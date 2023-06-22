How San Diego's June Gloom can impact our mood

San Diego has seen more gray skies than normal this year, and the effects from May Gray and June Gloom can have an impact on mental health. The lack of sunlight and ongoing cloudy skies can impact our mood and mental health, leaving many feeling blue and even lethargic. How long does it take for the sunshine to lift our mood? And what are some ways to improve our mental health?

Plus, a look into different ways of working towards wellness with a conversation with podcast host Parker Edison.

Guests:

Carrie Tremble, professor, University of San Diego and clinical director of the USD Tele-mental Health Training Clinic

Parker Edison, creator/host, The Parker Edison Project