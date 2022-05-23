Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

PACIFIC HEARTBEAT: Loimata, The Sweetest Tears

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM PDT
"Loimata, The Sweetest Tears" features the redemptive tale of waka builder and captain Lilo Ema Siope’s final years.
Courtesy of American Public Television
"Loimata, The Sweetest Tears" features the redemptive tale of waka builder and captain Lilo Ema Siope’s final years.

Premieres Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, May 26 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

Featuring the redemptive tale of waka builder and captain Lilo Ema Siope’s final years, "Loimata, The Sweetest Tears" is a chronicle of journeys – migration, spirituality, voyaging, healing and coming home. Confronting intergenerational trauma head on, the Siope family returns to their homeland of Sâmoa.

LOIMATA, The Sweetest Tears (2020) Trailer

About The Series:

PACIFIC HEARTBEAT is an anthology series that provides viewers with a glimpse of the real Pacific – its people, cultures and contemporary issues. The series features a diverse array of programs that draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Island culture. Visit PACIFIC HEARTBEAT on Facebook

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is currently available on demand for a limited time.

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.
Featuring the redemptive tale of waka builder and captain Lilo Ema Siope’s final years, "Loimata, The Sweetest Tears" is a chronicle of journeys.
Courtesy of American Public Television
Featuring the redemptive tale of waka builder and captain Lilo Ema Siope’s final years, "Loimata, The Sweetest Tears" is a chronicle of journeys - migration, spirituality, voyaging, healing and coming home.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson