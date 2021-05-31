LATEST UPDATES: Tracking COVID-19 | Vaccines | Racial Justice
Climate Change Shifts How We Protect National Parks
Monday, May 31, 2021
Photo by Laura McVicker
The National Parks Service has issued new guidance on how best to prioritize conservation efforts in the face of intensifying climate change.
Aired: May 31, 2021 | Transcript
As the accelerating effects of climate change become more apparent on our natural resources, the goal and scope of conservation is beginning to change.
For America’s national parks, that goal was absolute conservation.
Now, as rising temperatures transform the world’s ecosystems, the focus of conservation efforts has shifted.
The bleak reality now is that some things can be saved and some things can’t, that’s according to new guidance handed down last month to National Parks Service managers.
Gregor Schuurman is an ecologist and researcher with the National Park Service's Climate Change Response Program.
He joined Midday Edition on Monday with more on the new guidance.
