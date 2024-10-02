San Diego rodeo: tradition, culture, and controversy
October 2, 2024 at 1:23 PM PDT
In September, the Padres announced they will host the San Diego Rodeo at Petco Park in January.
The news comes as the San Diego City Council considers a ban on rodeos, debating between their cultural significance and allegations of animal cruelty.
On Midday Edition, we explore the long history of rodeos and the cultural significance to communities across San Diego County.
Plus, one Encinitas-born rodeo rider has been competing since she was seven years old. We talk about her journey through the sport.
Guests:
- John Christman, chairman of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians
- Ramon Jara, chairman for the Charro Coalition of San Diego
- Masyn Powers, professional barrel racer