center and Led Community outreach efforts during the pandemic.

S3: But if our community doesn't know who to turn to , where do we ask for programs and services ? I really feel like it is my duty to do so , and these are our taxpayer dollars that we have all contributed. So when it came to the pandemic , but we have partners that offered food for our seniors when they were not able to go to the grocery store safely for about a year and a half with I Am My Brother's Keeper. We partnered together to serve the community and that's through relationships. When it came to the vaccines , access to vaccines , they were not in our neighborhoods. We were able to partner with our government officials like the governor's office , the mayor's office , um , council member Monica Montgomery stepped to ensure that we have vaccines and testing readily available without having to drive on the freeway and locate these services outside of our community. And again , because of my lived experience , I want to share that with our community and make that impact. We don't have a lot of funding , but we have relationships and partnerships to provide us access. But unless you know where to turn to , it's hard to get those organizations or programs to come work with us. So that's my motivation , knowing that we're able to do so. But we have to ask. We have to have those connections and relationships with the county health and Human services with different entities so that we can better serve and improve the quality of life of all San Diegans , not just a chosen few. Indeed.

S1: Indeed. And I want to talk about Filipino representation , too. According to the Pew Research Center , Filipinos are the third largest Asian American community in the US. And like you mentioned , there are more than 200,000 Filipinos just in San Diego alone. But Filipinos are still underrepresented in many areas , especially in politics and media.

S3: Sorry to say that they pay for votes. They're here. It's the other way around. But you have to advocate. We have to educate. And I think that because we are providing more access , because our elected officials are realizing that Filipinos are the largest Asian group here in the county of San Diego , according to the US census , were the second largest ethnic group after Latinos that are vote is rising slowly but surely. And we just need to continue to engage. And I believe it's the next generation. Our parents immigrated to the United States chasing the American dream. It's our generation to make sure we get our piece of the American pie. And now our kids are growing as adults , and we need them to take their leadership role in the community. So it is taking time and generations , but believe it's starting to happen with our Filipino resource Center to provide connections to resources. We have internship apps for our young people in journalism , in community organizing , and we're assisting our young people with internships in elected offices. So providing those connections , those experiences , I believe we'll be able to see more representation when it comes to elected roles with leadership roles , because that wasn't readily available to us as young people in in my time or even with our parents. So again , I look forward to seeing more elected officials. We do have a great network of Filipinos that are working within elected offices and in leadership roles , but now we just got to get them to the finish line and to get them to actually run.

S1:

S3: We are still coming out of the Covid pandemic and some small businesses have difficulty recovering because of the lack of staff. We need to know where to access funding so that to help bring them back to the staffing levels they need to run a productive business. We need data to make sure that our young people are able to achieve in school. There is a stereotype that we're all valedictorians , that we all have good grades , but people don't know the data , that Filipinos also have a very high suicidal ideation because of the pressures to achieve , because of the pressures that , you know , fall upon. You know , our young people , because of the sacrifices our parents have made to come to the US. So without data , it's it's very challenging to get the supports that we need. But also we need the data to see if are we able to access affordable housing. We do have unsheltered Filipinos , but they're not counted by ethnicity when there is a count of the homeless. We need data and data , I believe is the national crisis that we have because we're not able to prove the needs for programs and services.

S1: Yeah , I mean , and you've got so many efforts underway.

S3: I am on the language advisory for the San Diego County Register voters. We will have a voter registration drive at the festival. We are educating our community on the special election that's happening to fill the vacancy of former supervisor Fletcher. We are making sure that our young people are prepared and know of internships , so we are working on that. We have road scholars where that is a program for our young people to meet elected officials in office , Filipinos and leadership like Attorney General Rob Bonta , Mayor Todd , Gloria and anywhere we can connect our young people to someone that looks like them so they know that you can strive to be that person , whether it's a council member and a mayor , attorney general. We have those connections. So we're taking these young people on the road and taking it straight to them.

S1:

S3: But rarely we hear Filipino. We have small businesses and restaurants and churches. And like not many other cities in the city of San Diego , we have at least 40 Filipino language classes taught in school as part of the curriculum for world language. So we do have programs , but some people just don't know it's there. So with the festival , we're able to showcase that and just connect people and inform them that we have we have Filipino language , we have the duty to country curriculum. We do have issues in the community that we can work with one another to improve the quality of life because not one person , not one organization can do it all. But when we come together , we are stronger. And again , this event is not just for Filipinos. This is for all of San Diego to enjoy. And I know people that are flying in to participate with us. So that's what's really exciting , that it is a sharing of culture and heritage and it's free. So again , thank you. Thank you , Jade , for , for the opportunity and I hope it all works out.

S1: I've been. Speaking with Joanne Fields , the government and public relations director at the API Initiative. The Filipino American Friendship Festival will take place on Saturday , July 22nd , from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the NTC Park in Liberty Station. And Joanne , thank you so much for joining us.

S3: Thank you again.