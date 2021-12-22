Wednesday, June 22, 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

Host Kelly Corrigan invites notable guests to engage in long-form conversations about what makes them tick. We also meet the people that motivate and inspire these famous guests.

David Byrne has spent his life making music- from the Talking Heads in the 70s and 80s to a Broadway musical today. On this episode, he sits down to discuss his career, collaborations, and reflections on the world we live in through music.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: David Byrne

