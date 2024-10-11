Palomar Health nurses rally for patient safety and more staff

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Friday, October 11th.

Nurses at Palomar Health yesterday rallied over patient safety and being understaffed. More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

Today (Friday) is a big day for the Padres!

It’s the day we’ll know their fate in the National League Division Series.

The team will be facing the Dodgers in L-A in the fifth game of the series.

So far, the Padres and Dodgers have each won two games.

Whoever wins today will move on to the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.

Today’s (Friday’s) game starts at 5-oh-8 P-M.

CALTRANS IS HOSTING A SPECIAL EVENT TOMORROW (SATURDAY) THAT WILL ALLOW PEOPLE TO WALK AND BIKE ON A FREEWAY.

FROM 10 TO 12-30, CALTRANS WILL CLOSE THE 43RD STREET ON AND OFF RAMPS TO INTERSTATE 805.

THE EVENT WILL FEATURE MUSIC, ART AND A FASHION SHOW.

THE RAMPS WERE BUILT IN THE 19-70s TO BE THE START OF A LARGER FREEWAY THAT WAS NEVER COMPLETED.

JANICE LUNA REYNOSO IS HELPING ORGANIZE THE EVENT.

SHE SAYS IT'S PART OF A LARGER PLANNING EFFORT TO GIVE THE SPACE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY.

"We want the next generation to see that it is possible. They may have to carry it forward as well, as well as enjoy the benefits of that. Because there is work to do in healing our community from divisive infrastructure."

YOU CAN FIND MORE DETAILS ON THE EVENT, INCLUDING THE BEST WAY TO GET THERE, AT KPBS.ORG.

A cooling trend is on the way.

Today (Friday) will be the last day we’ll feel the heat, before the fall weather finally kicks in.

In the inland areas today (Friday), temperatures will be in the high 80s, in the mountains and by the coast, temps will be in the mid 70s, and in the deserts, it’ll be in the low 100s.

The National Weather Service says over the weekend and into next week, temps will drop a couple degrees each day.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

NURSES AT PALOMAR HEALTH IN ESCONDIDO HELD A RALLY YESTERDAY (THURSDAY) OVER DEMANDS THEY SAY THE HOSPITAL IS FAILING TO MEET.

THEY TOLD NORTH COUNTY REPORTER TANIA THORNE, LOW STAFFING LEVELS ARE IMPACTING PATIENT CARE.

Nurses and caregivers at Palomar Health in Escondido are raising the alarm about patient safety in the hospital. we're asking Palomar to give us more respect to retain our staff and right now… were Very short. And for patient safety, Constanza Neider works in the hospital's Emergency department… and picketed with colleagues Thursday morning. We need the CNA’s. We need somebody that is there to provide the safety and the security that that patient needs. She says Palomar Health and the nurses union have failed to reach an agreement. As a result, staffing has gone down. And without a strong contract, recruitment for new staff also gets harder. We reached out to Palomar Health for an interview but they said they have no comment at this time. Negotiations between the hospital and nurses union pick up at the end of October. TT KPBS News

HOTEL WORKERS AT THE HILTON SAN DIEGO BAYFRONT ARE RETURNING TO WORK TODAY [FRIDAY] WITH A NEW CONTRACT.

REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS THEY SPENT MORE THAN A MONTH ON STRIKE.

Housekeepers, cooks, servers and other Hilton San Diego Bayfront workers began their strike Labor Day weekend. In the 38 days that followed, the San Diego City Council issued a resolution in support of the workers. A health care workers union pulled its convention from the hotel. BROWNING: The solidarity that we felt from electeds, from community members, from other unions was amazing. Brigette Browning is president of UNITE HERE Local 30, the union that represents the workers. Along with raising wages, she says the new contract improves workload, P-T-O and gratuity policies. BROWNING:We were able to get health care for some of the workers in the slower months. That was a big deal for them because they would earn their health care. And then the business would get slow and they would lose it. The union also represents workers at the Hotel Del Coronado. They recently voted to authorize a strike. That contract expires at the end of the month. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

A local sign painter went viral on TikTok while applying for a major artist residency, bringing attention to a timeless trade.

Arts reporter Julia Dixon Evans explores how his videos and art continue to capture the fascination of millions.

TAG: Koy Sun will open his studio at Bread and Salt from five to eight p-m tomorrow (Saturday), and he'll be in residence there through the end of this month.

TODAY (FRIDAY), APPLE T-V PLUS WILL DEBUT THE DOCUMENTARY “THE LAST OF THE SEA WOMEN.”

CINEMA JUNKIE BETH ACCOMANDO SAYS YOU’LL GET TO MEET A BAND OF FEISTY REAL LIFE MERMAIDS.

On South Korea’s Jeju Island, a group of women have been diving to the ocean floor without oxygen tanks for generations to harvest seafood. These divers, known as haenyeo, are now almost exclusively senior citizens. Filmmaker Sue Kim remembers being eight-years-old and seeing them. SUE KIM: They were in their wetsuits and they were walking into the water, they're so loud, but so bold, and confident, and fun, and vibrant. And they just made such an impression on me. They really imprinted on me as a new model of womanhood that I could aspire to. But the haenyeo way of life is in danger of disappearing and that prompted Kim to make The Last of the Sea Women. SUE KIM: It transitioned into an urgent imperative to document and memorialize them before they weren't around anymore. That was really the genesis of this film.It was basically a lifelong obsession that turned into an urgent mandate now that they're on the verge of extinction. The haenyeo face a changing world that has polluted their ocean spaces. The film provides an intimate portrait of these fierce, funny and tough women who offer a joyous sense of empowerment. The film also features a pair of young women who take on the haenyeo traditions with a modern twist, using social media to try and revive the ancestral lifestyle. The Last of the Sea Women is a wonderful and inspiring documentary currently streaming on Apple TV+. Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

This podcast is produced by Emilyn Mohebbi and edited by Brooke Ruth. We'd also like to thank producer David Jones for helping the podcast team this week.


