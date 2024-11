2024 election updates

Good Morning, I’m Emilyn Mohebbi ….it’s Wednesday, November 6th.######

Vote counts from the election are still underway after the 8 P-M voting deadline last night.

In today’s podcast, I’ll be updating you on the unofficial results that came in late last night…

Those results will continue to be updated over the coming days, but we won’t have the final certified results until next month.

For the most up to date results, head to our newsroom’s voter hub… at kpbs-dot-org-slash-voter-hub.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for updates on our local races.

IN THE RACE FOR THE 49TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, DEMOCRAT MIKE LEVIN IS LEADING IN INITIAL RESULTS. HERE HE IS SPEAKING TO SUPPORTERS LAST NIGHT. (Tuesday)

LEVIN 1A (:10)

"Based on everything we know about the outstanding vote, we are confident that when all is said and done, we will prevail. Trailing nats of crowd cheering"

LEVIN IS FACING REPUBLICAN CHALLENGER MATT GUNDERSON. HE'S EXPECTING MORE VOTES FROM PEOPLE REGISTERED WITHOUT A PARTY PREFERENCE.

GUNDERSON 1A (:10)

“You know, that's about where, where we thought they would be after the first round of results. I mean, we're encouraged by Republican turnout. We believe our, the no party preference voters are gonna flip in our direction.”

GUNDERSON CURRENTLY HAS 46 PERCENT OF THE VOTE COMPARED TO LEVIN'S 54 PERCENT BASED ON UNOFFICIAL ELECTION NIGHT RETURNS.

##########

EARLY ELECTION RESULTS FOR ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 75 SHOW REPUBLICAN CARL DEMAIO WITH A 20-POINT LEAD OVER HIS OPPONENT, REPUBLICAN ANDREW HAYES.

THE DISTRICT COVERS MOST OF EAST SAN DIEGO COUNTY, INCLUDING A 50-MILE STRETCH OF THE U.S.-MEXICO BORDER.

DEMAIO CHAIRS THE RIGHT-WING ADVOCACY GROUP REFORM CALIFORNIA AND SERVED ON SAN DIEGO’S CITY COUNCIL OVER A DECADE AGO.

HE DID NOT RESPOND TO AN INTERVIEW REQUEST.

HAYES IS CURRENTLY PRESIDENT OF THE LAKESIDE UNION SCHOOL BOARD.

HE SAYS THERE ARE STILL MANY BALLOTS TO BE COUNTED.

AD75EARLY 2A [:08]

“We're still very, very optimistic … as we saw in the primary, we continue to surge with late voters and we expect the same thing to occur at this point.”

THE WINNER WILL REPLACE REPUBLICAN MARIE WALDRON, WHO IS SET TO TERM OUT.

##########

IN INITIAL RESULTS, INCUMBENT SAN DIEGO COUNTY SUPERVISOR TERRA LAWSON REMER IS LEADING IN THE DISTRICT 3 RACE.

DEMOCRAT LAWSON-REMER IS FACING A CHALLENGE FROM REPUBLICAN FORMER SAN DIEGO MAYOR KEVIN FAULCONER.

LAWSON-REMER SPOKE LAST NIGHT AT THE WESTIN IN GASLAMP.

COUNTYD3 1A (10.8 sec)

We've just been on the community talking to people about what's important to them and making sure that we can show up for the next four years to keep fighting on the issues that matter.

LAWSON-REMER HAS 57 PERCENT OF THE VOTE, COMPARED TO FAULCONER WITH 43 PERCENT.

##########

IN EARLY RESULTS, IT LOOKS LIKE CURRENT SAN DIEGO MAYOR TODD GLORIA IS HEADED FOR A SECOND FOUR YEAR TERM.

GLORIA SPOKE AT THE WESTIN IN GASLAMP LAST NIGHT.

SDMAYOR 1A

"I have a very simple message this evening. Let's get back to work. Let's fill those potholes, let's house the homeless. Let's keep our city safe and let's, or housing that work for in this great city."

GLORIA WAS LEADING WITH 56 PERCENT OF THE EARLY VOTE AGAINST CHALLENGER LARRY TURNER WHO HAS 44 PERCENT OF THE VOTE.

IN THE RACE FOR THE NEXT SAN DIEGO CITY ATTORNEY, DEMOCRAT HEATHER FERBERT IS AHEAD OF STATE ASSEMBLYMEMBER BRIAN MAIENSCHEIN.

##########

EARLY RESULTS ARE IN FOR THE RACE FOR THE CHULA VISTA CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 SEAT.

WHICH REPRESENTS THE SOUTHWEST SECTION OF THE CITY.

SO FAR CESAR FERNANDEZ IS AHEAD. WITH A SIGNIFICANT LEAD OVER HIS OPPONENT, RUDY RAMIREZ.

EVEN THOUGH THE RACE ISN’T OVER YET, RAMIREZ SAYS HE’S DISAPPOINTED IN THE RESULTS SO FAR. BUT HE SAYS HE’S RELAXED.

CVD4EARLY 2A :05

“I’m at ease and I’m relaxed and I’m grateful for all the support that I got in the community.”

IT’S STILL TOO EARLY TO SAY WHO’S THE WINNER OF THIS ELECTION. ELECTIONS OFFICIALS WILL CONTINUE COUNTING BALLOTS UNTIL EARLY NEXT WEEK.

THE WINNER OF THIS RACE WILL SERVE AS THE NEW CITY COUNCILMEMBER IN DISTRICT 4 FOR THE NEXT FOUR YEARS.

THE MEASURE TO INCREASE THE SALES TAX IN THE COUNTY IS FAILING IN EARLY RESULTS.

AS IS THE SALES TAX INCREASE IN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO. HERE'S SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL MEMBER STEPHEN WHITBURN.

WHITBURN 1A (:16)

And as much as I support measure, e, as much as I think that it would do good for our city. I understand those who can't stomach the idea of having to pay more on top of what they're already paying. I get that.

WHITBURN IS RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION TO HIS CITY COUNCIL SEAT AND IS LEADING IN INITIAL RESULTS.

AND THE MEASURE TO EXTEND CHULA VISTA'S HALF-CENT SALES TAX IS CURRENTLY PASSING IN INITIAL RESULTS.

THE TAX WOULD PAY FOR ROAD REPAIRS AND OTHER BASIC CITY SERVICES.

MOVING ONTO THE EAST COUNTY AND MEASURE J.

IT WOULD EXTEND EL CAJON'S HALF-CENT SALES TAX WHICH IS CURRENTLY SET TO EXPIRE IN 20-28.

IT IS CURRENTLY PASSING IN INITIAL RESULTS.

AND IN THE NORTH COUNTY, VOTERS WERE ASKED WHETHER TO EXTEND OCEANSIDE'S HALF-CENT SALES TAX TO ADDRESS HOMELESSNESS, ROAD REPAIRS, MODERNIZE INFRASTRUCTURE, SUPPORT YOUTH PROGRAMS AND IMPROVE PUBLIC SAFETY.

IT IS CURRENTLY PASSING IN INITIAL RESULTS.

##########

That wraps up our special election coverage for today. For more updates, head to our newsroom's Voter Hub, at KPBS-dot-org-slash-voter-hub. Join us again tomorrow for the day's top stories. I'm Emilyn Mohebbi. Thanks for listening and have a great Wednesday.