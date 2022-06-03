Inflation and the state budget

Good Morning, I’m Annica Colbert….it’s Friday, June 3rd>>>>

The state budget and inflation

But first... let's do the headlines….

The weekly average of covid-19 cases in San Diego county has more than tripled in the past month.

That’s according to the county health and human services agency.

More than 8-thousand-5-hundred covid-19 cases were reported this week.

Those are cases that are reported to hospitals or the county.

Because of at-home testing, it’s likely that the actual case load is higher.

UC San Diego announced Thursday that it plans to open a data hub focused on homelessness.

It’s intended to serve as a non-partisan hub for research, education, policy and action on homelessness.

The hub plans to tackle homelessness by bringing together researchers, service providers, civic leaders, and unhoused San Diegians to conduct critical research and inform local policy and action.

More than 150 voting centers will open this weekend.

You can cast your primary election ballot at these centers, or drop off your mail-in ballot.

Hours are 8am to 5pm everyday until election day on June 7th, when they will be open until 8 p.m.

go to SD vote dot com.to find a voting center near you.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

Leaders in Sacramento are trying to reach an agreement on the state’s budget that must be in by July first.

KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado tells us many people are hoping lawmakers can agree to help families struggling with inflation.

Berta and Santiago Soto are unloading their farm grown produce at the new farmer’s market in Linda Vista … but their minds are preoccupied with the high cost of traveling to farmer’s markets from their farm in Fallbrook

Muchisisimo este, pues ya ve la gasolina tan cara…

Gas prices have had a tremendous impact on the cost of operations

They’re far away from Sacramento … but what is done there will affect them. Right now politicians are trying to figure out what to do with the nearly 90 billion dollar surplus and the budget in general … Berta and Santiago hope it includes relief for higher prices at the pump that are seeping their way into everything they do and will affect the future of their farm

Y si, aveces dice uno pos para que trabajar tanto asi…

We often think about closing the farm, we work so hard and it’s all for nothing sometimes, we just can’t make a profit

The legislative proposal for the nearly 240 billion dollar budget includes an 8 billion dolla relief fund for Californians struggling with from higher gas prices and inflation… including 200 dollar refunds per taxpayer and dependent …

The budget must be approved by June 15, Kitty Alvarado KPBS News

Also in the budget: billions of dollars earmarked to support students and school districts.

The impact is significant for San Diego Unified…the state’s second largest school district.

The district would benefit from 3-hundred million dollars to fund transitional kindergarten programs geared towards students from low-income families.

There is also an increase of 1-point-2 billion dollars for school transportation to fund electric buses and other zero-to-low emission vehicles.

Enrique is the district’s new Chief of Staff who’s keeping close tabs on the state’s financial commitment.

“what we learned through the pandemic is that schools are critical not only to the economy of the state, but to the future of the state as well.”

Higher education would also benefit ….with a proposed 2-billion dollars to develop more student housing at California state universities and community colleges.

The largest corruption scandal in Navy history may finally be wrapping up.

Closing arguments began in the so-called “Fat Leonard” case on thursday.

KPBS Military Reporter Steve Walsh has more.

Most of the Navy officers have pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from Leonard Francis, also known as Fat Leonard He is the Malaysian contractor who wanted to steer the Navy to his ports in the western Pacific. Leonard ultimately pleaded guilty in 2015.

After 14 weeks, the trial of the last five naval officers under indictment is nearing an end, with Leonard never taking the stand. In closing arguments Thursday, federal prosecutor Mark Pletcher told the jury: “The defendants took care of Leonard Francis because, time and time again, he took care of them.”

In exchange for sensitive information, Leonard paid for lavish parties in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Manila; fancy hotels stays, luxury items and top shelf champagne. The lawyers for each defendant begin closing arguments Monday. Steve Walsh KPBS News.

The City of Vista got nearly two-million-dollars to help people living in an encampment.

But when the city put out a call for someone to run a homeless shelter... no one answered.

KPBS North County Reporter Tania Thorne has more.

Earlier this year, the city of Vista accepted a $1.8 million dollar encampment resolution grant from California’s Interagency Council on Homelessness.

The grant is intended to help people living in encampments in the Buena Vista Watershed area.

73 year old Jim Conley currently lives in the encampment.

He shared that he gets around $700 a month for social security.

“ if they could put up a place for people, something like pay what you can…

He says while he has noticed more outreach from the city, he’s lost when it comes to his status on getting housing assistance.

The city of Vista was requesting proposals for a homeless shelter, but no applications were submitted.

The city has now changed gears and is looking into developing permanent supportive housing and a safe parking area.

TT KPBS News.

House of Mexico returns to Balboa Park. Plus – San Diego Fringe festival is back this week.

Those stories are next, just after the break.

The international cottages at Balboa Park have long given visitors a glimpse at cultures from around the world.

Yet for years, San Diego’s closest cultural and geographic neighbor was without its own space.

But that’s changed now, thanks to a years-long effort by community organizers to restore the House of Mexico.

KPBS Midday Edition host Jade Hindmon spoke with its President, Blanca Gonzalez, about the new cottage.

That was House of Mexico’s President Blanca Gonzalez speaking with KPBS’s Jade Hindmon.

The San Diego International Fringe Festival kicked off this week.

The pandemic put the festival on a two-year hiatus and forced it to scale back its in-person shows this year.

KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says, while it may be smaller, the festival still offers a wildly diverse selection of shows from San Diego and around the globe.

You can find more information on the San Diego International Fringe Festival at K-P-B-S-dot-ORG-slash-cinema-junkie.

You can find more information on the San Diego International Fringe Festival at K-P-B-S-dot-ORG-slash-cinema-junkie.