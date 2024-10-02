Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KPBS Midday Edition

San Diego rodeo: tradition, culture, and controversy

 October 2, 2024 at 1:23 PM PDT
By Julianna Domingo Jade Hindmon
Ways To Subscribe
Brett Leavitt and her father, Steve Reeves, corner a group of cattle at the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo, Nov. 12, 2016.
Brooke Ruth
/
KPBS
Brett Leavitt and her father, Steve Reeves, corner a group of cattle at the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo, Nov. 12, 2016.

In September, the Padres announced they will host the San Diego Rodeo at Petco Park in January.

The news comes as the San Diego City Council considers a ban on rodeos, debating between their cultural significance and allegations of animal cruelty.

On Midday Edition, we explore the long history of rodeos and the cultural significance to communities across San Diego County.

A charro ropes a horse in this undated photo. Charrería offers spectators a glimpse into the living history of Mexico’s proud ranching culture.
Maribel Jara
A charro ropes a horse in this undated photo. Charrería offers spectators a glimpse into the living history of Mexico’s proud ranching culture.

Plus, one Encinitas-born rodeo rider has been competing since she was seven years old. We talk about her journey through the sport.

Guests:

  • John Christman, chairman of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians
  • Ramon Jara, chairman for the Charro Coalition of San Diego
  • Masyn Powers, professional barrel racer

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition SportsNative AmericanLatinx