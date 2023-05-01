Give Now
Is your favorite home goods store closing? Restaurant supply stores can help

 May 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM PDT
By Maureen Cavanaugh Harrison Patiño
Bed Bath & Beyond
Paul Sakuma
/
AP
File photo of a Bed Bath & Beyond sign in Mountain View, Calif., May 9, 2012.

It is getting harder to find home goods in retail stores. It is easier and more profitable for stores to stock clothes than pots and pans. Major home-goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced it is filing for bankruptcy and will close its stores.

However, in the last few years, restaurant supply stores have emerged to fill the void and reported anywhere from a 20%-40% increase in business in enterprising home cooks.

Guest:

Mark Schmitt, corporate chef for Trust Restaurant Group

