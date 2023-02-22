Police: 8 minors rescued

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Wednesday, February 22nd.

Eight minors rescued in an anti-trafficking investigation.

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

The cold, wet and windy weather we warned you about yesterday is here.

Our mountain areas could even get a few feet of snow.

Elizabeth Schenk is with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

She says the weather is being caused by a “dynamic” system from Canada.

“This could potentially be one of the coldest winter storm systems that we’ve seen in a few years across southern California.”

With the high wind warning, Schenk recommends staying out of the ocean, no matter how well you might swim, and says you should secure any outdoor furniture you have.

New asylum rules announced by President Biden yesterday are being compared to past efforts by former President Trump.

With the new rules, the Biden administration said it will deny asylum to migrants who show up at the U-S Mexico border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through.

Some exceptions will be made for unaccompanied children.

But, it won’t take effect immediately.

A similar policy introduced by the Trump administration was defeated in federal court.

The city of El Cajon is offering a large incentive to recruit more police officers.

Cops with prior experience can get a 25-thousand-dollar bonus if they’re willing to transfer to the El Cajon department.

It’s part of an effort to increase law enforcement in East County’s largest city.

That’s according to reporting by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The move comes after voters rejected a proposal to raise the local sales tax that would’ve been used to hire more cops.

New recruits without experience at other agencies are being offered a 5-thousand-dollar bonus.

A month-long anti-trafficking investigation in San Diego County has led to dozens of arrests… and police say, to the rescue of eight minors.

Reporter Kitty Alvarado has more on operation better pathways.

The operation involved undercover investigators from several different agencies. San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said it led to the arrest of 48 people…We have heard an unending call for help from some of our neighborhoods who have watched their streets turn into open air sex markets, and he said they rescued 8 children from traffickers. The youngest victim rescued during this operation was 13 years old.She was seen walking the street and waiting for someone to pick her up to buy sex from her. Officers rescued her and reunited her with her family. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria issued a warning to traffickers:, if you try and tear down our communities, if you want to harm, our children,law enforcement is watching and we know who you are, we will come find you and we will take you down. The U-S and District Attorney’s offices are now reviewing the arrests for potential prosecution. KA, KPBS News.

If someone you know stopped breathing, would you know what to do?

Dr. Mark Greenberg is a pediatric anesthesiologist at UC-SD Health, and a professor at the UC-SD School of Medicine.

He is highly trained to be able to help in an emergency.

But when he learned that someone he loves was not prepared, he started working to create an app for that.

He spoke with Midday Edition host Jade Hindmon.

Q. I understand your daughter had an experience at a party that led you to think about creating this CPR app, will you describe what happened? Q. … app. tell me about it Q. If someone is overdosing, how can CPR help them until paramedics come?

That was Dr. Mark Greenberg, speaking with Jade Hindmon.

You can download the app for free on Apple and Android phones.

It’s called “Rescue Me C-P-R.”

More than a hundred-million-dollars is up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball lottery!

That follows the announcement of a record 2-billion-dollar jackpot win by one lucky Southern California man, just last week.

Education reporter M.G. Perez tells us how lottery money also means a big win for public school students.

The sound of lottery tickets printing numbers that could be the Powerball prizewinner. “So get your tickets ready …here come tonight’s winning numbers…let’s start things off” Between Powerball, MegaMillions, Super Lotto Plus and those scratchers… altogether the lottery has raised …39-billion dollars to benefit public schools across the state…that includes K through 12 schools, community colleges, and public universities. 80-cents of every 2-dollar Powerball or Megamillions ticket you buy goes to just about every kind of education program. Alva Johnson is director of the California State Lottery. “these numbers represent promises kept since voters created the lottery in 1984…with the explicit purpose and intent to raise supplemental funding for public education…that’s our mission.” “it is lighting up…yes, you did it!” Sarah Hillard is a science teacher at Millennial Tech Middle School in the Chollas View neighborhood…a campus in the San Diego Unified District. Her specialty includes lessons in robotics and 3-D printing. She’s also an expert at finding funding and donations for all the extras she wants her students to have…so they learn and succeed. “we’re appreciative for all the money the district gives us, all the money that we get from our site, all the money we get from concerned partners in the community, non-profits look to us asking ‘what can we do to help out’?...so we definitely appreciate the lottery money and all the different sources that it comes from.” “I like to say lottery money for schools is bonus money.” Carolyn Becker is the California lottery’s deputy director of public affairs and communications. Part of her job is to explain to the rest of us how lottery money benefits students. “we don’t want people to think of the lottery as the savior for schools. As most people know, education funding is quite complex. They always need more. Again, we are here to raise supplemental funding …not replace those traditional dollars…and we’re proud to do it.” “here’s a battery..alright, how we doing ladies?” In Ms. Hillard’s class, that money could be used to buy extras like the LED lights and batteries her students are using in their Black History month projects, this week. They each chose a quote from a famous leader, athlete, or community activist…then carved it into a piece of acrylic …and wired the base to light up their learning. 7th grader Jada Blackman is grateful for the extra resources “I chose ‘never be limited by other people’s limited imagination. The quote was made by Mae Jemison, one of the first black astronauts.” Her classmate Alana Lara is thrilled to be in this science class. “we’ve made a bunch of 3D prints on our 3D printer, we’ve made custom DIY t-shirts and stuff…pretty cool..oh, and robots!” Lottery money not only pays for these extras, but also can be applied to pay salaries to retain quality teachers …like a special education assistant. But it cannot be used for things like new school buildings. The money is distributed to districts based on attendance… supplementing with small amounts of funding that are flexible and valuable…says the lottery communications director. “You’re supporting public schools no matter whether you win or lose…so every ticket sold….every ticket played is a WIN we like to say…for public education.” …Sara Hillard…is a devoted educator and a player…“I do buy lottery tickets…yes, I do buy lottery tickets! -laughs-I have yet to hit it big…but here’s hoping (crosses fingers)” …and the power of the Powerball…keeps rolling on… “there are multiple ways to win…good luck everyone…we’ll see you back here Wednesday night” MGP KPBS News.

The Oceanside International Film Festival runs through Saturday at Brooks Theater.

The fest was founded 12 years ago, and showcases shorts, documentaries and feature films from around the globe.

Film critic Beth Accomando has this preview.

The Oceanside International Film Festival reflects the passions of its executive director, Lou Niles. So every year you can expect to find films focused on music and surfing. LOU NILES We've got a full night of surf on Friday night that starts at 05:00 P.m. With one session that's headlined by "Sweet Adventure," which is an incredibly innovative surf film. "Big Wave Guardians" is just amazing, epic surf film about the ah, the people that guard the North Shore and protect people's lives in some of the most dangerous waves in the world. CLIP When a surfer is knocked unconscious, you only have about four to 6 minutes before they run out of oxygen. Lifeguards, it's like a group of warriors. In a moment's notice, they'll put their life on the lines to save a perfect stranger. I've had multiple friends smash their head into the reef and thank God the lifeguards are there. I don't think they would have made it. The festival will also showcase the dark comedy "Publish or Perish," about a professor trying to secure a tenure. CLIP You should know, not a big fan of tenure. Once you get tenure, it's nearly impossible to lose your job unless you do something really stupid. LOU NILES And then he accidentally kills a student and the polarity kind of snowballs and it gets even worse from there. Dark humor also fuels a documentary called "Jack Has a Plan," about a man with a terminal brain tumor who wants to film his final days. You want the whole thing on tape? Yeah, completely. Wow. That's insane. We all die at some point. It has to deal with knowing it's going to happen and how you live your life and how you try to accept that death is going to get you. I just got home one day after work and he was like, I quit my job. LOU NILES And he wants to end his life at a certain point. And so it's a it's kind of a fascinating story. It's it's a lot more uplifting and amazing than you might think. That type of storyline exhibits, and we'll have a Q and A after that with some end of life discussion as well that will be pretty fascinating and interesting. The festival also showcases short films from San Diego filmmakers and from around the globe. LOU NILES We like it because there's so much creativity in knocking out a great story in a short amount of time. And then we also get to have more films from more places around the world. San Diego just saw the sale of the Ken Cinema, but Oceanside International Film Festival is fortunate to have the single screen historic Brooks Theater as its venue. The festival runs through Saturday in Oceanside. Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great Wednesday. We’ll catch you tomorrow.

