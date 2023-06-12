Ancient Mediterranean: Exploring Greece, Croatia and Albania

Day 2: Komiža, Vis Island

One of the outermost Croatian islands, Vis was ruled successively by the ancient Greeks, Romans, Venetians, Austrians and Italians. It became a central Yugoslav military base during World War II and only opened to tourists in the 1990s, making it less developed and less populated than many of its neighbors. Spend the morning exploring one of the island’s sea caves (conditions permitting).



We arrive in Komiža after lunch and embark on your choice of several optional experiences, including a hike to the headquarters of Yugoslav resistance leader Josip Broz Tito, where he hid troops and weapons in extensive underground tunnels at the end of World War II and into the Cold War. Venture to hillside barracks and hidden bunkers, or spend the afternoon enjoying the charming downtown.



Meals included: breakfast, lunch, dinner