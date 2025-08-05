Parking meter prices increase near Petco Park

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s TUESDAY, AUGUST 5TH >>>>

PARKING METER PRICES ARE INCREASING NEAR PETCO PARKMore on when next. But first... the headlines….

####### SD HEAT WARNING + EXHAUSTED HIKER

EXTREME HEAT IS HEADED OUR WAY STARTING TODAY AND LASTING THROUGH FRIDAY

TEMPS IN THE MID-NINETIES ARE EXPECTED IN INLAND AREAS.

IN THE MOUNTAINS IT COULD BE AS HIGH AS 100 DEGREES. AND THE DESERT AREAS OF COURSE WILL BE EVEN HOTTER WITH HIGHS AROUND 115.

PEOPLE ARE BEING URGED TO RESCHEDULE ANY STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITY

######## SD PARKS CLOSED

IN RELATED NEWS, EVERY YEAR FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST, COUNTY OFFICIALS CLOSE THREE PARKS BECAUSE OF RISING SUMMER TEMPERATURES

EL CAPITAN PRESERVE NEAR LAKESIDE, MOUNT GOWER (PRONUN) PRESERVE IN RAMONA AND HELLHOLE CANYON PRESERVE IN VALLEY CENTER ARE ALL CLOSED FOR THE MONTH.

#######

EIGHTEEN MAYORS AND CIVIC LEADERS IN THE COUNTY MET YESTERDAY IN SOLANA BEACH AT THE FOURTH ANNUAL MAYORS SYMPOSIUM ON REGIONAL HOMELESSNESS.

THE TOPICS INCLUDED EXPANDING EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND THE LAUNCH OF ``SHELTER-READY,'' AN APP THAT HELPS OUTREACH WORKERS FIND AVAILABLE BEDS FOR THOSE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS.

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

PARKING METER PRICES ARE GOING UP NEAR PETCO PARK DURING SPECIAL EVENTS STARTING NEXT MONTH.

THAT INCLUDES PADRES GAMES AND OTHER EVENTS EXPECTED TO DRAW MORE THAN 10,000 PEOPLE.

TWO HOURS BEFORE AN EVENT, METER RATES WILL GO UP FROM $2-50 AN HOUR T O 10 DOLLARS AN HOUR. THAT PRICE WILL LAST SIX HOURS TOTAL.

SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT JOE LACAVA (LUH-CAVA) SAYS THE GOAL IS TO REDUCE TRAFFIC CONGESTION AND GENERATE REVENUE FOR THE CITY.

PARKING2A [18s]

We all know that when there's a special event that the private parking lots dramatically increase their prices. The demand is high, the supply is limited, and so they adjust their prices accordingly. And so the city has never taken advantage of that kind of approach. So this is our first ever attempt.

THE NEW SPECIAL EVENT ZONE IS WITHIN HALF A MILE OF PETCO PARK.

PARKING AT METERS WILL STILL BE FREE FOR DRIVERS WITH DISABLED TAGS OR LICENSE PLATES.

##########

PLANS TO CHARGE FOR PARKING IN BALBOA PARK ARE MOVING FORWARD. METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS THERE'S A LONG LIST OF MAINTENANCE NEEDS WAITING FOR THAT FUNDING.

MAINTENANCE 3 ss (ab) 1:20 soq

AB: As soon as October, the city plans to install parking meters on 6th Avenue and Park Boulevard. Soon the City Council will also vote on charging for the parking lots. And there's no shortage of ideas on how to spend the revenue. Katy McDonald is president and CEO of Forever Balboa Park, the nonprofit that raises money to support the park. The group opposes paid parking, but recognizes the city has to find money somewhere. The park needs new bathrooms, tree maintenance…

KM: It's issues about the roofs on all these beautiful buildings. It's about making sure that the stucco is maintaining itself and not falling down. So there are millions and millions and millions of dollars of work that Balboa Park needs.

AB: KPBS analyzed fix-it requests submitted through San Diego's Get It Done app. Balboa Park has roughly 500 open requests just related to transportation issues like broken sidewalks and curbs. Here's city Transportation Director Bethany Bezak speaking to the City Council last week.

BB: Very frequently, even during December Nights, streetlights are a big concern when it gets fairly dark in the park. And so there's plenty of infrastructure where this revenue could be utilized to improve the park amenities.

AB: The City Council is expected to vote on phase 2 of the paid parking plan sometime in the fall. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

##########

SAN DIEGO HAS BEEN A POWERHOUSE WHEN IT COMES TO THE GENETIC SEQUENCING INDUSTRY. NOW THERE’S A NEW COMPANY THAT’S DRIVING THE TECHNOLOGY AND STAKING ITS CLAIM IN THE MARKET. SCI-TECH REPORTER THOMAS FUDGE PROFILES THE COMPANY AND ITS LEADER.

ELEMENT (tf) 4:20 ….soq.

3435-01 01-19 “So hi everybody. My name is Molly. Molly He.”

Molly He is the co-founder and CEO of Element Biosciences. We spoke in a sun-lit conference room at their Sorrento Valley headquarters. She got her Phd in biophysics at UCLA and worked for Illumina for eight years. Then, eight years ago, she and two other partners started their own company, which became Element.

3435-01/00-2-32 “I think after so many years in this industry, I started to understand myself better. And I have the self-awareness that I don’t like to be bored."

Molly He is an immigrant from China. Her parents were teachers and intellectuals who got on the wrong side of Chairman Mao's cultural revolution. Their family was relocated to what she calls a remote fishing village that was very poor. Even so, as a child she was in an inspiring environment.

3435-03/00-30-50 “Because I grew up in a teacher campus or compound. My parents were mathematics teachers. And I grew up with all of the teachers’ kids. So the education environment was amazing.”

Element Biosciences makes a genetic sequencing machine called the Aviti.

3435-01/00-13-02 “DNA sequencing is reading genetic codes in any living organism. It could be human. It could be plants. It could be animals. It could be microbes. Right?

She says Element’s customers include forensic labs that sample hair and blood to search for missing people. Fish farms that use DNA to create shrimp with bigger tails. Natural history museums that want to analyze their artifact collection for evidence of origin. But she says improving the practice of medicine is goal number one.

3435-01/00-9-31 “The ultimate vision of Element Biosciences is to make precision medicine affordable. (to 9:45) precision medicine, what that means is that every single person has a specialized medication for your disease. … It’s because everybody’s genetic makeup is different, and everybody responds to the same drug differently.”

One of Elements' customers is the Salk Institute. There, Todd Michael, a research professor and plant geneticist, is very familiar with Element’s Aviti platform. Which he says researchers at other genomic centers are choosing over well-known competitors. He says Element has now taken sequencing to its next level where the target is much more than DNA.

TODD MICHAEL 7:03 “So I think Molly’s brilliance is to say now we can do this all on one platform. Let’s acknowledge that this is basically a molecular microscope, and let’s dig in. Let’s do protein. Let’s do RNA. Let’s look at the spatial context of the cell and boom! We have everything all in one.”

3445-01/47-03 “This is the Aviti 24. The Aviti 24 is the upgrade from the original Aviti that was launched that was a strictly sequencing instrument.”

Mike Marshall is a service engineer at Element Biosciences who stands beside the new sequencer in a lab. The company recently announced it has shipped and installed 50 units globally.

Eric Topol is director of Scripps Research and prominent advocate of precision, or he calls individualized medicine. He says systems like the Aviti 24, and how they help to understand human tissue, may be the hottest thing in life sciences today. They can be used to discover crucial biomarkers.

TOPOL 1:11 Also understanding mechanisms of disease. Discovering new types of cells that we never knew about. So it’s really advancing the field and there’s no question that it is center stage in terms of life science work right now.”

We asked Molly He what her work and career have taught her. She said…

“The path of being an entrepreneur is really, really hard. You not only need the passion. You need stamina. Because it’s a constant climb. It’s not like, hey, I reached a milestone I can celebrate. No, cause you don’t have time to celebrate.”

Molly He says Element Biosciences has grown to a company with 400 employees and 60 million dollars in revenues in 2024. She credits companies like Illumina with creating a sequencing industry and an educated customer base. All Element had to do, she said, was create a machine that could do it faster, better and cheaper. SOQ.

##########

A RETIREMENT RESEARCH JOURNAL SAYS OCEANSIDE IS THE SECOND BEST PLACE TO RETIRE IN CALIFORNIA. NORTH COUNTY REPORTER TANIA THORNE LOOKED INTO WHY THE CITY RANKED SO HIGH… AND WHAT IT’S DOING TO HELP SENIORS AND RETIREES THRIVE.

—---------------

OSIDESENIOR 1 (1:13) SOQ

The study from Retirement Living took a look at California’s senior populations, home prices, and tax rates to help determine the best places to retire.

The city of Oceanside came in at number 2, because of the number of seniors living there… and the local economy.

Jailyn (j-eye-LEAN) Montero is a spokesperson with the research group.

"Where oceanside stood out the most was one in 5 residents living there living in the city are over the age of 65, and that's 1 of the highest senior populations in the State."

Back in April, the city of Oceanside partnered with San Diego State University to develop a plan to make Oceanside a more age-friendly city. The work started with a survey.

"We wanted to make sure that as we started to go, down and developing an action plan, that really it would be something that, aligned with the priorities of the community, and was, realistic and achievable, and not just something that would sit on a shelf."

Manuel Gonzalez is the director of parks and recreation in Oceanside.

He says the survey found seniors wanted more communication on resources, information on disaster preparedness, and how the city is making events accessible to seniors.

The city is expected to have an approved plan by the end of this year.

TT KPBS News

##########

THE OLD GLOBE THEATRE JUST OPENED ITS FINAL SHAKESPEARE PLAY FOR THE SUMMER, ‘THE COMEDY OF ERRORS.’ ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO HAS THIS PREVIEW.

SHAKESPEARE (ba) 1:02 SOQ

‘The Comedy of Errors’ is one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays. It involves multiple sets of twins, mistaken identities, mixed up lovers, and a host of romantic shenanigans. In 2023, director James Vasquez re-imagined The Bard’s The Merry Wives of Windsor as an I Love Lucy style sitcom. For The Comedy of Errors, he jumps ahead a few decades for new inspiration.

“Comedy of Errors is inspired by the 1990s. It's set in the 1990s here on the West Coast. Sort of a fun, not battle, but a rift between the Pacific Northwest and Southern California, and really celebrating all that great music from the 1990s. The music is really coming in and playing a big part, underscoring a lot of the big moments in the scenes throughout Comedy of Errors.”

The Globe’s The Comedy of Errors runs through Aug. 24th on the outdoor Lowell Davies Festival stage in Balboa Park.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thank you always for supporting public media by listening and subscribing…have a great day!

