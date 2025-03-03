Federal cuts to Social Security could include North County office

Good Morning, I’m John Carroll in for Debbie Cruz….it’s Monday, March 3rd.

How a Tijuana shelter supports the LGBTQ plus migrant community. More on that next. But first... the headlines….

City officials are hosting an open house tonight at 5:30 at the Rancho Peñasquitos Public Library to discuss proposed trash and recycling fees.

San Diego voters approved Measure B in 2022 allowing the city to charge single-family homes for trash and recycling services.

The fees aren’t finalized, but there’s an initial proposal of 53 dollars per month for 95-gallon bins.

If you can’t make tonight’s open house, others will be held through the beginning of April. A full list is at clean green SD dot org.

Here’s another opportunity to let local government officials know what you think:

Tomorrow the San Diego City Council will hold a public hearing about proposed increases to residents’ water bills. You can submit written testimony or attend the hearing virtually or in-person at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

The city says it must adjust rates to account for increases in water costs from the San Diego County Water Authority.

The proposed increases would be effective May 1st.

Voter Information Pamphlets are on the way to registered voters ahead of the First Supervisorial District Special Primary Election on April 8th.

The voter information pamphlets have details on voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements and more. There’s also a sample of what your official ballot will look like.

The election is being held because former County Supervisor Nora Vargas decided not to serve her second term. She cited fear of her personal safety as one reason for the departure.

LGBTQ-PLUS MIGRANTS IN TIJUANA HAVE A NEW PLACE TO SEEK SUPPORT.

Last week, CASA DE LUZ CELEBRATED THE OPENING OF A NEW SHELTER THERE.

CASE DE LUZ FOUNDER JACK NOOREN (NOR-EN) SAYS IT IS VITALLY NEEDED FOR THOSE FLEEING VIOLENCE IN THEIR HOMELANDS.

Just in the last five years 3000 lgbtqia people have been killed in Central America, there are still 60 countries where it’s illegal to have a same sex relationship. And there are still seven countries around the world where you are put to death if you are part of a same sex relationship.

SAN DIEGO MAYOR TODD GLORIA CROSSED THE BORDER TO JOIN THE CELEBRATION.

“With changing issues at the national level, it is more important than ever that local citizen diplomats do the work of making sure that we remain connected because again our futures and our fates are tied up together.”

THE SHELTER HAS 20 DORM ROOMS AND CAN HOUSE UP TO 60 PEOPLE.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS CONTINUING CALLS FOR MASS DEPORTATION. AND IMMIGRANT COMMUNITIES REMAIN ON EDGE.

ON THE LATEST EDITION OF ROUNDTABLE, HOST SCOTT RODD DISCUSSED THE ISSUE WITH BORDER REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS. HERE’S THAT CONVERSATION.

Let’s talk about ICE raids. There’s a lot of concern about them in San Diego…but they haven’t really hit the region, right? No. We’ve seen a few targeted arrests but no signs of mass raids. ICE isn’t helping. They are not transparent about this - refuse to provide a breakdown of arrests by state or county. Describe the ride along. You got up at 5 a.m. and spent two hours riding around Linda Vista looking for ICE. You didn’t find anything. Was that a total waste of time? Yes, the advocates say there is still a lot of value. Because people are afraid. This helps reduce that fear. Let’s shift the conversation to what happens after people are arrested. Are they deported right away? No - and Trump is mad because deportation numbers have not gone up. What people need to understand is that deportation - or an order of removal - is the end result of a court process. Just like in the criminal justice system. You are arrested, then you have to be charged and convicted. In immigration court - a judge has to determine that you have no legal status in this country and you can now be deported. That brings us to another story you wrote recently - about a free legal defense program for people in immigration court. Yes, San Diego was the first border state in the country to approve a program like that. It is meant to make the system more fair. In criminal court you have a right to legal representation - if you can’t pay for one, the court provides one. In immigration court, you also have the right to legal representation. But if you cannot afford one, good luck. Most people can’t afford a lawyer and end up representing themselves.

THAT WAS REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS SPEAKING WITH SCOTT RODD. FIND THEIR FULL ROUNDTABLE CONVERSATION ON KPBS-DOT-ORG OR WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS.

THE SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION SAYS IT’S GOING TO CUT SEVEN THOUSAND JOBS… IN KEEPING WITH EXECUTIVE ORDERS FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO REDUCE THE FEDERAL WORKFORCE. REPORTER TANIA THORNE SAYS THOSE CUTS COULD INCLUDE AN OFFICE IN NORTH COUNTY.

In a press conference on Friday, Congressman Mike Levin demanded a halt to the looming closures of Social Security offices -. I'm here to sound the alarm about Elon Musk's attempt to dismantle the Social Security Administration and potentially disrupt and delay benefits for the 70 million Americans across the country who rely on Social Security. Earlier this week, the "Department of Government Efficiency” website, or DOGE, listed a Carlsbad Social Security office as part of its real estate savings list. But… There is no known Social Security office in Carlsbad. The nearest office is in Oceanside. Or so we thought. There is indeed a non-public facing Social Security office since the area director's office in Carlsbad. And that's something that we had to go find out for ourselves. The Social Security Administration never shared that Levin says he’s been given very little information about the office in Carlsbad and is working to find out the location and staff size. Tania Thorne KPBS News

SAN DIEGO ASSEMBLYMAN CHRIS WARD HAS INTRODUCED A BILL TO PROHIBIT SURVEILLANCE PRICING IN CALIFORNIA. IT’S A PRACTICE THAT LEADS MERCHANTS TO CHARGE DIFFERENT PRICES TO DIFFERENT PEOPLE. SCI-TECH REPORTER THOMAS FUDGE HAS MORE.

BUSINESSES HAVE A TROVE OF INFORMATION ABOUT OUR LIKES AND LIFESTYLES, BASED ON HOW WE CLICK AND SCROLL ONLINE. SOME RETAILERS ARE USING THAT TO DECIDE WHAT TO CHARGE US FOR A PRODUCT, AND WHAT WE PAY MAY BE A LOT MORE THAN WHAT’S CHARGED TO OTHERS. IT’S CALLED SURVEILLANCE PRICING AND CHRIS WARD WANTS TO PROHIBIT IT IN CALIFORNIA. IT’S BASED ON WHAT RETAILERS BELIEVE IS THE MOST WE’RE WILLING TO PAY. WARD CALLS IT A SECRETIVE, DISCRIMINATORY PRACTICE THAT’S UNFAIR TO PEOPLE WHO THEY’RE PAYING THE SAME AMOUNT AS ANYONE ELSE. “WE NEED STANDARD PRICING BECAUSE THAT’S THE WAY WE’VE ALWAYS FAIRLY OPERATED AS A CONSUMER SOCIETY AND MAKE SURE THAT SURVEILLANCE PRICING IS DEFINED IN THE LAW, AND MAKE SURE THAT IS PROHIBITED.” WARD SAYS HIS BILL WILL NOT PROHIBIT OTHER PRICE DEVIATIONS, LIKE DISCOUNTS FOR SENIORS, THAT ARE COMMON AND WELL KNOWN TO CONSUMERS. SOQ.

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m John Carroll, in for Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great Monday.