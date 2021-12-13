Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Building The Channel Tunnel

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 13, 2021 at 12:09 PM PST
Tim Dunn
Courtesy of American Public Television
Historian, geographer and host of THE ARCHITECTURE THE RAILWAYS BUILT, Tim Dunn.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, June 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with KPBS Passport!

"Building The Channel Tunnel" profiles the men and women who built a modern engineering marvel — the 31 mile undersea tunnel linking Britain and the European mainland. The film shows how building teams from two countries met those challenges.

Massive tunnel boring machines gnawing their way through rock and chalk, digging not one tunnel but three. A project beset by flood, fire, tragic loss of life and financial calamity. Yet today, the Channel Tunnel stands as an extraordinary engineering triumph and a testament to what can be achieved when two nations, Britain and France, put aside their historic differences and work together.
1 of 8
"Building The Channel Tunnel" profiles the men and women who built a modern engineering marvel — the 31 mile undersea tunnel linking Britain and the European mainland.
Courtesy of American Public Television
2 of 8
Photo of construction from "Building The Channel Tunnel."
Courtesy of American Public Television
3 of 8
Construction photo from "Building The Channel Tunnel."
Courtesy of American Public Television
4 of 8
Construction photo from "Building The Channel Tunnel."
Courtesy of American Public Television
5 of 8
Construction photo from "Building The Channel Tunnel."
Courtesy of American Public Television
6 of 8
Construction photo from "Building The Channel Tunnel."
Courtesy of American Public Television
7 of 8
"Building The Channel Tunnel" profiles the men and women who built a modern engineering marvel - the 31 mile undersea tunnel linking Britain and the European mainland.
Courtesy of American Public Televsion
8 of 8
EuroStar. "Building The Channel Tunnel" profiles the men and women who built a modern engineering marvel - the 31 mile undersea tunnel linking Britain and the European mainland.
Courtesy of American Public Television

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Building the Channel Tunnel: Preview

Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News