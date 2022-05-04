STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Influential Grilling

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

Scroll through the images on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, and you'll find grilled and smoked dishes of astonishing ingenuity. In the spirit of this new style of barbecue, we've invited three of my favorite influencers to grill with me - Derek Wolf from Over the Fire Cooking, Scott Thomas from Grillin' Fools, and Susie Bulloch from Hey Grill Hey.

Courtesy of American Public Television Scott Thomas from @Grillinfools and Steven Raichlen.

Recipes will become available at broadcast:



Courtesy of American Public Television Steven with Suzie Bulloch from @HeyGrillHey.

About Season 4:

This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

Episode 404: Influential Grilling

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes will be available on demand at the time of broadcast on PBS, the PBS Video App the PROJECT FIRE website.

Watch episodes from Seasons 1-4 on demand now.