Advocates decry Title 42’s continuation

Reaction to title 42 continuing

The San Diego county board of supervisors will meet today to discuss a one time 10 million dollar fund to help cities start up homeless shelters.

Earlier this month county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher proposed a partnership where cities provide shelter space for people facing homelessness.

And in turn, the county will provide mental health services and public benefits assistance.

The funding up for debate today is aimed at helping cities launch or expand shelter programs.

Governor Gavin Newsom threatened on Monday to impose mandatory water restrictions if Californians don’t start conserving more.

The state is facing a severe drought.

Despite that, water use increased 19 percent in March, compared to 2020.

The governor has left it up to local water agencies to set rules for water use in the areas they serve.

But says statewide restrictions could come later this summer if conservation doesn’t increase.

The San Diego city council has narrowed down their list of teams to redevelop the Sports Arena property in the Midway district.

The San Diego Union tribune reports that the council is going to keep working with Midway Rising, HomeTownSD and Midway Village-PLUS.

Those three teams were recommended by Mayor Todd Gloria, and the city’s real estate department.

The vote appears to be guided by statewide rules that require cities to prioritize developments with the most housing for low income families.

Monday was supposed to mark the end of Title 42.

It’s a controversial Trump-era policy that limits asylum.

But a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the Biden administration from terminating that policy.

KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis spoke with lawyers and activists about that decision.

May 23 was a day that migrants and their supporters throughout the border region had marked on their calendars. It was supposed to be the end of Title 42, which gives border officials the ability to turn away asylum seekers without a court hearing.

Lindsay Toczylowski is the executive director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center.

“We had been telling them that May 23 was the day when hope was on the horizon. ... It was the day that the racist and xenophobic Title 42 policy was set to be lifted.”

But the day dawned as another broken promise.

In April, soon after Biden ordered the termination of Title 42, Arizona and Texas sued to block the order in federal court.

Monika Langarica is a staff attorney with the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA. She participated in the case.

“Our argument is simple, why should Arizona and Texas and other hostile anti-immigrant states get to dictate national immigration policy for the entire border and the entire country?”

Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

Some san diego supervisors are vocalizing their support for access to abortion and reproducitve health care services in case Roe v Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

KPBS reporter Tania Thorne has more on a proposal being voted on in Today’s (Tuesday’s) supervisor’s meeting.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Terra Lawson Remer and Nora Vargas are bringing forward a resolution in support of leaving abortion choice up to women.

Supervisor Lawson Ramer says the move would demonstrate the County of San Diego is a safe harbor for a woman’s right to choose.

“What we can do in San Diego County and what we can do in the state of CA is enshrine those rights in our CA state constitution so we can be clear that there is no question that the right to privacy a woman's right to choose and reproductive justice are protected here in the state of CA.”

Supervisors will be voting on the resolution at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Meanwhile, California lawmakers are considering a package of bills aimed at protecting the right to an abortion.

With the severe baby formula shortage on store shelves, many parents are hoping they can get what they need from milk banks.

One that opened during the pandemic at UC San Diego, provides donor breastmilk to Neo-natal intensive care units for medically fragile infants and also sells milk by the ounce.

Dr. Lisa Stellwagen is the bank’s executive director, and a professor of pediatrics at UCSD.

She spoke to KPBS Midday Edition Host Jade Hindmon.

That was Dr. Lisa Stellwagen speaking with Midday Edition Host Jade Hindmon.

5 months ago, California unveiled a program to help low-income Californians eliminate asthma triggers in their homes.

But 5 months later, families are still struggling to get these services.

In the Central Valley, Madi Bol-lanos with KVPR has more…

That was Madi Bolanos with KVPR in the Central Valley.

This weekend Diversionary Theatre holds the World-Premiere of the musical Eighty-Sixed.

The title refers to the year 1986 when New York’s gay community became paralyzed with fear about the AIDS crisis.

KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando previews the new play.

Diversionary Theatre was founded at the height of the AIDS crisis in 1986 to give voice to the gay community. It is now the third oldest Queer theatre in the country, and to honor its founding mission it’ll be producing the new musical Eighty-Sixed based on David Feinberg’s groundbreaking book and directed by Kevin Newbury.

KEVIN NEWBURY And the first part of the book is set in 1980 before everything happened. And the second part is set in 86 dealing with the fallout of AIDS.

Audiences now dealing with the fallout from COVID can learn how the queer community navigated the earlier AIDS pandemic. They can also learn how prejudice hindered the government’s response.

KEVIN NEWBURY So when I was growing up, all I saw on television was if you were gay, you were going to die…and how our government let us die by the tens of thousands and did nothing about it until we started acting up and protesting and forming community to actually get the rights to basic health services.

The play Eighty-Sixed remembers that pain but also celebrates the joy and resilience of a community.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

