Remain in Mexico ruling

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Friday, July first.

An end to Remain in Mexico? More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

#######

As California’s eviction protections program ends, the city of San Diego’s program goes into effect today (Friday).

The no-fault eviction moratorium remains in place in the city of San Diego until September 30th.

Tenants must notify their landlord in writing within seven days that they can't pay rent on time because of a financial impact related to COVID.

But rent will still be due eventually.

You can find out more about the qualifications for the City of San Diego's eviction moratorium through the Legal Aid Society’s website.. LASSD.org.

########

As we head into the holiday weekend, C-H-P will be increasing its policing of San Diego freeways and rural roads.

The extra policing is part of the agency’s annual effort to crack down on aggressive, distracted and intoxicated driving during the Fourth of July weekend.

CHP’s increased enforcement begins at six this evening (Friday) and lasts through Monday

########

Petco Park will be hosting its first-ever football game this year.

Organizers announced yesterday (Thursday) that the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl will be held at Petco on December 28th.

This year’s game will be the first Holiday Bowl since 2019 due to the pandemic.

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now. Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

##########

The Supreme Court ruled yesterday (Thursday) that the Biden Administration has the authority to end the controversial Remain in Mexico policy.

President Joe Biden tried to end the Trump-era policy shortly after taking office, but a lower court blocked the termination.

KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis spoke with local experts about the ruling’s impact.

Remain in Mexico forced vulnerable asylum seekers to live in Mexican border cities while their cases were adjudicated. Pedro Rios is an activist with American Friends Service Committee. He says people in the program faced significant danger. Pedro “We’ve seen reports of people who have been kidnapped. People who have faced abusive situations buy Tijuana police or other Mexican authorities or even worse where there are sexual assaults that have taken place or even death.” Remain in Mexico is just one of two Trump-era policies that limit asylum. The other is Title 42, which allows border officials to turn away asylum seekers without giving them a chance to see a judge. Julia Neusner is an attorney with Human Rights First. She says that as long as Title 42 remains in place, migrants will still be shut out from the asylum process. Julia “The asylum system is far from restored. Title 42 is still in place, there is no access to asylum at the border at ports of entry because of Title 42.” A separate lawsuit filed by red states has forced the Biden Administration to keep Title 42 in place. Gustavo Solis, KPBS

##########

Governor Gavin Newsom says yesterday's (Thursday's) Supreme Court ruling on carbon emissions makes it even more imperative that California and other states double down on efforts to combat the climate crisis.

The court ruled that the E-P-A does not have the authority to make decisions on fighting climate change.

That authority lies with Congress.

Nicole Capretz, founder and CEO of the Climate Action Campaign, said that while there is work to be done nationwide, she remains hopeful about what California can accomplish.

“If we can show what's possible you know build a market for renewable technologies and more climate solutions, and show it on the ground the infrastructure on the ground and the positive public health impacts and economic impacts of these projects then I think the good news will spread and we will win.”

California has made a nearly 54-billion dollar Climate Commitment.

Which includes working toward 100-percent zero emissions vehicles by 2035, phasing out oil drilling and fracking and creating international climate partnerships.

##########

San Diego County is still averaging more than a thousand new COVID-19 infections per day.

The sustained increase comes as new, and more contagious variants appear to be spreading.

KPBS Health reporter Matt Hoffman explains.

We’re still seeing a lot of viral activity UC San Diego professor of medicine and infectious diseases Dr. Robert Schooley says wastewater data shows the more contagious BA5 and BA4 omicron variants now make up about half of new cases.. Dr. Robert Schooley, UC San Diego Health professor of medicine This virus is picking off people that have up until now not been infected and have really been quite careful about vaccination and masking Schooley himself recently contracted COVID for the first time.. He says keeping up to date with vaccinations is key for these variants. Federal regulators announced Thursday they want omicron-specific booster doses starting in the Fall.. The FDA is asking manufacturers to modify vaccines to better target the BA4 and BA5 variants. MH KPBS News

##########

Coming up.... New warning signs going up at beaches. We’ll have that story and more, next, just after the break.

##########

San Diego County officials have developed new warning signs for South Bay residents, already stung from seven weeks of beach closures.

KPBS Environment reporter Erik Anderson has details.

The new signs warn of potential pollution and the risk of illness, without closing the beach completely. A new dna test has regularly found pollution traced to a broken Mexican sewage plant south of Tijuana. Wind and currents carry that contamination north. Imperial Beach City Council member Paloma Aguirre says beachgoers now have more options. “I think that it helps our community make an informed decision before going out into the water. So, the new warning sign is telling people that ``Yeah, there may not be a one in ten chance but there is a 30 in a thousand chance that you might get sick.” Supervisor Nora Vargas says the new system protects families and visitors without limiting beach access. Erik Anderson KPBS News.

##########

Activists seeking changes in how the Sheriff’s Department runs county jails now have a court date for an injunction that could force those changes.

Here’s more from KPBS reporter John Carroll.

“What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” A familiar cry from the steps of the Hall of Justice Thursday afternoon. There, racial justice advocates gathered with family members of loved ones who’ve died while in custody in a county jail. Their stories are familiar… gut-wrenching. But a court date has now been set for a hearing on an injunction that would force changes in how the Sheriff’s Department runs county jails. News of the court date comes as AB 2343, the Saving Lives in Custody Act sponsored by San Diego Assembly member Dr. Akilah Weber, is currently making its way through the legislature. Yusef Miller with the North County Equity and Justice Coalition says the law is badly needed. “If it’s approved it will become law to save lives in custody in San Diego.” The law has passed the assembly. It’s now in the state senate. JC, KPBS News.

##########

Marvel Comics' Spider-Man celebrates his 60th anniversary this year and will be inducted into the Comic-Con Museum's Character Hall of Fame.

To celebrate his legacy, Comic-Con Museum is opening Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing - The Exhibition today (Friday).

KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with co-curators Ben Saunders and Patrick Reed about the exhibit and the popularity of the character.

That was KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaking with Ben Saunders and Patrick Reed.

Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing - The Exhibition opens today (Friday) at the Comic-Con Museum.

##########

Fourth of July is almost here and so are the fireworks that come with the day.

KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says firefighters are weary of the mix of dry weather and the holiday.

There will be no shortage of fireworks to see this Independence Day across San diego. The Big Bay boom is back and so are many other fireworks events across the county. But the holiday doesn't come without its fire risks, says San Diego CalFire’s Neil Czapinski. “This time of year down here in San Diego, like we like to say, is usually in a year round fire season. And we just had a really hot week last week, dried things out. And we did have some fires down on the border and around the county. So the danger is always there.” Czapinski says fireworks of any kind, including even small firecrackers — are commonplace, but illegal in the city and county of San Diego. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

To find Independence Day events around the county, go to kpbs.org/fourthofjuly.

##########

That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is produced by KPBS Senior Radio Producer Brooke Ruth and Producer Emilyn Mohebbi. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great holiday weekend. We’ll be back Tuesday morning.

