Changes to mental health treatment in California

In an ongoing effort to transform California's mental health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom updated the state's conservatorship rules, expanding eligibility for involuntary treatment.

Plus, San Diego's CARE Court program began in early October to provide more treatment options for those suffering from serious mental illness. We take a closer look at what the program is intended to do, and why there has been confusion about its limits.

Guests:

Jocelyn Wiener, health reporter, CalMatters

Alan Riquelmy, Courthouse News Service

Lyndsay Winkley, watchdog reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune