STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Influential Grilling
Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand
Scroll through the images on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, and you'll find grilled and smoked dishes of astonishing ingenuity. In the spirit of this new style of barbecue, we've invited three of my favorite influencers to grill with me - Derek Wolf from Over the Fire Cooking, Scott Thomas from Grillin' Fools, and Susie Bulloch from Hey Grill Hey.
Recipes will become available at broadcast:
- Wood-grilled chorizo with pickled onion, cheese and chimichurri
- Smoked lobster tacos with bacon "tortillas"
- Bacon apple crisp, smoked whipped cream and caramel drizzle
About Season 4:
This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.
Watch On Your Schedule:
Episodes will be available on demand at the time of broadcast on PBS, the PBS Video App the PROJECT FIRE website.
