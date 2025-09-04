Studying viruses passed down by our ancestors

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s THURSDAY, September 4th>>>>

We hear from a La Jolla Institute Immunology doctor about ghost viruses…

More on that next. But first... the headlines….########

FROM CHARGING ON SUNDAYS TO NEW SPECIAL EVENT PRICING... PARKING IN SAN DIEGO HAS BECOME MORE DIFFICULT IN RECENT MONTHS.

AND NOW THERE'S A NEW HOTSPOT FOR ANOTHER TYPE OF PARKING RESTRICTION -- CALLED DAYLIGHTING. IT PROHIBITS PARKING WITHIN 20 FEET OF A CROSS WALK.

ACCORDING TO CBS-8, A RESIDENTIAL STREET IN LA JOLLA TOPS THE LIST OF SAN DIEGO SPOTS WHERE THE MOST DAYLIGHTING TICKETS ARE ISSUED.

VISTA DEL MAR IS ONE BLOCK EAST OF LA JOLLA’S POPULAR SURF SPOT, WINDANDSEA.

SINCE MARCH 1ST OF THIS YEAR – WHEN DAYLIGHTING ENFORCEMENT STARTED – SAN DIEGO PARKING ENFORCEMENT HAS ISSUED ALMOST TWELVE THOUSAND TICKETS CITY WIDE

########

THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO IS NOW ACCEPTING LETTERS OF INTEREST TO TRANSFORM THE OLD CENTRAL LIBRARY DOWNTOWN INTO HOUSING

A NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY WAS ISSUED TUESDAY TO DECLARE THE PROPERTY SURPLUS LAND

THE CITY IS EXPECTED TO NEGOTIATE WITH DEVELOPERS WILLING TO MAKE 25% OR MORE OF THE HOUSING AFFORDABLE TO LOWER-INCOME FAMILIES

DEVELOPERS HAVE UNTIL MONDAY, NOV 3RD TO INDICATE THEIR INTEREST TO THE CITY

#########

SAN DIEGO COUNTY IS SEEING A COVID INCREASE AS INFECTION RATES RISE ACROSS CALIFORNIA

AT THE END OF AUGUST, JUST OVER 12 PERCENT OF COVID TESTS STATEWIDE CAME BACK POSITIVE ACCORDING TO THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

THAT’S ALREADY DOUBLE THE RATE OF POSITIVE TESTS AT THE END OF JULY

ACROSS THE COUNTY HERE WE ARE SEEING A SIMILAR INCREASE WITH NEARLY 13 PERCENT OF TESTS COMING BACK POSITIVE

EXPERTS SAY SUMMER TRAVEL PLUS BACK TO SCHOOL SEASON ARE POSSIBLE FACTORS DRIVING THE INCREASE.

—---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

SOME VIRUSES COME AND GO AFTER MAKING US SICK. BUT SOME HAVE BECOME A PART OF US, PASSED DOWN FROM OUR ANCESTORS. SCI-TECH REPORTER THOMAS FUDGE TELLS ABOUT THESE GHOST VIRUSES, EMBEDDED IN OUR DNA, THAT CAN COME BACK TO HAUNT US.

GHOSTVIRUS 1 (tf) 1:05 …. SOQ.

Many viruses just make us sick then go away. But biology post-doc Jeremy Shek, at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, some retroviruses have a pretty good trick they can pull.

“They have this little ability to copy themselves into our DNA so instead of disappearing they’re actually with us forever.”

In fact, 8 percent of our genome is made up of Human Endogenous Retroviruses. For the most part they don’t cause any trouble. But they can be jump started by some diseases, including cancer and autoimmune diseases. Erica Ollmann Saphire is a professor and CEO of the La Jolla Institute.

“So this is something you’ve been carrying your whole life, and usually you keep it silent, but in these diseases it starts being made again, so it is kinda being reawakened.”

The La Jolla Institute has created a precise, three dimensional image of one of those retroviral proteins. Knowing what they look like reveals their functions and shows how disease-fighting antibodies can bind to them. So far, we don’t know what role these retroviruses play in disease. SOQ.

##########

THIS WEEKEND, SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE FIVE WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN THE 52 AND MISSION BAY DRIVE.

YESTERDAY, CALTRANS HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE TO EXPLAIN WHAT WILL BE HAPPENING.

CREWS WILL RESURFACE THE PAVEMENT ALONG THE MAIN ROADWAY, SHOULDERS, AND FREEWAY RAMPS.

MARGIE PEREZ IS CHIEF OF CONSTRUCTION FOR CALTRANS DISTRICT ELEVEN, WHICH COVERS SAN DIEGO AND IMPERIAL COUNTIES.

I5CLOSE 1A :16 All of this maintenance work that we're trying to do here is really extending the life of this roadway of I-5 since it is such a important corridor not only for us here in San Diego but it really connects everything south of the border up north.

THE TOTAL COST OF THE PROJECT IS OVER 113 MILLION DOLLARS, FUNDED BY THE STATE HIGHWAY OPERATION PROTECTION PROGRAM.

THE CLOSURE IS SCHEDULED FROM 9 P-M FRIDAY UNTIL 5 A-M MONDAY.

##########

CLEAN ENERGY PROJECTS ARE GETTING A FINANCIAL BOOST FROM SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY POWER. ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS ONE OF THE GRANT RECIPIENTS OFFERS GAS-FREE RIDES… FOR FREE

POWERGRANT 1

City Heights Community Development Corporation runs a new, free electric shuttle program called Mid-City GO. They’re one of the recipients for this year’s Clean Energy Grant Program.

Jesse Ramirez is with the City Heights organization. He says the shuttle is so popular people are asking the organization to expand its hours.

“9 to 5 is great. And our residents are taking advantage of it. They're using it to go to places. But we are hearing that there's still a need. Right. Early commutes, afternoon commutes.”

Ramirez says $67,000 in grant funding will allow them to offer rides everyday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in City Heights and North Park.

The money is part of more than $900 thousand dollars in grant funding awarded this year by San Diego Community Power. The nonprofit provides electricity from renewable sources in the San Diego region.

##########

YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED SOME NEW ELECTION MAILERS SHOWING UP IN YOUR MAILBOX. IN OUR NEXT WHY IT MATTERS SEGMENT, VOICE OF SAN DIEGO CEO SCOTT LEWIS EXPLAINS WHAT THEY’RE ABOUT.

VOSDMAILERS 1 (public matters) TRT 1:16 last words “why it matters”

Suddenly a fall without an election has become one with a big, expensive fight. It’s all about redistricting.

In about five weeks, voters get to decide whether they want to adopt a new map from Gov. Gavin Ne wsom.

California’s districts are usually drawn by an independent commission. The ballot measure in November will temporarily override that commission.

So yes, we have a ballot box fight this November. And that fight is largely going to be fought with mailers.

One was paid for by Charles Munger Jr., a Palo Alto physicist and Republican Party donor. It got some attention because it quotes the president of the League of Women voters in California. She supports the independent commission. Her quote says lawmakers should reject the “dangerous” idea of mid-cycle redistricting.

The League of Women Voters was upset that they were being used by the mailer supporting a Republican perspective.

Here’s a statement from Deputy California Director Dora Rose

We are squarely in the fight against President Trump’s authoritarian and dangerous policies that threaten the civil rights and liberties of all Americans.”

But they do kind of think what the quote says.

Netflix Founder Reed Hastings has also joined the fight—giving millions to support Newsom’s plan to change districts..

And all that spending will result mostly in mailers. So send them to me! For Voice of San Diego I’m Scott Lewis and that’s why it matters

##########

THE CARLSBAD THEATER IS ALMOST 100 YEARS OLD, BUT IT'S BEEN A FEW YEARS SINCE AN AUDIENCE FILLED ITS SEATS. NOW, GLORIA-PENNER FELLOW MIKA ELLISON SAYS ITS OWNERS ARE HOPING TO SAVE THE HISTORIC THEATER’S LEGACY.

CBADTHEATER 3:13 SOQ

Right now, the Carlsbad Theater sits vacant. But that could change soon. The theater has a long history, and some residents worried it would change to stores and restaurants. But its owner says that’s not true.

The theater is currently owned by the Encinitas commercial real estate group, RPG.

Until recently, the property was listed for sale in an auction. But now that listing has been removed.

The goal is to quote “bring it back to life as both a cinema and an entertainment venue,” say the owners.

The plan is to use the theater for live entertainment like stand up comedy, panels, workshops, and eventually an annual film festival.

The Carlsbad Theater has a rich history. Dating back to its construction after World War I.

Sean Jones is a local Carlsbad history teacher. He walks us through that history in a video from the Carlsbad Community Television Foundation.

Source: City of Carlsbad https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTYjaPcdj1g

2:39

It was built during the 1920’s with a lot of confidence in business, the roaring 20’s when we were having such prosperity in this country. It was closed during the 1930’s Great Depression.

Jones says the theater reopened in the 1940’s and saw a boom through the 60’s. When foreign films and live theater were added.

Source: City of Carlsbad

3:28

During the economic chaos of the 70s it fell into disrepair and now during the 80s and 90s it's kind of a question mark what will happen to the Carlsbad Theater?

As the theater approaches a landmark birthday, some residents expressed concern about its future.

CARO0722 15;07;15;28

In a year and a half, our Carlsbad theater turns 100, so that's huge. It was opened in 1927. Rumor has it Charlie Chaplin spent a little time here because the stars used to tour with their films. So that's a historical note right there.

Ken Kebow, like many longtime Carlsbad residents, has lived through some of the theater's history.

CARO0722 15;06;28;21

KEN KEBOW/Save the Carlsbad Theater Community Association

A lot of people have been in Carlsbad a long time. Everyone loves the theater. I went there as a kid, as did many others to watch movies,

He founded the Save the Carlsbad Theater Community Association.

CARO0722 15;06;34;28

This could be a gathering ground for people to come downtown and enjoy a whole evening,

Now that dream might become a reality. And residents have plenty of ideas for how to use the new arts space.

CARO0724 15;20;42;22

it's always been our dream to have this theater return to kind of the glory that it once was.

Nate Larson, a local actor and educator, thinks the space would be a great fit for students and more experienced entertainers.

CARO0725 15;35;11;27

NATE LARSON/ACTOR AND EDUCATOR

I work at an elementary school, I teach, I also work in the arts, in theater, visual arts. I also produce events and all those things get me so excited about because this space could be all those things.

He says there’s a big need for spaces like the Carlsbad Theater.

CARO0725 15;35;28;17

there's a lot of local Carlsbad arts organizations that they rehearse, and they have classes here, but they go elsewhere for their performances. They're their recitals. A lot of them have historically used this space for their performances and recitals, but it hasn't been available to them for a while.

Kristianne Kurner is the founder and executive artistic director of the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center, directly across from the Carlsbad Theater.

Kristianne Kurner/Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center

CARO0724 15;20;58;11

We had always hoped that we could have this, this incredible arts district right here in the heart of the village with the Dea Hurston New Village Art center doing professional theater all year round.And then with the Carlsbad Theater being able to fill in with film and community theater and all kinds of other events, just imagine the kind of life we would bring to the village.

That new life might be within reach soon.

The owners are trying to get permits from the city. They hope to welcome audiences later this year.

Mika Ellison, KPBS News

TAG: KPBS NORTH COUNTY REPORTER TANIA THORNE CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

##########

THERE’S A NEW PARK IN FALLBROOK THAT HAS BEEN YEARS IN THE MAKING.

THE VILLAGE VIEW COUNTY PARK OPENED YESTERDAY, BUT PLANNING FOR THE PARK STARTED 5 YEARS AGO WHEN THE COUNTY BOUGHT THE LAND.

THE GROUNDBREAKING WAS TWO YEARS AGO.

THE HIGHLIGHT OF THE NEARLY 7-ACRE SITE IS THE SKATEPARK.

SEAN O’CALLAGHAN (OH-CAH-LAH-HAN) WITH FALLBROOK SKATEPARK INC SAYS *THAT* TOOK AN EVEN LONGER TIME TO COME TO FRUITION.

PARKOPEN 2A (0:16)

We've been trying to get a skate park, specifically here in Fallbrook, for nearly 20 years. And here we are today. We're extremely happy to open this park up for the community. It's been a long time coming. And I'm so thankful that you guys are all here to enjoy it.

IN ADDITION TO THE SKATEPARK, THERE ARE ALSO TWO DOG PARKS, A PLAY AREA AND PLENTY OF OPEN SPACES.

THE NEW PARK IS ON EAST FALLBROOK STREET… A BLOCK AWAY FROM THE FALLBROOK COMMUNITY CENTER.

#########

25 YEARS AGO, A SMALL GROUP OF OPERA LOVERS BROUGHT THE CENTURIES-OLD ART FORM TO TIJUANA. VIDEO JOURNALIST MATTHEW BOWLER SAYS THE SMALL COMPANY HAS HAD A BIG IMPACT ON MEXICO’S SECOND LARGEST CITY.

-----------------------------------------------------------

TJOPERA (3:22) SOQ

Just Off Southbound Mexico 1 in Tijuana.

Street nats

Jugglers entertain drivers. And just below the din of traffic

Traffic nats

If you listen carefully, you can hear a piano.

Piano nats under traffic noise

Then singing from an office building above a furniture store.

Opera song under traffic noise

Inside, Tijuana’s Opera company, La Opera de Tijuana, rehearses.

Opera nats full

For 25 years, Opera de Tijuana has brought the beauty and power of opera to local audiences

14;57;53;19

I mean, opera is everything.

That's soprano Norma Navarette. She discovered opera in college when she was 20 and joined the Tijuana company in 2004.

14;56;46;17

When I found this genre, I felt at home.

Jose Medina helped found Opera de Tijuana in 2000.

14;28;32;16

Speaker 3

We converted the school choirs in opera choirs, and everybody was. It was a really efrovesant,

Looking back Medina’s memories are filled with both nostalgia and melancholy

14;29;01;21

25 years. So, I mean, it's it's a lot of work, a lot of, enjoying and suffering at the same time.

For Medina opera belongs to everyday people

14;33;41;10

I love Tijuana because you can eat from tacos to the more sophisticated meal. You can think so. That's what I want for the culture.

Gerardo Gaytán is one of Opera de Tijuana’s tenors. His started singing with friends.

15;12;49;18 - 15;13;15;18

we would sing for hours with a mariachi or sing for hours with or norteno.

Gaytán says his mariachi days taught him how to project his voice to compete with trumpets.

Gaytán singing nats

now Opera de Tijuana is celebrating 25 years of overcominig challenges to bring music to the people.

14;59;20;03

Sometimes it even feels that, that people are not interested anymore. But they don't they don't care about the art. And, and we feel like we're alone. I mean, a vast ocean, but but we carry on. We have no choice but to carry on.

Song nats

14;32;19;20

like Gershwin said, this is music is good music. You choose it. It's only one, only one choice to have.

And for this company, that choice is to keep bringing great music to where Mexico begins.

Nats

In October Opera de Tijuana will stage the classic one act opera Cavalleria Rusticana.

Matthew Bowler KPBS News

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing by doing so you are supporting public media and I thank you for that. Have a great day!