Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, June 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with KPBS Passport!

"Building The Channel Tunnel" profiles the men and women who built a modern engineering marvel — the 31 mile undersea tunnel linking Britain and the European mainland. The film shows how building teams from two countries met those challenges.

Massive tunnel boring machines gnawing their way through rock and chalk, digging not one tunnel but three. A project beset by flood, fire, tragic loss of life and financial calamity. Yet today, the Channel Tunnel stands as an extraordinary engineering triumph and a testament to what can be achieved when two nations, Britain and France, put aside their historic differences and work together.

"Building The Channel Tunnel" profiles the men and women who built a modern engineering marvel — the 31 mile undersea tunnel linking Britain and the European mainland. Courtesy of American Public Television

Distributed by American Public Television.