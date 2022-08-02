Fitness trackers for troops

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fitness trackers for military troops. More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

#########

Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday (Monday) declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak.

California is now the second state in the nation to take this step

Newsom said the declaration will help the state coordinate a government-wide response, seek more vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on where people can get treatment and vaccines.

It will also allow emergency medical personnel to administer monkeypox vaccines that are approved by the federal government.

California has received more than 61-thousand vaccine doses, and has distributed more than 25-thousand doses.

########

SDSU said yesterday (MONDAY) that it’s investigating the alleged rape of a 17 year old girl… by five S-D-S-U football players last October.

The victim’s attorney Dan Gilleon says the investigation should have begun a long time ago … with the goal of preventing future assaults.

The university says SDPD asked the college to hold off on investigating... so they wouldn't interfere with the ongoing police investigation.

So far … no one has been charged.

#########

The F-D-A first authorized at-home covid tests more than a year and a half ago.

Since then, many tests have expired — at least according to the dates printed on the boxes.

But, just because a test says it’s expired doesn’t mean it’s time to throw it out.

Over time, moisture, air and heat could all make a home antigen test less reliable.

But some test makers have shown they can outlast their printed ‘use by’ date by several months.

########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now. Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

##########

An annual physical fitness assessment is a cornerstone of military life.

Each service branch has its version of the test, which usually involves push-ups, sit-ups and a timed run.

But the newest military branch - the Space Force - is ditching the yearly test ... and instead outfitting troops with fitness trackers.

Eric Schmid reports for the American Homefront Project.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans.

Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

##########

A major Tijuana pipeline collapse is causing lots of sewage tainted water to cross the U-S Mexico border.

KPBS Environment reporter Erik Anderson has details.

The cross border flow began Sunday night, and is expected to continue flowing across the border at a rate of more than 30 million gallons a day. U-S officials say repairs will likely take longer than their initial estimate of four to five days before the problem is fixed. They say a couple of pressurized wastewater lines in Tijuana’s Matadero Canyon have collapsed. There is significant erosion and Mexican officials turned off a pumping station in the Tijuana River channel. The cross border flow is larger than the amount of dirty water that can be treated at the international wastewater plant. That means flows are heading for the ocean. Erik Anderson KPBS News

##########

San Diego County announced yesterday (MONDAY) it has received a six-million dollar grant to help people released from jail.

KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen has more.

AB: The grant comes from a fund established by Proposition 47, which lowered several nonviolent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors and directed savings to crime prevention programs. The funds will help those exiting jail with behavioral health services and assistance finding a job and housing. The county is committing 4 million of its own dollars to the program for a total of 10 million. It expects that money will help between 300 and 400 people who may otherwise be homeless after leaving jail. The program is set to launch in September. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

##########

Mayors from across San Diego County gathered at the San Diego Rescue Mission for a two-hour, closed-door meeting, to discuss how to address homelessness …

KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has details …

For two hours 12 mayors from San Diego County met with leaders from the Rescue Mission and the Lucky Duck Foundation in a closed door meeting.Donnie Dee the president of the San Diego Rescue Mission says if they’re going to tackle an issue as complex as homelessness this simple first step is critical. If we can build a partnership public and private I really believe that is a much better approach to helping the person that’s living on the streets who really needs us to get our act together Mayor Todd Gloria says this is an opportunity to come together as a region and fight for resources together there’s not enough money to fund every city in the state but if we can go as a region to Sacramento and say that we are supporting vista’s proposal for a new family affordable housing complex then I suspect they’ll be more successful in their effort That dialogue will continue when city managers gather here in January. Kitty Alvarado KPBS News

##########

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted four members of the region’s congressional delegation as part of its annual Congressional Luncheon yesterday (Monday).

Almost 400 San Diego business and community leaders came together to get an update from representatives Darrell Issa, Sara Jacobs, Scott Peters and Juan Vargas on current policies and legislation that affect our community.

Topics that were covered included the workforce in the border region, the 20-22 general election and the economy.

##########

Coming up.... Updating San Diego’s groundbreaking Climate Action Plan. We’ll have that story and more, next, just after the break.

##########

The San Diego city council decides today (Tuesday) whether to approve the first major update to the city’s groundbreaking Climate Action Plan.

KPBS Environment reporter Erik Anderson has details.

The update was years in the making, a process that was delayed in part because of the COVID pandemic. The original plan to ease the city’s impact on the climate called on the city to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 20-35. The updated plan aims to hit a net zero greenhouse gas emissions goal by then. The city’s Moriah Saldaña says there are specific strategies to get there. “200 plus actions that we’ll have to work with implementing with departments on securing that path to net zero.” This is the first ever revision of the city’s Climate Action plan. The next scheduled update is due in 2027. Erik Anderson KPBS News

##########

The high school football season is now underway at many campuses across the county.

Players are reporting for training camp a few weeks before fall semester begins.

KPBS Education reporter M.G. Perez has more on the challenges they face.

This fall brings the first full season for high school football since the COVID shutdown in 2020.

More than 2 years later, coaches and players are still monitoring changes in COVID protocols while working on their game. At the moment, San Diego Unified only has an indoor mask mandate for places like the weight room. That could be extended to classrooms again if the County continues to see a rise in COVID cases by the first day of school August 29th. San Diego High School Head football coach Syd Reed says his players are up for the challenge.“they’re excited. They want to be out here they want to compete and they want to win some games…so that’s what we’re going to try to progress to.” The first football games will be played starting September 30th. MGP KPBS NEWS

##########

A school supply drive is being extended to the end of the month, after not meeting it’s goal.

The ‘stuff the bus’ drive collects donations to purchase school supplies for students experiencing homelessness in San Diego county.

The donations also help San Diego Youth Services provide meals for homeless youth

As of yesterday (Monday), the drive raised about 38-thousand-dollars.

The goal is 100-thousand-dollars.

More than 18-thousand school-age children in the county are homeless, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

You can donate online or at any Ralphs or Food-4-Less grocery store in the county

Organizers say a 20-dollar donation will cover the cost of a backpack filled with supplies for students in elementary school, and 25-dollars will cover the cost of a backpack and supplies for middle and high school-aged students.

##########

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

