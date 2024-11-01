1 shot at SDSU, 2 suspects in custody; police searching for third

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Diego State University canceled classes and activities following a shooting on campus Thursday afternoon.

One person was wounded, according to the San Diego Police Department. The man was transported to a local hospital, the university said .

Just before 5 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) station on campus, SDPD Capt. Adam Sharki said.

“There was a massive response from San Diego PD and SDSU University Police,” he said. “They found one person who had sustained a gunshot wound.”

The wounded person was found on the corner of Hardy Avenue and Campanile Drive. Sharki said part of the investigation is looking at how the wounded person ended up there.

Campus police said two suspects are in custody, including the alleged shooter, and they are looking for a third.

A firearm was recovered, Sharki said, and it appears to be an isolated incident.

“Officers are still looking at possible leads,” Sharki said. “We’re looking for witnesses. We’re looking for video footage.”

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

SDSU student Jerisa Maglanoc was sitting on a bench at Campanile Mall at the corner of Hardy Ave. and Campanile Dr. when the shooting happened.

“We heard two gunshots just a pop, pop and we see this kid biking — these two people, and then he turns around and he starts yelling, 'S---, s---, s---, s---,' and they start biking this way, he starts seeing a bunch of people start running and someone yells gunshot,” she said. “And so I'm with my friend … so we run into the pharmacy … we're just seeing people running en masse.”

Maglanoc said it sounded like a smaller firearm. She said that being from Los Angeles, she’s experienced something like this before, so it doesn’t make her feel unsafe being on campus.

“As a student on campus, I felt more secure by the fact that the police were here so fast,” she said. “You literally could hear the sirens immediately … I think their response was really quick, very immediate.”

The campus community was advised to stay indoors for most of the evening, and the university issued an all-clear at 8 p.m.