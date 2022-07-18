Indoor mask requirement returns for San Diego Unified School District

San Diego has reached the CDC’s highest level of COVID-19 activity. The highly contagious BA.5 variant is driving the current surge of the disease, and with summertime activities in full swing - including this week’s Comic Con - health officials are bracing for what could be an even more cases. Next, a new book underscores the link between a lack of affordable housing and homelessness. Then, more than 20 years of records relating to use-of-force incidents involving police in San Diego County finds a clear trend – officers are far more likely to shoot if the suspect is a person of color. Also, roadblocks and layers of bureaucracy make it almost impossible for Mexican returnees to get their U.S. coursework recognized. Then, Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a recent warning to landlords and new guidance to law enforcement handling self-help evictions. In short, landlords can’t use unlawful measures to evict or lock out tenants and law enforcement has a responsibility to protect tenants. Finally, an excerpt of the latest episode of KPBS's "Port of Entry" podcast explores how thousands of people cross the U.S.-Mexico border every year to take a psychedelic known as ibogaine - a drug that may help some people kick opiate addiction.