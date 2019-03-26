Give Now
Jean Guerrero

Investigative Reporter
Jean Guerrero is a former KPBS staff member.

Jean Guerrero is a former KPBS reporter with extensive experience covering Latin America. Her KPBS reporting focused on family separations at the border, Trump's wall, deportations, and migrant caravan. Her work was recognized by the San Diego Press Club, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences - Pacific Southwest Chapter, and the Society for Professional Journalists, including "Best Body Of Work" in 2018.

She started her career at the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires in Mexico City as a foreign correspondent. She won the PEN/FUSION Emerging Writers Prize in 2016. Her book "Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir" was published in 2018 by One World (Random House).

Jean holds a B.A. in journalism and a minor in neuroscience from the University of Southern California. She also has an MFA degree in creative nonfiction from Goucher College.

