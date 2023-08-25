Oceanside’s first homeless shelter now open

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Friday, August 25th.

Oceanside’s first homeless shelter is now open to residents. More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Silver Strand area of Coronado and Imperial Beach.

This comes after E-Coli was found in the drinking water system.

County health officials say residents should boil all water for at least three minutes before using it.

Or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation.

Officials say the presence of E-Coli bacteria means the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste.

Symptoms can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches.

The advisory will be in effect until lab results confirm the bacteria is no longer in the water supply.

The Oceanside City Council unanimously approved an ordinance earlier this week that will ban styrofoam and single use plastic products.

Under the new ordinance, styrofoam will be banned by July of next year, and plastic bags by January 20-25.

But, businesses could still provide plastic bags to customers for 10-cents.

Some businesses, like 10-22 Cafe and Gelateria, say the ban won't change much.

Here's co-founder Conor Goodman.

"As long as you do the research, for the same price we can get materials that are recyclable already so there are other companies that are not as marketed well."

The Surfrider Foundation says volunteers have picked up 25-thousand pieces of foam this year.

Tijuana’s All-star baseball team was eliminated from the Little League World Series yesterday.

The team lost to Curacao in the semi-finals.

They previously defeated Japan and Venezuela.

Tijuana has a rich baseball history and has produced Major League players, including San Diego Padres legend Adrian Gonzalez.

Oceanside’s first homeless shelter is officially housing new residents.

Reporter Jacob Aere says the navigation center serves a clientele that includes single men and women, as well as families.

It's been a week of people coming to San Diego Rescue Mission’s new navigation center in North County. So far it's housing about 15 residents. There’s space for 50. The site is not a walk up facility … people will be referred to the center for 30-day stays says Donnie Dee, CEO of the Rescue Mission, which runs the shelter. “Last Thursday we started admitting guests … right from the streets. Either the Oceanside Police Department dropping them off or they're coming from our shower trailer outreach unit.” Dee says they welcome all people. There is no faith-based component required at the oceanside shelter. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

A San diego-based developer wants to convert the city-owned office building at 101 Ash Street into affordable housing.

Metro reporter Andrew Bowen has the story.

AB: Reven Capital was the only firm to show interest in the city's call for pitches on building housing in its civic core. 101 Ash has a troubled history. The city overpaid for the downtown high-rise in 2016. It then botched renovations, and discovered the city's own broker had also been working for the building's seller. But Stephen Russell of the nonprofit San Diego Housing Federation says despite all the scandals, affordable housing would be a great reuse. SR: It is actually an extraordinary building with great bones, very dignified facade. And it's representative of a very particular era in San Diego's history in the mid-60s when we were really striving to really be something more. AB: The city will soon start a 90-day negotiating period with the firm to see if it can strike a deal. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

After four seasons, the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club is calling it quits at the end of its current season.

Reporter and loyal supporter Andrew Dyer spoke with the president of one of the club’s fan groups.

Steve brockhoff, president, the locals “it’s been heartbreak….it’s crushing, there’s really no other way to say it.” steve brockhoff is the president and co-founder of the locals, the loyal’s largest supporters group. at every loyal home game supporters can be seen and heard singing, chanting and drumming throughout the games – win or lose – without stopping. that will come to an end this fall. the club announced thursday that this season will be its last. brockhoff says the team earned its devoted fans in part because of how it handled a homophobic incident in 2020 when it walked off the field and forfeited a game after a player from the other team hurled a slur at midfielder collin martin, an openly gay player. steve brockhoff, president, the locals “when they walked off the field, to me, that’s when it changed from this , like, this is the club i support to that’s my club, that’s who i represent. they represent me because that’s not something that other teams do.” the loyal remain in the playoff hunt and are sitting 5th in the usl’s western conference. they play on the road this saturday in texas. andrew dyer, kpbs news.

Coming up.... We have details on events going on this weekend. We’ll have that and more, just after the break.

Fifteen years ago, La Jolla Playhouse commissioned a new musical about gonzo journalist, Hunter S. Thompson.

Next week it finally has its world premiere and proves to be as relevant as ever.

Arts reporter Beth Accomando goes behind the scenes of “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical,” to find out if the pop icon would approve of the show.

Joe Iconis’ first memory of Hunter S. Thompson was going as a teenager to see the film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold. That film and Johnny Depp’s performance got Iconis hooked on Hunter S. Thompson as a notorious pop culture figure. Then Iconis started to read Thompson’s work from the 60s and 70s. JOE ICONIS … There was real poetry to his language, there was real music in his language. But the content of it was so far out and it had such a sex, drugs and rock and roll kind of vibe. I wasn't used to that kind of vibe, that kind of aggression and sort of psychedelic imagery in writing that felt really beautiful and really poetic and really romantic. Dramaturg Shirley Fishman did research on Thompson for the play. SHIRLEY FISHMAN …It's almost as if the political climate created him. It was like a kismet that happened. And then because of his moral fiber and his ability to describe his own feelings about what he was observing, and as an everyday reader, when you read something in the newspaper, you go, yeah, that's right. But with Hunter, it's like, Damn, that's right. Because the writing is so visceral. Thompson is often credited as the father of gonzo journalism and telling the truth in a personal or subjective way. JOE ICONIS …At the time that he created it, it felt really groundbreaking and it felt like something that was really in the hands of liberal thinkers. CHRISTOPHER ASHLEY …I both love Hunter S. Thompson and there's days when I get mad at him for having been one of the forerunners of some of the disinterest in truth or objective truth that I think we're living through right now. That’s Christopher Ashley. Fifteen years ago, as the new artistic director of the La Jolla Playhouse he commissioned Iconis to write a Thompson musical. JOE ICONIS …I was really passionate about telling Hunter S. Thompson's story in a way that did not try to sugarcoat anything in his life and allows him to do things that are ugly and problematic and then leaves it to the audience to decide, was this guy worth it? Gabriel Ebert plays Thompson. He sees the play as being about a writer’s struggle to do something to shake up the status quo. GABRIEL EBERT …Hunter's belief that good art, art that you care about, could, at its best, change the world. But even if it's not able to change the world, it could make the world a safer place for the people in it who feel lost and alone. Iconis agrees. JOE ICONIS … It's like at the center of all of these mad ramblings, I think, is someone who cared deeply about people who feel othered people who feel like misfits, people who don't have any place to belong, and he was trying to make a space for them. I was a disrupter from birth… Since Thompson was a lifelong disrupter, I had to ask Iconis, what would the gonzo writer think about being the main subject of a musical. JOE ICONIS … I think he would hate it.… But maybe Thompson would appreciate that kind of honesty, says Ebert. GABRIEL EBERT… I would hope that he'd like the words. He loved words. Words were his jazz, words were his music. And Joe is not frivolous with his words. And Joe gets the laughs in a way that I think Hunter would appreciate. Joe tells the truth in a way that I think Hunter would appreciate. And Joe also lies in a way that I think Hunter would appreciate. And Iconis thinks Thompson would appreciate the themes. JOE ICONIS … This show desperately wants to feel like it's making a place for people who don't often get a place made for them in the world and in musical theater specifically. And I think he'd like the puppets. The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical promises to be everything you love as well as everything you might hate about the man and the myth all rolled up into one heady trip. Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

TAG: “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” opens Tuesday, and runs through October 8th, at La Jolla Playhouse’s Potiker Theatre.

And before you go… arts editor and producer Julia Dixon Evans has some suggestions for arts events to check out this weekend.

She shares the details with my colleague Jade Hindmon.

Julia, let's talk about visual art. What's on your radar right now?

La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest is wrapping up. What can you tell us about the final weekend of shows?

And finally, some theater. Moxie Theater just opened a play called "Cry It Out." It's about motherhood, and friendship. What do you know?

TAG: That was KPBS arts editor and producer Julia Dixon Evans, speaking with KPBS Midday Edition host, Jade Hindmon.

You can find details on these and more arts events, at KPBS dot ORG slash ARTS.

Also this weekend… the SD-SU Aztecs kick off their football season tomorrow.

They’ll play Ohio University at Snapdragon Stadium.

Tickets for the game are available online.

Prices range from 27-dollars, to over 500-dollars.

The game starts at 4 P-M.

