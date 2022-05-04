Give Now
STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Influential Grilling

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 4, 2022 at 5:07 PM PDT
Steven Raichlen (right) with guest Derek Wolf from @Overthefirecooking.
Courtesy of American Public Television
Steven Raichlen (right) with guest Derek Wolf from @Overthefirecooking.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

Scroll through the images on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, and you'll find grilled and smoked dishes of astonishing ingenuity. In the spirit of this new style of barbecue, we've invited three of my favorite influencers to grill with me - Derek Wolf from Over the Fire Cooking, Scott Thomas from Grillin' Fools, and Susie Bulloch from Hey Grill Hey.

Scott Thomas from @Grillinfools and Steven Raichlen.
Courtesy of American Public Television
Scott Thomas from @Grillinfools and Steven Raichlen.

Recipes will become available at broadcast:

Steven with Suzie Bulloch from @HeyGrillHey.
Courtesy of American Public Television
Steven with Suzie Bulloch from @HeyGrillHey.

About Season 4:

This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

Episode 404: Influential Grilling

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes will be available on demand at the time of broadcast on PBS, the PBS Video App the PROJECT FIRE website.

Watch episodes from Seasons 1-4 on demand now.

Preview: Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire Season 4

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
