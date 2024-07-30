Chula Vista firefighters deployed to Park Fire

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Tuesday, July 30th.

>>>>

Local firefighters are being deployed to help fight the Park Fire in Northern California. More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

######

The El Cajon Police Department has been encouraging retailers to report all theft to the department.

And has since seen a rise in reports of retail theft and all theft-related crimes.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, reported thefts under 400-dollars rose nearly 60-percent so far this year, compared to the same period last year.

And all theft-related crimes increased by more than 30-percent.

########

An Encinitas resident is bringing home a silver medal after placing second in the 20-24 Summer Olympics men’s street skateboarding competition.

Jagger Eaton almost won the gold medal yesterday (Monday), but Japan's Yuto Horigome beat him by point-one point.

Also competing was Nyjah Huston, from the U-S.

The competition all came down to the end, when Eaton and Huston had one final chance to springboard Horigome and claim gold, but each wiped out in the final two jumps of the day.

########

We’ll still be feeling the summer heat this week, but it won’t be as hot as last week.

The National Weather Service says today’s (Tuesday’s) temperatures will be a bit below average.

In the inland and mountain areas, temps will be in the low 80s, by the coast, it’ll be in the mid 70s, and in the deserts, temps will be in the low 100s.

Similar weather is expected throughout the week.

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now. Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

##########

Local fire departments have deployed their firefighters to help fight the Park Fire in Northern California.

Reporter Melissa Mae tells us what the firefighters from the Chula Vista Fire Department are doing.

MM: Fourteen Chula Vista firefighters are contributing to the containment of the Park Fire. MM: Chula Vista Fire Department Fire Captain Eric Martinez says this is wildland firefighting. EM “So, it's a mix of structure defense, which basically they're going to highly threaten neighborhoods and assisting in the protection of those homes from the wildfire threat, as well as direct fire suppression. So they are on the actual fire line either hand digging some brake line or putting water on the fire to prevent it from spreading.” MM: The current personnel has been on site for the last two days and could be there as long as three weeks. Melissa Mae KPBS News.

##########

As summer comes to an end and back-to-school preparations begin, health reporter Heidi De Marco says county health officials are urging parents to consider the H-P-V vaccine to protect their adolescent children against cancer.

HPV is a viral infection that can cause six types of cancer in both males and females, which is why San Diego public health officials want to see more students vaccinated before they return to school. Dr. Erik Hogan co-chairs the Scripps vaccination committee. He recommends vaccination starting as early as age 9. ERIK HOGAN Hpv virus is something that about 80% of adults will get in their lifetime. Earlier vaccination has a much stronger prevention. Hogan says that recent statistics reveal HPV-related head and neck cancers in men now surpass cervical cancer rates in women, highlighting the vaccine's importance for both genders. He says many parents can be hesitant because they associate it with the onset of sexual activity. DR. ERIK HOGAN it's a vaccine of cancer prevention. Despite the U.S. goal of 80% adolescent vaccination, the rate has stalled at around 60%. Although the vaccine isn’t required for school, Dr. Hogan believes it should be. DR. ERIK HOGAN It's been out for 18 years. it's extremely safe. It's time we hit 80 percent and be done with HPV. Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

##########

The U-S men’s water polo team is facing off against Romania this morning (7:30 a.m. pt) at the Olympics.

Alex Bowen is on the team.

He’s from Santee, where he played for Santana High.

KPBS's Jade Hindmon spoke to Bowen ahead of the Olympics.

Take me back to your high school days on the water polo team at Santana. Did you ever imagine you’d compete in the Olympics?

You had this vision and you made it happen. What does that say to you about the power of having a vision?

Growing up, what athletes inspired you?

What impact did being in San Diego and having a water polo community here have on your foundation as an athlete?

This will be your third time at the Olympics. How are you feeling about it – less nervous, or are there higher stakes?

You mentioned this is the best chance.. The men’s water polo head coach said in June, “In my more than 25-year coaching career, this is one of the most talented teams I have ever coached.” What about this team feels so different this year

TAG: That was U-S men’s water polo player Alex Bowen, speaking with KPBS's Jade Hindmon.

##########

A San Diego Little League team takes the field this week at the Intermediate League World Series in Livermore.

Reporter Andrew Dyer has more from Scripps Ranch.

Players and families from scripps ranch little league are rooting for their all star team as it takes the field monday. they’re watching the game from a neighborhood restaurant. league president-elect ron madrid says this team’s worked hard to get here. ron madrid, scripps ranch little league so we've had a lot of kids who have, you know, been continuously playing little league throughout the years coming up through the younger divisions and into the intermediate division and it's great coaching as well. you know, we've got a lot of great coaching, uh, a lot of good support from the schools and the community, and their dedication to playing baseball and playing high levels of baseball. players up to 13 play in the intermediate division. the more well-known little league world series starts next month in pennsylvania and features teams of mostly 12-year-olds. scripps ranch got off to an early 9-run lead against georgia monday but had to fight-off a comeback. they won 12-9 and will play again tuesday.andrew dyer, kpbs news.

##########

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Join us again tomorrow for the day’s top stories. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great Tuesday.

