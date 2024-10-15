Federal government struggles to find housing for asylum-seeking children

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Tuesday, October 15th.

The federal government struggles to find housing for unaccompanied children seeking asylum in the U-S.

The San Diego Police Department is preparing to ask the city council to move some of its cameras with Smart Streetlight and Automated License Plate Reader technology.

According to city leaders, the tools have led to 166 arrests.

SD-PD wants to expand the placement of about 40 of the cameras from a fixed

location to a two-block zone for flexibility when infrastructure issues arise.

The problems include poles with insufficient voltage or objects blocking the camera's view.

The zones proposed include high-traffic areas like P-B, Mission Beach and Mission Valley.

And also in areas with a high proportion of minorities, like Convoy, San Ysidro, City Heights, Logan Heights and Southeast San Diego.

PEDICABS IN DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO NOW FACE STIFFER REGULATIONS, INCLUDING A BAN ON AMPLIFIED SOUND EQUIPMENT.

THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL YESTERDAY (TUESDAY) APPROVED AMENDMENTS THAT WOULD ALSO REQUIRE PEDICAB DRIVERS TO PROVIDE AN AGREED UPON PRICE TO CUSTOMERS BEFORE THE RIDE, AND OFFER AN ITEMIZED RECEIPT.

THEY’LL ALSO NEED TO HAVE FARES AND PEDICAB LICENSES MORE VISIBLY DISPLAYED.

THE COUNCIL MADE THE DECISION, AFTER HUNDREDS OF COMPLAINTS WERE FILED FROM RESIDENTS, BUSINESS OWNERS AND TOURISTS.

THIS WEEK THE C-D-C WILL BE VISITING SOME SOUTH BAY HOMES TO GATHER MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE TIJUANA SEWAGE CRISIS AND ITS IMPACT ON THOSE LIVING IN THE AREA.

COUNTY REPRESENTATIVES WILL JOIN C-D-C OFFICIALS TO CONDUCT THE PUBLIC HEALTH SURVEY.

THE SURVEY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 15 MINUTES AND WILL BE VOLUNTARY AND ANONYMOUS.

THE C-D-C EXPECTS TO CONDUCT MORE THAN 200 INTERVIEWS.

THE VISITS WILL BE ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FROM 2 P-M TO 7 P-M, AND ON SATURDAY FROM 10 IN THE MORNING UNTIL 7 AT NIGHT.

AS MORE UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN SEEK ASYLUM IN THE U-S, THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS STRUGGLING TO FIND APPROPRIATE HOUSING FOR THEM.

BORDER REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS SPOKE WITH AN AFRICAN ASYLUM SEEKER ABOUT HIS LIFE BEFORE AND AFTER BEING IN FEDERAL CUSTODY.

“My name is Ibrahim and I’m from West Africa.” Ibrahim is a little shy. He didn’t want to share his last name or where he’s from. Which makes sense if you know why he came to the U.S. “It’s for safety reasons. Yea. I just wanted to be safe .” Ibrahim crossed the border when he was 17. Because he’s an unaccompanied migrant with no family in the U.S. – he was placed in a temporary facility overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, or ORR. “When I got there it was like – a new world. I didn’t know anybody.” These congregate living spaces are meant to be temporary. Until the government finds relatives, a sponsor or foster family to provide long-term housing. But that didn’t happen to Ibrahim. “I had two or three roommates who came in when I was there. They all left, and I was still there. Yea, it was very very difficult for me. Ibrahim spent six months in that facility. The longer he stayed, the more depressed he became. “It’s a normal thing to see someone crying. It’s a very normal thing to see. It’s not something new. Every day it’s like someone couldn’t take it anymore.” What happened to Ibrahim is an example of something advocates are calling a discriminatory trend. Unaccompanied children from African and Middle Eastern countries stay in ORR facilities much longer than kids from Spanish-speaking countries. “We started noticing it a couple of years ago and what we have started to see is the population continues to diversify. Marion Donovan-Kaloust is the director of legal services at the Immigrant Defenders Law Center. She says the federal agency - ORR is …struggling to meet the needs of those kids. According to Immigrant Defenders’ internal data – the average length of stay for children from Africa is 138 days compared to 99 days for children from Spanish-speaking countries. The discriminatory outcomes are more dramatic for children with particularly long stays. “Every child that we serve who has been in care longer than 300 days – so almost a year awaiting long-term foster care placement - every one of those children except for one is from Africa or the Middle East.” The Office of Refugee Resettlement did not respond to a request for comment. Donovan-Kaloust recognizes that the agency is in a difficult situation. But says that shouldn’t be an excuse. We can do hard things, this is the federal government. It can do hard things. And the alternative is not tenable. The alternative is that children, based on their race or language spoken, are receiving a different quality of care. That’s not acceptable.” Immigrant Defenders has asked ORR to invest in more translation services and work with diverse foster families who can house children from Africa and the Middle East. Some kids stay in ORR facilities so long that they age out. “ I saw people who were turning and then they left. So I knew when I turned 18 I had to leave. But where, I didn’t know. I didn’t know where would I be, how would I end up.” Ibrahim spent the months leading up to his 18th birthday wondering if he’d end up homeless. “ A month before my birthday, it was let me say hell for me. Because I didn’t know where I’m going or how I’m going to end up. It was just me.” Behind the scenes, staff at Immigrant Defenders worked around the clock to find stable housing for Ibrahim. They called dozens of homes, asked community members for help and eventually found someone willing to take him in. Finding stable housing has been life-changing for Ibrahim. You can hear it in his voice. Notice how he opens up when asked about life outside the ORR facility. “I found friends who love to do what I do. So we became friends. Now I have friends. Life is more easier compared to being there at that time.” “As I told you, I like to play soccer. So I’m just the soccer guy. I still play soccer. I always like to play soccer, I like to go to the theater, watch movie, hangout, try new food.” He also enrolled in school. And is studying to be an airline pilot. “It’s something that has been a dream. So, it’s kind of like, I feel like I’m on a path toward my dream. So I’m just trying to put in the work and just get to where I want to be.” Even though he’s looking forward, Ibrahim can’t help but look back and think of all of the kids who are still in those ORR facilities. Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

PROJECT 20-25 COULD LIMIT PROSECUTORS’ POWER TO DECIDE WHICH CASES TO PURSUE.

PUBLIC MATTERS INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER AMITA SHARMA SAYS DISTRICT ATTORNEYS WHO DON’T FALL IN LINE, MAY FACE LEGAL CONSEQUENCES.

In its Department of Justice section, Project 2025 states that the next conservative Administration should “ensure that litigation decisions are consistent with the President’s agenda and the rule of law.” It goes on to say that the department’s leadership is prepared to impose appropriate discipline if that doesn’t happen. Rebecca Blair is at the nonprofit Fair and Just Prosecution. She says that change has the potential to dictate whether federal prosecutors across the country pursue cases of alleged wrongdoing against certain politicians. that would impact investigations into political opponents,, or potential investigations into political allies.” Under Project 2025, the DOJ could take legal actions against district attorneys who refuse to prosecute some criminal offenses. Blair says that the proposed policy has a clear goal. “Which is an attack on local control, an attack on democracy,.” Former President Trump says he has nothing to do with Project 2025. He has also praised The Heritage Foundation for “laying the groundwork” for what his movement will do. Amita Sharma, KPBS News.

THE STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 79 SEAT IS OPEN THIS YEAR BECAUSE THE CURRENT INCUMBENT, DR. AKILAH WEBER, IS RUNNING FOR STATE SENATE.

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS TWO DEMOCRATS ARE RUNNING TO REPLACE HER.

District 79 is arguably the most diverse district in San Diego County… encompassing the cities of Lemon Grove and La Mesa, along with parts of Bonita, El Cajon, La Presa, Spring Valley and a big chunk of southeast San Diego. Dr. LaShae Sharp-Collins and La Mesa City Councilman Colin Parent are vying for the seat. “It’s important for everyone to know that I am a leader who was from the district, for the district and who understands the district. Therefore, I have a strong track record of implementing social justice, racial equity, inclusion plans, fostering community engagement.” But, Colin Parent says he too is intimately familiar with the district. Parent says there are more important issues than where a candidate is from. “So, homelessness, top issue for so many people. And the city of La Mesa, we actually doubled the number of homeless outreach workers And then also road repair. We have a real serious unfairness in the quality of our roads in parts of this district, especially parts in the city of San Diego.” Plenty of issues for voters to think about as they consider who to send to Sacramento to represent District 79. JC, KPBS News.

The Navy tested a new at-sea missile reloader late last week.

Military reporter Andrew Dyer was at Naval Air Station North Island and has more.

navy secretary carlos del torro was in town to observe testing of the new system. it’s called tram for transferrable re-arming at-sea method. navy supply ships have long supplied warships with fuel and supplies via at-sea replenishment but re-loading guided missiles is something only done in port. del torro says if the new technology is integrated into the fleet it would significantly change the effectiveness of guided-missile ships. “by investing in innovations like dram, we are ensuring that the united states remains the world's preeminent maritime power.” del torro expects it will take until the end of the decade to get the new reloading capability funded and integrated into the fleet. still needs to be funded and ships will need retrofits. del torro says that could take the rest of the decade. andrew dyer, kpbs news.

CARLSBAD’S NEW VILLAGE ARTS CENTER IS SHOWING ITS FIRST WORK BY A NATIVE AMERICAN PLAYWRIGHT.

REPORTER KATIE HYSON SAYS IT SPOTLIGHTS THE HYPOCRISIES OF WOKE AMERICA.

Before, we were blind to race. And now, we totally see it! In Larissa FastHorse’s “The Thanksgiving Play,” well-intentioned people try to create an elementary school Thanksgiving pageant that won’t ruffle any feathers. And things go bad. That’s Daniel Jáquez, the director. He says it’s meta. FastHorse wrote the satire-comedy for white actors knowing it would be easier to get produced.Nobody wanted to produce her plays because they didn't think there was an indigenous actor community, or theatre community out there, where we know that there's a lot. Which is part of the play’s plot, too. I just checked your Native American Heritage month grant, and it doesn’t explicitly say that you have to use it for a Native American person! Really? As long as we do something that honors Native Americans for November, you’re good to keep the money! It’s full of second-hand cringe. And maybe, Jáquez hopes, some first-hand cringe too. We question our whiteness and question who wrote our history and what our traditions come from . . . It runs through November third. Katie Hyson, KPBS News.

