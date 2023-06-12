Ancient Mediterranean: Exploring Greece, Croatia and Albania
Ancient Mediterranean: Exploring Greece, Croatia and Albania
Aboard National Geographic Orion
August 25 – September 1, 2026
Sail the enchanting Dalmatian Coast with KPBS’s General Manager, Deanna Mackey, aboard the 102-guest National Geographic Orion. Journey through Greece, Albania, and Croatia, exploring UNESCO treasures like Delphi and Dubrovnik. Swim in the Ionian Sea’s turquoise waters and uncover hidden gems, from Croatia’s outlying isles to Albania’s ancient ruins. Visit Butrint National Park’s archaeological wonders and go birding in Divjakë-Karavasta. With an expert expedition team—including a National Geographic Photography Expert—this unforgettable voyage blends history, nature, and discovery.
Set Sail on an Unforgettable Journey with KPBS
Sail with KPBS’s General Manager, Deanna Mackey, on the National Geographic Orion. Explore incredible places with expert guides—cabins are limited!
Expedition Highlights
- Travel with KPBS's General Manager, Deanna Mackey.
- Navigate the iconic Corinth Canal, a spectacularly scenic waterway inaccessible to larger ships.
- Immerse yourself in Delphi, the center of ancient Greek civilization, once home to the famed Oracle of Delphi.
- Explore Dubrovnik—the pearl of the Adriatic—while strolling atop its ancient walls, trying your hand at oystering, or participating in a cooking or silk embroidery class.
- Discover the mesmerizing tapestry of ancient ruins at Albania's Butrint National Park.
- Go birding in Divjakë-Karavasta National Park, home to over 200 avian species.
- Receive exclusive guidance from a National Geographic Photography Expert.
Your Itinerary
Explore your 8-day journey through Greece, Albania, and Croatia—discover daily highlights, excursions, and immersive experiences:
Meals included: dinner
We arrive in Komiža after lunch and embark on your choice of several optional experiences, including a hike to the headquarters of Yugoslav resistance leader Josip Broz Tito, where he hid troops and weapons in extensive underground tunnels at the end of World War II and into the Cold War. Venture to hillside barracks and hidden bunkers, or spend the afternoon enjoying the charming downtown.
Meals included: breakfast, lunch, dinner
Meals included: breakfast, lunch, dinner
Meals included: breakfast, lunch, dinner
In the afternoon, cross into Greece. Sandwiched between two fortresses, Corfu’s World Heritage-listed Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage center, begs to be explored. Choose to wander the maze of Venetian lanes and shaded town squares, or enjoy a walking tour of the 6th-century Old Fortress of Corfu.
Meals included: breakfast, lunch, dinner
Meals included: breakfast, lunch, dinner
Later, navigate the historic Corinth Canal, slipping between the 300-foot limestone walls that tower above both sides of our vessel. Built in the late 19th century, the canal is too small for most modern-day ships, but the National Geographic Orion is perfectly sized for the transit to the Gulf of Corinth and Ionian Sea.
Meals included: breakfast, lunch, dinner
ATHENS HISTORY AND CULTURE POST-VOYAGE EXTENSION • 3 DAYS
Venture into the heart of the Ancient Greek world on a post-voyage extension that takes you from the storied city of Athens to Cape Sounion, famed for the tragic myth of King Aegeus.
CRETE POST-VOYAGE EXTENSION • 4 DAYS
Extend your voyage with an immersive exploration of Crete that captures the essence of the island’s rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes. Each extension requires a minimum amount of guests to operate (Athens 10, Crete 6). Call for details.
National Geographic Orion
- CAPACITY: 53 outside cabins and suites accommodating 102 guests.
- REGISTRY: Bahamas. OVERALL LENGTH: 338 feet.
- This nimble vessel takes travelers to little-known parts of the Mediterranean. Gracious and intimate, she fosters a spirited atmosphere on board, while amenities such as outdoor dining, spa treatment rooms and a top deck plunge pool and hot tub invite relaxation amid sapphire seas.
- PUBLIC AREAS: Outdoor café, lounge with bar, restaurant, sundeck, reception desk, observation lounge and library, laundry, Global Gallery, marina platform. Open Bridge allows guests to meet the captain and officers and learn about navigation.
- MEALS: All meals are served in a single seating with unassigned tables for an informal atmosphere and easy mingling. The menu emphasizes local flair, expertly prepared and featuring fresh, nutritious meals.
- ACCOMMODATIONS: All cabins and suites feature ocean views, private facilities, climate controls and a flat-screen TV. Equipped with Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections and USB ports for mobile devices. Some cabins have French balconies. Botanically inspired shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion are all available in cabin bathrooms, as well as an Expedition Essential Kit. Hair dryers and complimentary insulated water bottles are available in each cabin.
- EXPEDITION EQUIPMENT: Zodiac landing craft, a fleet of 24 double kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, glass-bottom Zodiac, splashcam, crow’s nest camera, hydrophone, underwater video camera, video microscope and a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV).
- STAFF & CREW: Every staff member is committed to ensuring guests have an unforgettable experience. Many of the veteran guides and naturalists are locally based in your destination and have worked with the company for decades. A full-time medical professional, undersea specialist, National Geographic photographer and a National Geographic certified photo instructor is on board, and with a low staff-to guest ratio, you can hear different perspectives and gain new insights every day.
- WELLNESS: A wellness specialist, fitness center, LEXspa treatment room and sauna are on board.
- PIONEERING RESPONSIBLE EXPLORATION: From our consistent quest to improve our practices to offsetting 100% of our carbon emissions, supporting conservation, science and education initiatives around the planet and investing in the communities in the places we explore, we are guided by our commitment to explore responsibly.
|Category 1
|Main Deck—With an armchair, reading lamps, TV, bedside tables, coffee table, desk and marble bathrooms. #316, 318321
|Category 2
|Main Deck—With an armchair, reading lamps, TV, bedside table, coffee table, desk and marble bathrooms. #302-312, 314, 315, 317
|Category 3
|Upper Deck—Cabins with a sitting area, sofa, armchair, writing desk, reading lamps, coffee table, TV, bedside table and marble bathrooms. #401-412, 414-419
|Category 4*
|Bridge Deck—Deluxe suites with separate sleeping and sitting areas, a chair and armchair, coffee table, a sofa, reading lamps, TV and marble bathrooms. #511, 515
|Category 5*
|Bridge Deck—Suites with French balcony and a separate sitting area with armchairs and a sofa, a writing desk, coffee table, reading lamps, TV and marble bathrooms. #501, 503-506, 508
|Category 6*
|Bridge Deck—Owner’s suites with French balcony with a separate living area with a sofa, armchairs, coffee table, vanity, reading lamps, TV and marble bathrooms. #502, 507, 509**, 510
|Category 1 Solo Occupancy*
|Main Deck—Cabins with a writing desk and chair, reading lamps, coffee table, bedside tables, TV and marble bathrooms. #301, 322, 323
|Category 3 Solo Occupancy*
|Bridge Deck—Solo cabin with panoramic window, armchairs, a table, coffee table, TV and a marble bathroom. Located in an optimal mid ship location near the Bridge, main stairwell and elevator. #512
- *SUITE EXCLUSIVES: The Suite Exclusives package gives guests staying in eligible cabins access to an array of amenities designed to enhance your on-board experience, including priority booking for spa treatments, complimentary laundry and other exclusive perks.
- Note: Solo occupancy cabins available in Categories 1 and 3. Shared accommodations available in Categories 1 and 2. Third person rates available at one-half the double occupancy rate in designated triple occupancy cabins. **#509 has double windows in lieu of a French balcony.
Cabin Category
Rates are per person, based on double occupancy in double-category cabins.
Double Occupancy
|Cat. 1
$6,964
|Cat. 2
$7,939
|Cat. 3
$10,867
|Cat. 4 Suite
$12,167
|Cat. 5 Suite
$12,818
|Cat. 6 Suite
$14,119
Single Occupancy
|Cat. 1 Solo
$10,446
|Cat. 3 Solo
$16,300
ADVANCE PAYMENT: 15% of the cabin fare, per person
SPECIAL GROUP SAVINGS: Save on the cabin fare (savings indicated above) when traveling with KPBS Public Media. Valid on this departure date of Ancient Mediterranean: Exploring Greece, Croatia, and Albania for new bookings only, subject to availability, may not be combined with other offers, and is not applicable on airfare or extensions.
Visit this link to download the brochure or click the button below.
Terms and Conditions
PRICING: Prices quoted are subject to change and availability at time of booking. Under normal conditions the total expedition price is guaranteed at the time advanced payment is made. However, our expedition pricing is determined far in advance of initial departure on the basis of then-existing projections of fuel and other costs. In the event of increases in those costs, including but not limited to increases in the price of fuel, currency fluctuations, increases in government taxes or levies or increased security costs, we reserve the right to adjust the price of your expedition or add a surcharge to cover such unexpected increases. We will always provide an explanation of the reason for increase in costs.
COST INCLUDES: All accommodations aboard ship; excursions, and airport transfers, as indicated in the itinerary; the guidance and company of our leading expedition staff; all meals as indicated in the itinerary; 24-hour access to snacks, premium coffees and teas, non-alcoholic beverages and filtered water; beer, wine, cocktails and spirits, with certain premium wines and liquors available for purchase; exploration tools such as Zodiacs, stand-up paddleboards and kayaks; gratuities to ship’s crew and local guides; presentations by expedition staff and expert guest speakers; assistance of the certified photo instructor; access to the OM System Photo Gear Locker with the latest gear to try out on loan; complimentary reusable water bottle; the services of a medical professional; 24-hour access to lounges, observation decks, library and other shared spaces; morning stretch class and access to the fitness center; special access permits, park and site entrance fees, and port taxes; basic Wi-Fi, with the option to upgrade. Unused services or items in our programs are non-refundable.
NOT INCLUDED: Airfare; pre- and post-expedition extensions (if applicable); additional hotel nights; meals not indicated; travel protection plan; passport, visa and immigration fees; items of a personal nature such as premium wines or liquors, laundry, spa treatments, enhanced and premium Wi-Fi plans and phone services.
AIRFARE: Airfare is an additional cost. Lindblad Expeditions will gladly assist in making your air arrangements for a $50 per person service fee.
RESERVATIONS: To confirm your place, an advance payment of 15% of the cabin fare, per person is required and is payable by Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover or check. Receipt of advance payment indicates your acceptance of the terms and conditions.
FINAL PAYMENT: Payment is due 120 days prior to departure. Lindblad Expeditions reserves the right to cancel your reservation if payment has not been received by final payment due date.
TRAVEL PROTECTION PLAN: Travel and medical insurance are available at an additional cost. Information will be sent to you upon registration.
ITINERARY MODIFICATIONS: Itineraries, routing and speakers listed are correct at time of publication, and are subject to change.
ENTRY AND VISA REQUIREMENTS: Guests are advised to verify travel documents (passport/transit visa/entry visa) for the country(s) through which they are transiting and/or entering. Reliable and most current information regarding international travel can be found by contacting the consulate/embassy of the country(s) you are visiting or transiting through. We will not be responsible if you are denied entry or transit into a country, if you are unable to provide valid documents as per the country’s requirement.
RESPONSIBILITY AND OTHER TERMS & CONDITIONS: Certain other provisions concerning, among other things, limitations of Lindblad Expeditions’ and National Geographic Expeditions’ (a division of National Geographic Partners, LLC) liability for loss of property, injury, illness, or death during the voyage will be provided to all guests on the ship’s ticket sent prior to departure or upon request. By registering for a trip, the guest agrees to all such terms and conditions.
Lindblad Expeditions, LLC is a registered member of the CA Seller of Travel Program #2151120-50. Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California.
CANCELLATION FEE POLICY (PER PERSON)
120 or more days prior to expedition start: No penalty: Advance Payment will be credited toward your next expedition**
119-90 days prior to expedition start: 50% of trip cost***
89-0 days prior to expedition start: 100% of trip cost***
**Advance payments will be credited in the form of a Lindblad Expeditions Travel Certificate, valid for 12 months from the date of cancellation, and which may only be applied towards final payment on any future booking.
***Trip cost is total price paid including extensions, charter airfare and other additional services.
We strongly recommend that you purchase a travel protection plan.
Photo Credits: Ralph Lee Hopkins, David Vargas, Adam Hubka, Douglas Scaletta.
Set Sail on an Unforgettable Journey with KPBS
Sail with KPBS’s General Manager, Deanna Mackey, on the National Geographic Orion. Explore incredible places with expert guides—cabins are limited!