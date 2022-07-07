New Biden border wall plans would put an end to Friendship Park

45:28

A longstanding cross-border gathering place will soon be replaced with a set of 30-foot walls. Then, a technique developed at UC San Diego and Scripps to detect the Covid virus in wastewater is now being used around the world. Next, a 29-year-old Army veteran was allegedly killed by her neighbor last week at a property run by Veterans Village of San Diego. And, The death of a Navy SEAL candidate in February is raising questions about the safety of basic training. Next, collecting food waste for composting is something that often happens in backyards but now two cities are doing it in the landfill as part of new state legislation to actually keep food waste out of landfills. Finally, San Diego-based author and filmmaker Matt Rotman has new a book inspired his blog called Bonkers Ass Cinema: A Guide to the Wildest of Horror and Exploitation Cinema. It takes a deep dive into 100 films from nine genres and includes filmmaker interviews.