A Padres season of unmet expectations

The 2023 San Diego Padres season will likely end this weekend without a trip to the playoffs. Despite some late season success and record-breaking attendance, this season's Padres team was unable to meet the high expectations that came with having the third highest payroll in Major League Baseball.

Plus, we take a look back at the life and legacy of trailblazing politician and long-time Senator, Dianne Feinstein, who passed away Thursday night.

Guests:

Ryan Finley, sports editor, San Diego Union-Tribune

Troy Hirsch, sports anchor, Fox 5 San Diego

Jon Schaeffer, co-host of “Jon and Jim,” San Diego Sports 760

Bernie Wilson, San Diego sports writer, Associated Press

Scott Shafer, senior editor, KQED politics and government desk

