GREAT PERFORMANCES: Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP the Magazine

Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand

2021’s Best Movies and TV for Grownups to Be Honored During the 20th Anniversary Special from GREAT PERFORMANCES on PBS

The virtual ceremony for AARP The Magazine’s annual Movies for Grownups® (MFG) Awards will be broadcast as part of #PBSForTheArts, a multiplatform campaign that celebrates the arts in America. For two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films — and now TV shows — that resonate with older viewers.

The virtual ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming and honor Lily Tomlin with the Career Achievement Award, presented by Goldie Hawn.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Movies for Grownups with AARP the Magazine: Preview

“During the pandemic, movies have been a source of entertainment, comfort, connection, and reflection for grownup audiences,” said Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic. “These nominations are another bumper year of masterworks – so many more than we had 20 years ago when Movies for Grownups started.”

Watch On Your Schedule:

The show will be available on demand at pbs.org/moviesforgrownups, and with the PBS Video App.