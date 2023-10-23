Give Now
KPBS Roundtable

Changes to mental health treatment in California

 October 23, 2023 at 9:42 AM PDT
By Matt Hoffman Andrew Bracken
California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question concerning three gun control measures he signed during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023. An alternative mental health court program designed to fast-track people with untreated schizophrenia into housing and medical care starts in San Francisco and six other California counties.

In an ongoing effort to transform California's mental health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom updated the state's conservatorship rules, expanding eligibility for involuntary treatment.

Plus, San Diego's CARE Court program began in early October to provide more treatment options for those suffering from serious mental illness. We take a closer look at what the program is intended to do, and why there has been confusion about its limits.

Guests:

Jocelyn Wiener, health reporter, CalMatters

Alan Riquelmy, Courthouse News Service

Lyndsay Winkley, watchdog reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune

