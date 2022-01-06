STARS ON STAGE FROM WESTPORT COUNTRY PLAYHOUSE: Gavin Creel

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

Gavin Creel blazed onto Broadway in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and instantly became one of the theater's favorite leading men, with starring roles in "Hello, Dolly!," "She Loves Me," "Hair" and more. Now, the Tony and Olivier Award-winner brings humor, heart and irresistible charm to an intimate evening of story and song.

Kicking off with a celebratory “Lulu’s Back in Town,” Creel continues to shine with performances of “Something’s Coming” from "West Side Story," Sondheim’s “Another Hundred People,” and a stirring rendition of “I Have Confidence,” connecting the songs to his life and personal journey.

"Lulu's Back In Town"

Other selections include “Unfinished World,” one of 16 songs written by Creel for "Walk on Through," a project commissioned by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and their first live performance since March 2020. Directed by Andrew C. Wilk, with long-time Creel collaborator Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music director.

"What Do I Need with Love?"

"Unfinished World"

About The Series:

Celebrate three of Broadway’s biggest stars in these new concert specials, featuring Tony and Olivier Award–winner Gavin Creel; chart-topping Billboard artist Shoshana Bean; and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-–nominee Brandon Victor Dixon.

Preview | STARS ON STAGE FROM WESTPORT COUNTRY PLAYHOUSE

Credits:

Andrew Carl Wilk is the series creator. Executive producers are Andrew Carl Wilk, Annette Jolles and Donald H. Thoms. Executive in Charge for PBS is Zara Frankel. “Gavin Creel” is directed by Andrew Carl Wilk, with Mary-Mitchell Campbell as Music Director. “Shoshana Bean” is directed by Annette Jolles with David Cook as music director. “Brandon Victor Dixon” is directed by Annette Jolles with Michael O. Mitchell as music director. Set Design by Travis George. Lighting Design by Alan Adelman.