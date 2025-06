San Diego Mayor says renaming the USNS Harvey Milk is ‘disgraceful’

Local veterans and political leaders are denouncing a new Pentagon effort to rename the USNS Harvey Milk. Then, attendees of a “Stand up for Science” protest on Friday talked about how federal funding cuts are affecting scientific research. Plus, the candidates in the District 1 county supervisor race differ on their priorities when it comes to the sheriff’s department and the county jails.