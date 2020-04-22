Skip to main content
weather conditions: partly_cloudy 69° A Few Clouds

LATEST UPDATES: Tracking COVID-19 (coronavirus)

The Urgent Question On Earth Day Remains How To Avoid The Consequences Of Climate Change

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

By Alison St John, Megan Burke

Borrego Springs Solar Plant generating power in the hot desert valley on June...

Photo by Kris Arciaga

Above: Borrego Springs Solar Plant generating power in the hot desert valley on June 1, 2016.

KPBS Midday Edition Segments podcast branding

David Victor, a professor of international relations at the UC San Diego, believes technological innovation can help overcome the hurdle of the costs required for governments to take action.

Aired: April 22, 2020 | Transcript

On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the most urgent question facing us is how to slow climate change in time to avoid its most catastrophic consequences.

David Victor, a professor of international relations at UC San Diego's School of Global Policy and Strategy, is co-author of an article in the current edition of Foreign Affairs Magazine. He writes the reason the global community isn't making enough headway in fighting climate change is because the benefits are in the future while the costs are now.

Victor believes the electric power sector holds the greatest promise for bringing down those costs.

"The really big improvements that we've seen globally have been renewable power and in some places, the greater use of cleaner natural gas compared with coal. And that's why the only sector globally that is consistently making some progress in cutting emissions is electric power. So I think that's going to be the front end of a big strategy for cutting emissions,' Victor said.

Victor joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about those challenges.

Summer of Space BannerThe urgency of addressing human causes of climate change has long been apparent. To amplify this issue that's paramount to us all, KPBS has launched a Climate Change Desk to step up our coverage of this existential threat including reported stories and interviews with experts and newsmakers.

Midday Edition banner

KPBS Midday Edition is a daily radio news magazine keeping San Diego in the know on everything from politics to the arts.

Want more KPBS news?
Find us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletters.

To view PDF documents, Download Acrobat Reader.

Keep up with all the latest news, arts and culture, and TV highlights from KPBS.

Newsletter subscribe

Latest on kpbs.org

KPBS Midday Edition podcast episodeKPBS Midday Edition podcast

Breaking Down How Contact Tracing Works, Coping With Grief During Pandemic, How Coronavirus Is Reshaping San Diego And Films On Climate Change

More Podcasts →

Promotional graphic for Kapihan: Film Talk Over Coffee, Virtual Edition. Cour...

Kapihan: Film Talk Over Coffee, Virtual Edition

Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 5 p.m.

More Events →

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: History Mystery & Parachute...

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: History Mystery & Parachute King (New!)

Airs Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8 p.m. & Sunday, April 26 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, April 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 + PBS Video App

More TV Highlights →

Most Read

More News →