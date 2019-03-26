Jean GuerreroInvestigative Reporter
Jean Guerrero is a former KPBS reporter with extensive experience covering Latin America. Her KPBS reporting focused on family separations at the border, Trump's wall, deportations, and migrant caravan. Her work was recognized by the San Diego Press Club, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences - Pacific Southwest Chapter, and the Society for Professional Journalists, including "Best Body Of Work" in 2018.
She started her career at the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires in Mexico City as a foreign correspondent. She won the PEN/FUSION Emerging Writers Prize in 2016. Her book "Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir" was published in 2018 by One World (Random House).
Jean holds a B.A. in journalism and a minor in neuroscience from the University of Southern California. She also has an MFA degree in creative nonfiction from Goucher College.
A new University of San Diego report shows that Mexico’s bloodshed is fed by many different criminal enterprises.
KPBS Midday EditionAs President Trump wants to fight drugs and migrants pouring into the U.S., Mexico is reeling from bloodshed fueled by American guns, bullets and grenades pouring into Mexico.
Records obtained by Syracuse University show that San Diego County has one of the highest rates of ICE community arrests; those that happen at homes, work or on travel.
President Trump's threats to close the border are frightening people on both sides of the San Diego-Tijuana border, resulting in less commerce between the two cities.
Mexico’s President was in Tijuana on Wednesday repeating his call for Spain to apologize for crimes against indigenous people during their conquest of what's now Mexico.
Experts say the nation’s deadliest drug — fentanyl — is increasingly coming in from Mexico, through ports of entry like San Ysidro.
