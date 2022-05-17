Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Genuine New Zealand treasures Isey and her son James invite viewers into their lives in the week leading up to Isey's 100th birthday and its shaping up to be quite the party.

The episode captures a Northland celebration of life and aroha (love) like no other.

PACIFIC HEARTBEAT: James & Isey

About The Series:

PACIFIC HEARTBEAT is an anthology series that provides viewers with a glimpse of the real Pacific – its people, cultures and contemporary issues. The series features a diverse array of programs that draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Island culture. Visit PACIFIC HEARTBEAT on Facebook

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.