PACIFIC HEARTBEAT: Loimata, The Sweetest Tears

Featuring the redemptive tale of waka builder and captain Lilo Ema Siope’s final years, "Loimata, The Sweetest Tears" is a chronicle of journeys – migration, spirituality, voyaging, healing and coming home. Confronting intergenerational trauma head on, the Siope family returns to their homeland of Sâmoa.

About The Series:

PACIFIC HEARTBEAT is an anthology series that provides viewers with a glimpse of the real Pacific – its people, cultures and contemporary issues. The series features a diverse array of programs that draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Island culture. Visit PACIFIC HEARTBEAT on Facebook

