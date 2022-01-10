KPBS Announces Docuseries "Fresh Glass," Highlighting Women and BIPOC Innovators

Fresh Glass Productions LLC and KPBS are partnering to produce Fresh Glass, a new lifestyle docuseries amplifying the voices of women and BIPOC entrepreneurs in the wine, beer, and food industries.

Airing on KPBS in Fall 2022, Fresh Glass is a six-episode exploration with guests whose backgrounds, personalities and journeys symbolize empowerment, grit, and perseverance. The show will be hosted by Cassandra Schaeg, founder of SIP Wine and Beer . Viewers will join Schaeg on adventures to wineries, breweries, and restaurants, sharing the stories and spirits of women and BIPOC trailblazers.

Theresa Holies and Schaeg, founders of Fresh Glass Productions LLC ., created the docuseries to expand representation to mainstream media through storytelling, community engagement, and advocacy. Schaeg has been elevating community, culture, and conversation since 2015. Her tasting room, located in Escondido promotes brands made by women and people of color. Schaeg’s mission continues with the launch of Fresh Glass. “I believe wine and beer are a catalyst for intriguing conversations. Sharing the conversations behind niche brands will empower wine and beer enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and those committed to social impact,” says Schaeg.

“Fresh Glass guests embody a strong work ethic, purposeful business practices, and proof that the pursuit of the American dream runs through the veins of every citizen, no matter their color or gender,” says Holies.

Fresh Glass is the newest addition to the KPBS Explore local content project. The project aims to collaborate with local producers on ideas for programs and series that reflect our diverse and dynamic community and allow audiences to connect over shared experiences.

"One of the key criteria we use to decide if we will bring a show to our lineup is what we call ‘the Explorer Spirit.’ Does the show invite audiences from all walks of life to explore new worlds, discover new ideas and broaden their horizons? I believe Fresh Glass embodies this spirit and the audience will enjoy the journey. We are excited to work with someone of Cassandra's talent," says John Decker, KPBS’s interim associate general manager of content.

Fresh Glass Productions LLC is producing the series with NWB Imaging , an Emmy award-winning, San Diego-based production company that produces the KPBS series Theatre Corner . Fresh Glass director, Michael Taylor, and founder of NWB Imaging is “excited to work with a diverse team of passionate individuals committed to the art of storytelling.”

The San Diego community will get a sneak peek of Fresh Glass with a limited screening February 5, 2022, at the California Center for the Arts Escondido. Tickets can be purchased on www.artcenter.org and include a Q&A with Vine Pair’s 2021 winemaker of the year Tara Gomez, her wife and Spanish winemaker, Mirera Taribo, and San Diego acclaimed chef and 2019 James Beard Best Chef West semifinalist, Claudette Zepeda.

For more information:

Heather Milne Barger

Director of Communications

hmilne@kpbs.org